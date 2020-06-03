What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 6.3 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 382,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- India cyclone: Cyclone Nisarga is now moving across the state of Maharashtra — India’s virus epicenter. Covid-19 patients were among more than 100,000 people evacuated before the storm hit.
- Australia downturn: The country’s economy shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, as it entered recession for the first time in nearly three decades.
- In the US: More than 1.8 million cases have been recorded, including over 108,000 deaths.
Coronavirus Cases:
6,469,869
Deaths:
382,822
Recovered:
3,079,603
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|6,469,869
|+28,587
|382,822
|+963
|3,079,603
|3,007,444
|54,509
|830
|49.1
|1
|USA
|1,881,256
|+51
|108,062
|+3
|646,260
|1,126,934
|17,114
|5,686
|327
|18,603,303
|56,228
|330,854,064
|2
|Brazil
|558,237
|+1,569
|31,309
|+31
|253,570
|273,358
|8,318
|2,628
|147
|930,013
|4,378
|212,442,762
|3
|Russia
|432,277
|+8,536
|5,215
|+178
|195,957
|231,105
|2,300
|2,962
|36
|11,426,045
|78,298
|145,929,848
|4
|Spain
|287,012
|27,127
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,139
|580
|4,063,843
|86,921
|46,753,443
|5
|UK
|277,985
|39,369
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|4,097
|580
|4,615,146
|68,011
|67,858,826
|6
|Italy
|233,515
|33,530
|160,092
|39,893
|408
|3,862
|555
|3,962,292
|65,527
|60,468,295
|7
|India
|208,404
|+1,213
|5,833
|+4
|100,411
|102,160
|8,944
|151
|4
|4,103,233
|2,976
|1,378,937,377
|8
|Germany
|184,091
|8,674
|167,300
|8,117
|689
|2,198
|104
|3,952,971
|47,192
|83,763,806
|9
|Peru
|174,884
|4,767
|69,257
|100,860
|964
|5,310
|145
|1,092,646
|33,176
|32,934,728
|10
|Turkey
|165,555
|4,585
|129,921
|31,049
|633
|1,965
|54
|2,103,044
|24,957
|84,267,248
|11
|Iran
|157,562
|7,942
|123,077
|26,543
|2,565
|1,878
|95
|975,936
|11,631
|83,906,701
|12
|France
|151,325
|28,940
|68,812
|53,573
|1,253
|2,319
|443
|1,384,633
|21,216
|65,262,729
|13
|Chile
|108,686
|1,188
|86,173
|21,325
|1,446
|5,689
|62
|612,772
|32,077
|19,103,405
|14
|Mexico
|97,326
|+3,891
|10,637
|+470
|70,308
|16,381
|378
|755
|83
|293,078
|2,275
|128,825,735
|15
|Canada
|92,410
|7,395
|50,357
|34,658
|1,709
|2,450
|196
|1,724,250
|45,716
|37,716,316
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|89,011
|549
|65,790
|22,672
|1,264
|2,560
|16
|853,987
|24,561
|34,769,565
|17
|China
|83,021
|4,634
|78,314
|73
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|18
|Pakistan
|80,463
|+4,065
|1,688
|+67
|28,923
|49,852
|111
|365
|8
|595,344
|2,700
|220,532,862
|19
|Qatar
|60,259
|43
|36,036
|24,180
|239
|21,461
|15
|231,098
|82,306
|2,807,805
|20
|Belgium
|58,615
|9,505
|15,934
|33,176
|166
|5,059
|820
|884,386
|76,334
|11,585,802
|21
|Bangladesh
|55,140
|+2,695
|746
|+37
|11,590
|42,804
|1
|335
|5
|345,583
|2,100
|164,560,234
|22
|Netherlands
|46,647
|5,967
|N/A
|N/A
|154
|2,723
|348
|359,833
|21,004
|17,132,042
|23
|Belarus
