What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 6.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 375,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Countries ease restrictions: Thailand, India and Mexico are among nations relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Rio de Janeiro will also begin opening some nonessential businesses and activities.
- In the US: More than has 1.8 million cases have been recorded, including over 106,000 deaths.
Coronavirus Cases:
6,388,313
Deaths:
377,883
Recovered:
2,922,562
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|6,388,313
|+25,117
|377,883
|+692
|2,922,562
|3,087,868
|53,408
|820
|48.5
|1
|USA
|1,859,597
|+274
|106,927
|+2
|615,426
|1,137,244
|16,949
|5,621
|323
|18,154,215
|54,872
|330,848,770
|2
|Brazil
|529,405
|30,046
|211,080
|288,279
|8,318
|2,492
|141
|930,013
|4,378
|212,438,640
|3
|Russia
|423,741
|+8,863
|5,037
|+182
|186,985
|231,719
|2,300
|2,904
|35
|11,151,622
|76,418
|145,929,678
|4
|Spain
|286,718
|27,127
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,133
|580
|4,063,843
|86,921
|46,753,394
|5
|UK
|276,332
|39,045
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|4,072
|575
|4,285,738
|63,158
|67,857,854
|6
|Italy
|233,197
|33,475
|158,355
|41,367
|424
|3,857
|554
|3,910,133
|64,664
|60,468,537
|7
|India
|199,613
|+1,243
|5,610
|+2
|95,852
|98,151
|8,944
|145
|4
|3,966,075
|2,876
|1,378,900,337
|8
|France
|189,220
|28,833
|68,440
|91,947
|1,302
|2,899
|442
|1,384,633
|21,216
|65,262,335
|9
|Germany
|183,765
|8,618
|166,400
|8,747
|677
|2,194
|103
|3,952,971
|47,192
|83,763,076
|10
|Peru
|170,039
|4,634
|68,507
|96,898
|988
|5,163
|141
|1,076,659
|32,692
|32,933,472
|11
|Turkey
|164,769
|4,563
|128,947
|31,259
|651
|1,955
|54
|2,070,719
|24,574
|84,264,770
|12
|Iran
|154,445
|7,878
|121,004
|25,563
|2,578
|1,841
|94
|955,865
|11,392
|83,903,764
|13
|Chile
|105,159
|1,113
|44,946
|59,100
|1,446
|5,505
|58
|599,330
|31,374
|19,102,957
|14
|Mexico
|93,435
|+2,771
|10,167
|+237
|67,491
|15,777
|378
|725
|79
|282,089
|2,190
|128,822,037
|15
|Canada
|91,705
|7,326
|49,726
|34,653
|1,648
|2,431
|194
|1,695,918
|44,966
|37,715,413
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|87,142
|525
|64,306
|22,311
|384
|2,506
|15
|838,623
|24,120
|34,768,083
|17
|China
|83,022
|+5
|4,634
|78,315
|73
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|18
|Pakistan
|76,398
|+3,938
|1,621
|+78
|27,110
|47,667
|111
|346
|7
|577,974
|2,621
|220,521,124
|19
|Belgium
|58,615
|+98
|9,505
|+19
|15,934
|33,176
|166
|5,059
|820
|884,386
|76,335
|11,585,664
|20
|Qatar
|58,433
|40
|33,437
|24,956
|240
|20,811
|14
|225,919
|80,461
|2,807,805
|21
|Bangladesh
|52,445
|+2,911
|709
|+37
|11,120
|40,616
|1
|319
|4
|333,073
|2,024
|164,555,754
|22
|Netherlands
|46,545
|5,962
|N/A
|N/A
|158
|2,717
|348
|349,496
|20,400
|17,131,938
|23
|Belarus
|43,403
|240
|18,776
|24,387
|92
|4,593
|25
|553,377
|58,561
|9,449,559
|24
|Ecuador
