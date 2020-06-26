What you need to know

  • More than 9.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, including nearly half a million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • The US recorded a daily high for new cases on Thursday, partly driven by spikes in California, Florida and Texas. There are fears of “apocalyptic” surges in major Texas cities if the trend continues: Houston could be the hardest-hit city in the country, with numbers rivaling those in Brazil.
  • The number of Covid-19 cases in Latin America has tripled in the past month, surpassing 2 million infections, the Pan American Health Organization said.

Coronavirus Cases:

9,732,831

Deaths:

492,242

Recovered:

5,265,686
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 26 (GMT)

Updates

  • 1,132 new cases and 9 new deaths in Oman [source]
  • 571 new cases and 11 new deaths in India [source]
  • 6,800 new cases and 176 new deaths in Russia [source]