|44,255
|243
|19,195
|24,817
|92
|4,683
|26
|562,945
|59,574
|9,449,551
|24
|Ecuador
|40,414
|3,438
|20,019
|16,957
|252
|2,293
|195
|118,754
|6,739
|17,621,217
|25
|Sweden
|38,589
|4,468
|N/A
|N/A
|283
|3,823
|443
|275,500
|27,292
|10,094,432
|26
|Singapore
|36,405
|+569
|24
|23,175
|13,206
|6
|6,227
|4
|408,495
|69,867
|5,846,771
|27
|South Africa
|35,812
|755
|18,313
|16,744
|208
|604
|13
|761,534
|12,853
|59,248,777
|28
|UAE
|35,788
|269
|18,726
|16,793
|1
|3,622
|27
|2,145,493
|217,136
|9,880,861
|29
|Portugal
|32,895
|1,436
|19,869
|11,590
|58
|3,225
|141
|847,181
|83,066
|10,198,850
|30
|Colombia
|31,833
|1,009
|11,142
|19,682
|136
|626
|20
|350,213
|6,889
|50,840,001
|31
|Switzerland
|30,874
|1,920
|28,600
|354
|29
|3,569
|222
|400,793
|46,336
|8,649,729
|32
|Kuwait
|28,649
|226
|14,281
|14,142
|187
|6,717
|53
|290,013
|67,991
|4,265,437
|33
|Indonesia
|28,233
|+684
|1,698
|+35
|8,406
|18,129
|103
|6
|354,434
|1,297
|273,295,010
|34
|Egypt
|27,536
|1,052
|6,827
|19,657
|41
|270
|10
|135,000
|1,321
|102,173,226
|35
|Ireland
|25,066
|1,658
|22,089
|1,319
|36
|5,081
|336
|348,416
|70,624
|4,933,409
|36
|Ukraine
|24,823
|+483
|735
|+8
|10,440
|13,648
|292
|567
|17
|381,552
|8,721
|43,752,274
|37
|Poland
|24,545
|+150
|1,102
|+10
|12,014
|11,429
|160
|648
|29
|945,955
|24,992
|37,849,635
|38
|Philippines
|19,748
|+751
|974
|+8
|4,153
|14,621
|78
|180
|9
|366,269
|3,346
|109,463,670
|39
|Romania
|19,517
|1,288
|13,526
|4,703
|166
|1,014
|67
|448,813
|23,319
|19,246,690
|40
|Argentina
|18,319
|569
|5,709
|12,041
|274
|406
|13
|167,799
|3,715
|45,163,302
|41
|Dominican Republic
|17,752
|515
|11,075
|6,162
|110
|1,638
|48
|84,638
|7,808
|10,839,344
|42
|Israel
|17,342
|+57
|290
|14,955
|2,097
|28
|1,885
|32
|593,499
|64,528
|9,197,590
|43
|Afghanistan
|17,267
|+758
|294
|+24
|1,522
|15,451
|19
|444
|8
|42,273
|1,088
|38,853,367
|44
|Japan
|16,930
|894
|14,650
|1,386
|113
|134
|7
|296,383
|2,343
|126,504,317
|45
|Austria
|16,759
|669
|15,629
|461
|26
|1,862
|74
|462,958
|51,426
|9,002,468
|46
|Panama
|14,095
|352
|9,514
|4,229
|78
|3,271
|82
|69,483
|16,124
|4,309,210
|47
|Oman
|13,537
|+738
|67
|+8
|2,845
|10,625
|31
|2,657
|13
|100,181
|19,661
|5,095,308
|48
|Bahrain
|12,311
|20
|+1
|7,407
|4,884
|9
|7,258
|12
|330,733
|194,996
|1,696,105
|49
|Kazakhstan
|11,796
|+225
|44
|5,941
|5,811
|62
|629
|2
|867,286
|46,234
|18,758,789
|50
|Denmark
|11,734
|580
|10,489
|665
|21
|2,026
|100
|646,086
|111,574
|5,790,665
|51
|S. Korea
|11,590
|+49
|273
|+1
|10,467
|850
|15
|226
|5
|956,852
|18,664
|51,265,922
|52
|Serbia
|11,454
|245
|6,766
|4,443
|10
|1,311
|28
|252,132
|28,848
|8,739,886
|53
|Bolivia
|10,991
|+460
|376
|+33
|1,298
|9,317
|3
|943
|32
|28,239
|2,422
|11,660,175
|54
|Nigeria
|10,819
|314
|3,240
|7,265
|7
|53
|2
|65,885
|320
|205,696,187
|55
|Armenia
|10,524
|+515
|170
|+12
|3,454
|6,900
|10
|3,552
|57
|61,650
|20,808
|2,962,831
|56
|Algeria
|9,626
|667
|6,067
|2,892
|25
|220
|15
|43,785,268
|57
|Czechia
|9,374
|+10
|323
|6,693
|2,358
|12
|875
|30
|454,397
|42,437
|10,707,502
|58
|Moldova
|8,548
|309
|+2
|4,863
|3,376
|248
|2,119
|77
|57,003
|14,128
|4,034,641
|59
|Norway