|39,994
|3,394
|19,823
|16,777
|220
|2,270
|193
|117,524
|6,670
|17,620,485
|25
|Sweden
|37,814
|4,403
|N/A
|N/A
|267
|3,746
|436
|238,800
|23,657
|10,094,260
|26
|Singapore
|35,836
|+544
|24
|22,466
|13,346
|7
|6,129
|4
|334,691
|57,245
|5,846,646
|27
|UAE
|35,192
|266
|18,338
|16,588
|1
|3,562
|27
|2,110,493
|213,601
|9,880,535
|28
|South Africa
|34,357
|705
|17,291
|16,361
|128
|580
|12
|742,742
|12,536
|59,246,734
|29
|Portugal
|32,700
|1,424
|19,552
|11,724
|64
|3,206
|140
|812,415
|79,657
|10,198,931
|30
|Switzerland
|30,871
|1,920
|28,500
|451
|28
|3,569
|222
|399,215
|46,154
|8,649,556
|31
|Colombia
|30,493
|969
|9,661
|19,863
|136
|600
|19
|341,142
|6,710
|50,838,520
|32
|Kuwait
|27,762
|220
|12,899
|14,643
|204
|6,509
|52
|290,013
|67,994
|4,265,264
|33
|Indonesia
|27,549
|+609
|1,663
|+22
|7,935
|17,951
|101
|6
|333,415
|1,220
|273,287,113
|34
|Egypt
|26,384
|1,005
|6,447
|18,932
|41
|258
|10
|135,000
|1,321
|102,167,945
|35
|Ireland
|25,062
|1,650
|22,089
|1,323
|36
|5,080
|334
|325,795
|66,041
|4,933,258
|36
|Ukraine
|24,340
|+328
|727
|+9
|10,078
|13,535
|286
|556
|17
|371,668
|8,495
|43,752,988
|37
|Poland
|24,271
|+106
|1,081
|+7
|11,726
|11,464
|160
|641
|29
|931,520
|24,611
|37,849,748
|38
|Romania
|19,398
|1,279
|+3
|13,426
|4,693
|159
|1,008
|66
|443,252
|23,030
|19,247,039
|39
|Philippines
|18,997
|+359
|966
|+6
|4,063
|13,968
|78
|174
|9
|358,676
|3,277
|109,459,685
|40
|Dominican Republic
|17,572
|502
|10,893
|6,177
|110
|1,621
|46
|81,647
|7,533
|10,839,047
|41
|Argentina
|17,415
|556
|5,521
|11,338
|274
|386
|12
|164,084
|3,633
|45,162,170
|42
|Israel
|17,219
|+50
|287
|+2
|14,915
|2,017
|31
|1,872
|31
|582,445
|63,326
|9,197,590
|43
|Japan
|16,884
|892
|14,502
|1,490
|115
|133
|7
|292,569
|2,313
|126,505,371
|44
|Austria
|16,759
|+26
|669
|+1
|15,629
|461
|26
|1,862
|74
|456,378
|50,696
|9,002,328
|45
|Afghanistan
|16,492
|+742
|270
|+5
|1,450
|14,772
|19
|424
|7
|40,950
|1,054
|38,850,966
|46
|Panama
|13,837
|344
|9,514
|3,979
|78
|3,211
|80
|67,730
|15,718
|4,309,025
|47
|Oman
|12,223
|50
|2,682
|9,491
|31
|2,399
|10
|100,181
|19,663
|5,094,952
|48
|Bahrain
|11,871
|19
|7,076
|4,776
|9
|7,000
|11
|323,162
|190,550
|1,695,942
|49
|Denmark
|11,699
|576
|10,412
|711
|20
|2,020
|99
|637,738
|110,133
|5,790,610
|50
|Kazakhstan
|11,571
|+263
|41
|5,757
|5,773
|62
|617
|2
|828,377
|44,161
|18,758,176
|51
|S. Korea
|11,541
|+38
|272
|+1
|10,446
|823
|15
|225
|5
|939,851
|18,333
|51,265,802
|52
|Serbia
|11,430
|244
|6,726
|4,460
|9
|1,308
|28
|247,760
|28,348
|8,739,982
|53
|Nigeria
|10,578
|299
|3,122
|7,157
|7
|51
|1
|63,882
|311
|205,682,185
|54
|Bolivia
|10,531
|+549
|343
|+30
|1,137
|9,051
|3
|903
|29
|28,239
|2,422
|11,659,740
|55
|Armenia
|10,009
|+517
|158
|+19
|3,427
|6,424
|10
|3,378
|53
|59,917
|20,223
|2,962,815
|56
|Algeria
|9,513
|661
|5,894
|2,958
|25
|217
|15
|43,783,102
|57
|Czechia
|9,308
|+6
|321
|6,642
|2,345
|17
|869
|30
|447,957
|41,836
|10,707,447
|58
|Norway
