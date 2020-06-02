What you need to know

  • The numbers: More than 6.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 375,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Countries ease restrictions: Thailand, India and Mexico are among nations relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Rio de Janeiro will also begin opening some nonessential businesses and activities.
  • In the US: More than has 1.8 million cases have been recorded, including over 106,000 deaths.

Coronavirus Cases:

6,388,313

Deaths:

377,883

Recovered:

2,922,562
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 2 (GMT)

Updates

  • 8,863 new cases and 182 new deaths in Russia [source]