|8,455
|237
|7,727
|491
|9
|1,561
|44
|250,968
|46,322
|5,417,952
|60
|Ghana
|8,297
|38
|2,986
|5,273
|3
|267
|1
|218,425
|7,042
|31,018,059
|61
|Malaysia
|7,970
|+93
|115
|6,531
|1,324
|6
|246
|4
|560,738
|17,343
|32,332,728
|62
|Morocco
|7,910
|+44
|206
|6,643
|1,061
|13
|215
|6
|243,272
|6,597
|36,875,683
|63
|Iraq
|7,387
|235
|3,508
|3,644
|46
|184
|6
|238,251
|5,935
|40,145,341
|64
|Australia
|7,229
|+8
|102
|6,636
|491
|5
|284
|4
|1,511,668
|59,336
|25,476,337
|65
|Finland
|6,887
|320
|5,500
|1,067
|9
|1,243
|58
|190,800
|34,440
|5,540,080
|66
|Cameroon
|6,585
|200
|3,676
|2,709
|28
|249
|8
|26,488,477
|67
|Azerbaijan
|5,935
|71
|3,564
|2,300
|42
|586
|7
|309,901
|30,586
|10,132,029
|68
|Guatemala
|5,586
|+250
|123
|+7
|824
|4,639
|5
|312
|7
|31,427
|1,757
|17,887,959
|69
|Honduras
|5,527
|+165
|225
|+8
|563
|4,739
|13
|559
|23
|14,790
|1,495
|9,891,706
|70
|Sudan
|5,310
|307
|1,625
|3,378
|121
|7
|401
|9
|43,761,230
|71
|Tajikistan
|4,100
|47
|2,217
|1,836
|431
|5
|9,519,331
|72
|Luxembourg
|4,020
|110
|3,848
|62
|4
|6,431
|176
|78,026
|124,813
|625,142
|73
|Hungary
|3,931
|+10
|534
|+2
|2,190
|1,207
|24
|407
|55
|191,572
|19,827
|9,662,122
|74
|Guinea
|3,886
|23
|2,267
|1,596
|24
|297
|2
|14,407
|1,100
|13,101,411
|75
|Senegal
|3,836
|45
|+2
|1,954
|1,837
|14
|230
|3
|44,949
|2,691
|16,705,246
|76
|Djibouti
|3,779
|25
|1,607
|2,147
|3,829
|25
|30,394
|30,800
|986,834
|77
|Uzbekistan
|3,769
|+9
|15
|2,961
|793
|11
|113
|0.4
|460,000
|13,760
|33,429,848
|78
|DRC
|3,326
|72
|482
|2,772
|37
|0.8
|89,316,439
|79
|Thailand
|3,084
|+1
|58
|2,968
|58
|1
|44
|0.8
|420,529
|6,026
|69,786,876
|80
|Ivory Coast
|3,024
|33
|1,501
|1,490
|115
|1
|28,120
|1,068
|26,321,594
|81
|Greece
|2,937
|179
|1,374
|1,384
|11
|282
|17
|185,590
|17,800
|10,426,670
|82
|Gabon
|2,803
|20
|779
|2,004
|15
|1,262
|9
|14,122
|6,358
|2,221,211
|83
|El Salvador
|2,705
|+52
|49
|+3
|1,179
|1,477
|51
|417
|8
|96,647
|14,906
|6,483,714
|84
|Bulgaria
|2,560
|+22
|146
|+2
|1,206
|1,208
|9
|368
|21
|84,261
|12,120
|6,952,090
|85
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,535
|157
|1,910
|468
|4
|772
|48
|66,722
|20,328
|3,282,255
|86
|Haiti
|2,507
|+281
|48
|+3
|24
|2,435
|220
|4
|5,562
|488
|11,391,422
|87
|North Macedonia
|2,391
|141
|1,595
|655
|21
|1,148
|68
|31,187
|14,969
|2,083,380
|88
|Croatia
|2,246
|103
|2,088
|55
|4
|547
|25
|67,297
|16,386
|4,107,049
|89
|Nepal
|2,099
|8
|266
|1,825
|72
|0.3
|191,688
|6,589
|29,093,297
|90
|Kenya
|2,093
|71
|499
|1,523
|7
|39
|1
|80,054
|1,492
|53,670,324
|91
|Cuba
|2,092
|83
|1,827
|182
|4
|185
|7
|108,389
|9,569
|11,327,122
|92
|Somalia
|2,089
|79
|361
|1,649
|2
|132
|5
|15,853,963
|93
|Mayotte
|1,986
|24
|1,473
|489
|9
|7,295
|88
|7,600
|27,916
|272,246
|94
|Estonia
|1,880
|+10
|69
|+1
|1,650
|161
|1,417
|52
|86,000
|64,834
|1,326,469
|95
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,871
|+26
|20
|+3
|1,265
|586
|5
|287
|3
|119,124
|18,284
|6,515,345
|96
|Maldives
|1,841
|7
|608
|1,226
|9
|3,411
|13
|11,775
|21,815
|539,755
|97
|Venezuela
|1,819
|18
|334
|1,467
|64
|0.6
|987,902
|34,734
|28,441,746
|98
|Iceland
|1,806
|10
|1,794
|2