|8,446
|236
|7,727
|483
|8
|1,559
|44
|245,352
|45,286
|5,417,837
|59
|Moldova
|8,360
|307
|+2
|4,738
|3,315
|251
|2,072
|76
|55,582
|13,776
|4,034,667
|60
|Ghana
|8,070
|36
|2,947
|5,087
|3
|260
|1
|218,425
|7,042
|31,016,284
|61
|Malaysia
|7,877
|+20
|115
|6,470
|1,292
|6
|244
|4
|560,738
|17,343
|32,331,595
|62
|Morocco
|7,859
|+26
|205
|6,291
|1,363
|13
|213
|6
|229,013
|6,211
|36,874,488
|63
|Australia
|7,221
|+17
|103
|6,626
|492
|4
|283
|4
|1,490,811
|58,519
|25,475,529
|64
|Finland
|6,885
|318
|5,500
|1,067
|9
|1,243
|57
|185,484
|33,481
|5,540,057
|65
|Iraq
|6,868
|215
|3,275
|3,378
|43
|171
|5
|238,251
|5,935
|40,142,869
|66
|Cameroon
|6,397
|199
|3,629
|2,569
|28
|242
|8
|26,486,666
|67
|Azerbaijan
|5,662
|68
|3,508
|2,086
|42
|559
|7
|302,933
|29,899
|10,131,780
|68
|Honduras
|5,362
|+160
|217
|+5
|549
|4,596
|13
|542
|22
|14,790
|1,495
|9,891,275
|69
|Guatemala
|5,336
|+249
|116
|+8
|795
|4,425
|5
|298
|6
|31,427
|1,757
|17,887,052
|70
|Sudan
|5,173
|298
|1,522
|3,353
|118
|7
|401
|9
|43,758,425
|71
|Luxembourg
|4,019
|110
|3,845
|64
|4
|6,429
|176
|75,594
|120,928
|625,114
|72
|Tajikistan
|4,013
|47
|2,089
|1,877
|422
|5
|9,518,744
|73
|Hungary
|3,921
|+29
|532
|+5
|2,160
|1,229
|24
|406
|55
|189,969
|19,661
|9,662,189
|74
|Guinea
|3,844
|23
|2,135
|1,686
|24
|293
|2
|14,407
|1,100
|13,100,435
|75
|Senegal
|3,739
|43
|+1
|1,858
|1,838
|14
|224
|3
|43,129
|2,582
|16,704,036
|76
|Uzbekistan
|3,718
|+16
|15
|2,859
|844
|11
|111
|0.4
|460,000
|13,761
|33,428,522
|77
|Djibouti
|3,569
|24
|1,521
|2,024
|3,617
|24
|28,260
|28,638
|986,795
|78
|DRC
|3,326
|+131
|72
|482
|2,772
|37
|0.8
|89,308,966
|79
|Thailand
|3,083
|+1
|58
|+1
|2,966
|59
|1
|44
|0.8
|420,529
|6,026
|69,786,399
|80
|Ivory Coast
|2,951
|33
|1,467
|1,451
|112
|1
|27,650
|1,051
|26,319,804
|81
|Greece
|2,918
|179
|1,374
|1,365
|12
|280
|17
|182,423
|17,496
|10,426,808
|82
|Gabon
|2,655
|17
|722
|1,916
|15
|1,195
|8
|14,122
|6,358
|2,221,067
|83
|El Salvador
|2,582
|46
|1,083
|1,453
|53
|398
|7
|91,837
|14,164
|6,483,624
|84
|Bulgaria
|2,538
|+19
|144
|+4
|1,123
|1,271
|17
|365
|21
|82,914
|11,926
|6,952,233
|85
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,524
|154
|1,888
|482
|4
|769
|47
|65,900
|20,077
|3,282,310
|86
|North Macedonia
|2,315
|140
|1,569
|606
|21
|1,111
|67
|30,302
|14,545
|2,083,381
|87
|Croatia
|2,246
|103
|2,077
|66
|4
|547
|25
|66,695
|16,239
|4,107,117
|88
|Haiti
|2,226
|+102
|45
|+1
|24
|2,157
|195
|4
|5,270
|463
|11,391,042
|89
|Cuba
|2,083
|83
|1,826
|174
|3
|184
|7
|107,037
|9,450
|11,327,141
|90
|Somalia
|2,023
|79
|361
|1,583
|2
|128
|5
|15,852,747
|91
|Kenya
|2,021
|69
|482
|1,470
|7
|38
|1
|80,054
|1,492
|53,667,080
|92
|Mayotte
|1,934
|24
|1,473
|437
|10
|7,104
|88
|5,200
|19,102
|272,228
|93
|Estonia
|1,870
|68
|1,632
|170
|1,410
|51
|85,175
|64,212
|1,326,467
|94
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,845
|+28
|17
|+1
|1,219
|609
|4
|283
|3
|114,353
|17,552
|6,515,051
|95