|5,295
|29
|61,156
|179,305
|341,073
|99
|Lithuania
|1,684
|+2
|71
|1,260
|353
|17
|618
|26
|315,112
|115,645
|2,724,816
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,683
|11
|823
|849
|1
|79
|0.5
|68,204
|3,186
|21,406,454
|101
|Slovakia
|1,525
|+3
|28
|1,375
|122
|279
|5
|181,629
|33,269
|5,459,447
|102
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,481
|1
|301
|4
|283,525
|56,681
|5,002,100
|103
|Slovenia
|1,477
|+2
|109
|1,358
|10
|710
|52
|81,873
|39,383
|2,078,917
|104
|Mali
|1,351
|78
|769
|504
|67
|4
|3,483
|172
|20,198,890
|105
|Ethiopia
|1,344
|14
|231
|1,099
|8
|12
|0.1
|116,309
|1,014
|114,716,477
|106
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,339
|8
|53
|1,278
|682
|4
|1,500
|764
|1,963,994
|107
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|934
|9
|8,268
|5,911
|1,398,773
|108
|Lebanon
|1,242
|27
|719
|496
|5
|182
|4
|86,244
|12,632
|6,827,622
|109
|Albania
|1,184
|+20
|33
|898
|253
|4
|411
|11
|15,365
|5,339
|2,878,026
|110
|CAR
|1,173
|+104
|4
|23
|1,146
|243
|0.8
|15,881
|3,293
|4,822,822
|111
|Nicaragua
|1,118
|46
|370
|702
|169
|7
|6,618,269
|112
|Costa Rica
|1,105
|10
|682
|413
|5
|217
|2
|27,318
|5,366
|5,090,477
|113
|Hong Kong
|1,094
|4
|1,038
|52
|2
|146
|0.5
|202,930
|27,085
|7,492,253
|114
|Zambia
|1,089
|7
|912
|170
|1
|59
|0.4
|28,236
|1,540
|18,338,338
|115
|Tunisia
|1,086
|48
|965
|73
|1
|92
|4
|52,874
|4,477
|11,808,852
|116
|Latvia
|1,079
|+8
|24
|760
|295
|3
|572
|13
|112,965
|59,845
|1,887,615
|117
|Paraguay
|1,013
|11
|498
|504
|2
|142
|2
|32,106
|4,506
|7,125,533
|118
|South Sudan
|994
|10
|6
|978
|89
|0.9
|3,356
|300
|11,183,272
|119
|Niger
|960
|65
|848
|47
|40
|3
|6,068
|252
|24,124,865
|120
|Cyprus
|952
|17
|790
|145
|4
|789
|14
|117,411
|97,301
|1,206,680
|121
|Sierra Leone
|896
|46
|480
|370
|113
|6
|7,963,305
|122
|Burkina Faso
|881
|53
|720
|108
|42
|3
|20,852,679
|123
|Madagascar
|845
|6
|185
|654
|9
|31
|0.2
|11,954
|433
|27,628,869
|124
|Andorra
|844
|51
|733
|60
|7
|10,925
|660
|3,750
|48,540
|77,256
|125
|Uruguay
|826
|23
|691
|112
|4
|238
|7
|45,226
|13,023
|3,472,823
|126
|Chad
|803
|66
|562
|175
|49
|4
|16,383,919
|127
|Georgia
|800
|+4
|13
|640
|147
|6
|201
|3
|60,273
|15,107
|3,989,722
|128
|Jordan
|755
|9
|549
|197
|5
|74
|0.9
|198,879
|19,507
|10,195,163
|129
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|130
|San Marino
|672
|42
|384
|246
|1
|19,808
|1,238
|4,573
|134,793
|33,926
|131
|Mauritania
|668
|31
|55
|582
|144
|7
|7,654
|1,650
|4,638,948
|132
|Malta
|620
|9
|554
|57
|1
|1,404
|20
|70,693
|160,136
|441,455
|133
|Congo
|611
|20
|179
|412
|111
|4
|5,506,313
|134
|Jamaica
|590
|+2
|9
|356
|225
|2
|199
|3
|13,407
|4,529
|2,960,188
|135
|Channel Islands
|560
|46
|512
|2
|3,223
|265
|10,255
|59,026
|173,737
|136
|French Guiana
|517
|1
|207
|309
|3
|1,735
|3
|298,005
|137
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,583,009
|138
|Uganda
|489
|82
|407
|11
|96,825
|2,123
|45,610,068
|139
|Sao Tome and Principe
|484
|12
|68
|404
|2,212
|55
|175
|800
|218,820
|140
|Réunion
|477
|1
|411
|65
|1
|533
|1
|17,200
|19,222
|894,819
|141
|Cabo Verde
|466
|5
|237
|224
|839
|9