|Maldives
|1,829
|7
|+1
|488
|1,334
|9
|3,389
|13
|11,775
|21,817
|539,729
|96
|Nepal
|1,811
|8
|221
|1,582
|62
|0.3
|185,660
|6,382
|29,091,863
|97
|Iceland
|1,806
|10
|1,794
|2
|5,295
|29
|61,138
|179,255
|341,067
|98
|Lithuania
|1,682
|+4
|71
|+1
|1,249
|362
|17
|617
|26
|309,725
|113,664
|2,724,919
|99
|Venezuela
|1,662
|17
|302
|1,343
|3
|58
|0.6
|975,825
|34,309
|28,441,965
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,643
|11
|811
|821
|1
|77
|0.5
|66,421
|3,103
|21,406,209
|101
|Slovakia
|1,522
|28
|1,372
|122
|279
|5
|179,293
|32,841
|5,459,440
|102
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,481
|1
|301
|4
|282,263
|56,429
|5,002,100
|103
|Slovenia
|1,473
|109
|1,358
|6
|1
|709
|52
|80,407
|38,677
|2,078,916
|104
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,339
|8
|53
|1,278
|682
|4
|1,500
|764
|1,963,867
|105
|Mali
|1,315
|78
|744
|493
|65
|4
|3,483
|172
|20,197,289
|106
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|934
|9
|8,268
|5,911
|1,398,647
|107
|Ethiopia
|1,257
|12
|217
|1,028
|4
|11
|0.1
|112,377
|980
|114,708,673
|108
|Lebanon
|1,233
|27
|715
|491
|4
|181
|4
|84,176
|12,329
|6,827,705
|109
|Albania
|1,164
|+21
|33
|891
|240
|3
|404
|11
|15,068
|5,236
|2,878,035
|110
|Hong Kong
|1,094
|+6
|4
|1,038
|52
|2
|146
|0.5
|202,930
|27,086
|7,492,087
|111
|Zambia
|1,089
|7
|912
|170
|1
|59
|0.4
|28,236
|1,540
|18,336,926
|112
|Tunisia
|1,084
|48
|964
|72
|2
|92
|4
|52,874
|4,478
|11,808,514
|113
|Costa Rica
|1,084
|10
|676
|398
|5
|213
|2
|26,622
|5,230
|5,090,350
|114
|Latvia
|1,071
|+5
|24
|760
|287
|3
|567
|13
|111,404
|59,017
|1,887,671
|115
|CAR
|1,069
|4
|23
|1,042
|222
|0.8
|15,021
|3,115
|4,822,593
|116
|Paraguay
|995
|11
|488
|496
|2
|140
|2
|30,834
|4,327
|7,125,294
|117
|South Sudan
|994
|10
|6
|978
|89
|0.9
|3,356
|300
|11,182,914
|118
|Niger
|958
|65
|844
|49
|40
|3
|6,058
|251
|24,122,457
|119
|Cyprus
|949
|17
|790
|142
|4
|786
|14
|117,411
|97,303
|1,206,656
|120
|Sierra Leone
|865
|46
|475
|344
|109
|6
|7,962,861
|121
|Burkina Faso
|847
|53
|720
|74
|41
|3
|20,851,107
|122
|Madagascar
|826
|6
|174
|646
|8
|30
|0.2
|10,249
|371
|27,626,918
|123
|Uruguay
|825
|23
|689
|113
|4
|238
|7
|44,551
|12,829
|3,472,791
|124
|Georgia
|796
|+2
|12
|634
|150
|6
|200
|3
|57,768
|14,479
|3,989,743
|125
|Chad
|790
|66
|539
|185
|48
|4
|16,382,626
|126
|Andorra
|765
|51
|698
|16
|4
|9,902
|660
|3,750
|48,541
|77,255
|127
|Nicaragua
|759
|35
|370
|354
|115
|5
|6,618,054
|128
|Jordan
|746
|9
|535
|202
|5
|73
|0.9
|193,060
|18,937
|10,194,886
|129
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|130
|San Marino
|671
|42
|359
|270
|1
|19,779
|1,238
|4,485
|132,203
|33,925
|131
|Malta
|619
|9
|537
|73
|1
|1,402
|20
|69,622
|157,711
|441,452
|132
|Congo
|611
|20
|179
|412
|111
|4
|5,505,940
|133
|Mauritania
|588
|23
|27
|538
|127
|5
|7,654
|1,650
|4,638,613
|134
|Jamaica
|588
|+2
|9
|322
|257
|2
|199
|3
|13,191
|4,456
|2,960,152
|135
|Channel Islands
|560
|45
|528
|-13
|3,223
|259
|10,255
|59,027
|173,733
|136
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,578,342
|137
|French Guiana
|499
|1
|200
|298
|2
|1,675
|3
|297,984
|138
|Uganda
|489
|+32
|79
|410
|11
|96,825
|2,123
|45,606,102
|139
|Sao Tome and Principe
|484
|12
|68
|404
|2,212
|55
|175
|800
|218,809
|140
|Réunion
|473
|1
|411
|61
|1
|529
|1
|17,200
|19,222
|894,801
|141
|Cabo Verde
|458
|4
|193
|261
|824
|7
|1,307
|2,353
|555,492
|142
|Palestine
|449
|3
|372
|74
|88
|0.6
|44,876
|8,815
|5,090,899
|143
|Togo
|443
|13
|215
|215
|54
|2
|20,500
|2,481
|8,261,500
|144
|Taiwan
|443
|7
|427
|9
|19
|0.3
|72,507
|3,045
|23,813,449
|145
|Rwanda
|377
|1
|262
|114
|29
|0.08
|66,976
|5,183
|12,923,473
|146
|Yemen
|354
|84
|14
|256
|12
|3
|120
|4
|29,768,166
|147
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|311
|1
|3,953
|282
|4,933
|58,037
|84,997
|148
|Malawi
|336
|4
|42
|290
|1
|18
|0.2
|5,049
|265
|19,085,404
|149
|Mauritius
|335
|10
|322
|3
|263
|8
|120,358
|94,650
|1,271,605
|150
|Vietnam
|328
|293
|35
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,267,698
|151
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,060
|152
|Liberia
|296
|27
|159
|110
|59
|5
|5,047,124
|153
|Eswatini
|293
|3
|194
|96
|253
|3
|4,994
|4,308
|1,159,183
|154
|Mozambique
|254
|2
|97
|155
|8
|0.06
|10,970
|352
|31,175,443
|155
|Benin
|243
|3
|147
|93
|20
|0.2
|34,682
|2,868
|12,094,521
|156
|Myanmar
|228
|6
|138
|84
|4
|0.1
|27,077
|498
|54,380,722
|157
|Zimbabwe
|203
|4
|29
|170
|14
|0.3
|46,613
|3,140
|14,844,771
|158
|Martinique
|200
|14
|98
|88
|533
|37
|375,287
|159
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|9,677
|198,104
|48,848
|160
|Mongolia
|185
|44
|141
|19
|57
|14,249
|4,352
|3,273,816
|161
|Gibraltar
|170
|151
|19
|5,046
|7,644
|226,879
|33,692
|162
|Libya
|168
|5
|52
|111
|24
|0.7
|6,206
|904
|6,863,501
|163
|Guadeloupe
|162
|14
|138
|10
|1
|405
|35
|4,137
|10,339
|400,119
|164
|Guyana
|153
|12
|70
|71
|2
|195
|15
|1,658
|2,109
|786,253
|165
|Cayman Islands
|150
|1
|75
|74
|2,285
|15
|11,944
|181,912
|65,658
|166
|Bermuda
|141
|9
|112
|20
|2
|2,263
|144
|7,506
|120,491
|62,295
|167
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|323
|5
|19,624
|44,892
|437,139
|168
|Cambodia
|125
|123
|2
|1
|7
|21,087
|1,263
|16,699,641
|169
|Syria
|123
|5
|46
|72
|7
|0.3
|17,462,715
|170
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|108
|1
|84
|6
|3,169
|2,265
|1,399,135
|171
|Comoros
|106
|2
|26
|78
|122
|2
|867,979
|172
|Bahamas
|102
|11
|49
|42
|1
|260
|28
|2,101
|5,347
|392,939
|173
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,134
|19,994
|106,730
|174
|Monaco
|99
|4
|90
|5
|1
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|413,055
|39,220
|175
|Barbados
|92
|7
|76
|9
|1
|320
|24
|5,471
|19,040
|287,348
|176
|Angola
|86
|4
|18
|64
|1
|3
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,771,074
|177
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,610
|38,119
|178
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|60
|2
|1
|1,798
|350
|461
|10,762
|42,836
|179
|Burundi
|63
|1
|33
|29
|5
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,858,077
|180
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,040
|14,389
|280,779
|181
|Bhutan
|47
|+4
|9
|38
|61
|17,620
|22,856
|770,911
|182
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,597
|183
|Suriname
|44
|1
|9
|34
|75
|2
|782
|1,334
|586,207
|184
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,062
|78
|614
|15,903
|38,610
|185
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,542,322
|186
|Botswana
|38
|1
|20
|17
|16
|0.4
|21,716
|9,251
|2,347,497
|187
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|19
|4
|1
|266
|31
|183
|1,870
|97,864
|188
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|26
|15
|11
|234
|593
|5,347
|110,913
|189
|Gambia
|25
|1
|20
|4
|10
|0.4
|1,756
|728
|2,410,463
|190
|Namibia
|25
|16
|9
|10
|3,970
|1,565
|2,536,955
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,290
|980
|1,316,277
|192
|Grenada
|23
|18
|5
|2
|204
|3,516
|31,258
|112,482
|193
|Curaçao
|20
|+1
|1
|15
|4
|122
|6
|572
|3,487
|164,040
|194
|New Caledonia
|20
|18
|2
|70
|6,681
|23,420
|285,275
|195
|Laos
|19
|16
|3
|3
|7,249
|998
|7,266,705
|196
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,572
|3,960
|397,008
|197
|Dominica
|18
|+2
|16
|2
|250
|433
|6,016
|71,972
|198
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|895,925
|199
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|1,012
|5,513
|183,561
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|396
|7,448
|53,169
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,745
|503
|144,915
|3,471
|202
|Greenland
|13
|11
|2
|229
|2,141
|37,719
|56,762
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|153
|3,956
|38,673
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,299
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|596,026
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|167
|5,527
|30,215
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|4,646
|520
|8,932,400
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,181
|26,203
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|137
|13,873
|9,875
|213
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,735
|14,992
|214
|Lesotho
|2
|1
|1
|0.9
|283
|132
|2,140,884
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,796
|Total:
|6,388,313
|+25,117
|377,883
|+692
|2,922,562
|3,087,868
|53,408
|819.6
|48.5
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 2 (GMT)
Updates
- 6 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 2,911 new cases and 37 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 359 new cases and 6 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 131 new cases in the DR Congo [source]
- 274 new cases and 2 new deaths in the United States
- 742 new cases and 5 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]