|1,307
|2,353
|555,509
|142
|Palestine
|451
|3
|372
|76
|89
|0.6
|44,876
|8,814
|5,091,224
|143
|Togo
|445
|13
|230
|202
|54
|2
|20,948
|2,535
|8,262,031
|144
|Taiwan
|443
|7
|428
|8
|19
|0.3
|72,683
|3,052
|23,813,566
|145
|Yemen
|399
|87
|15
|297
|13
|3
|120
|4
|29,769,965
|146
|Rwanda
|384
|2
|269
|113
|30
|0.2
|70,108
|5,424
|12,924,353
|147
|Malawi
|358
|4
|42
|312
|1
|19
|0.2
|5,049
|265
|19,086,759
|148
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|311
|1
|3,953
|282
|5,003
|58,860
|84,999
|149
|Mauritius
|335
|10
|322
|3
|263
|8
|122,008
|95,948
|1,271,611
|150
|Vietnam
|328
|302
|26
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,270,089
|151
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,060
|152
|Liberia
|311
|28
|167
|116
|62
|6
|5,047,450
|153
|Mozambique
|307
|2
|98
|207
|10
|0.06
|11,239
|360
|31,177,845
|154
|Eswatini
|294
|3
|198
|93
|254
|3
|4,994
|4,308
|1,159,216
|155
|Benin
|244
|3
|148
|93
|20
|0.2
|34,682
|2,867
|12,095,391
|156
|Myanmar
|233
|+1
|6
|143
|84
|4
|0.1
|29,923
|550
|54,381,717
|157
|Zimbabwe
|206
|4
|29
|173
|14
|0.3
|46,613
|3,140
|14,845,362
|158
|Martinique
|200
|14
|98
|88
|533
|37
|375,286
|159
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|9,677
|198,100
|48,849
|160
|Mongolia
|185
|44
|141
|19
|57
|14,623
|4,466
|3,273,961
|161
|Libya
|182
|5
|52
|125
|27
|0.7
|6,714
|978
|6,863,756
|162
|Gibraltar
|173
|+1
|153
|20
|5,135
|8,205
|243,530
|33,692
|163
|Guadeloupe
|162
|14
|138
|10
|1
|405
|35
|4,137
|10,339
|400,119
|164
|Guyana
|153
|12
|70
|71
|2
|195
|15
|1,658
|2,109
|786,264
|165
|Cayman Islands
|151
|1
|77
|73
|2,300
|15
|12,003
|182,803
|65,661
|166
|Bermuda
|141
|9
|113
|19
|2
|2,263
|144
|7,649
|122,789
|62,294
|167
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|323
|5
|19,624
|44,891
|437,150
|168
|Comoros
|132
|2
|27
|103
|152
|2
|868,029
|169
|Cambodia
|125
|123
|2
|1
|7
|21,517
|1,288
|16,700,273
|170
|Syria
|123
|6
|50
|67
|7
|0.3
|17,463,880
|171
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|108
|1
|84
|6
|3,195
|2,284
|1,399,147
|172
|Bahamas
|102
|11
|49
|42
|1
|260
|28
|2,101
|5,347
|392,949
|173
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,134
|19,994
|106,732
|174
|Monaco
|99
|4
|90
|5
|1
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|413,044
|39,221
|175
|Barbados
|92
|7
|76
|9
|1
|320
|24
|5,499
|19,137
|287,349
|176
|Angola
|86
|4
|18
|64
|1
|3
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,773,880
|177
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,610
|38,120
|178
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|60
|2
|1
|1,798
|350
|450
|10,505
|42,837
|179
|Burundi
|63
|1
|33
|29
|5
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,859,049
|180
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,040
|14,388
|280,784
|181
|Suriname
|54
|1
|9
|44
|92
|2
|782
|1,334
|586,221
|182
|Bhutan
|47
|9
|38
|61
|17,898
|23,216
|770,934
|183
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,621
|184
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,062
|78
|614
|15,902
|38,612
|185
|Botswana
|40
|1
|23
|16
|17
|0.4
|21,716
|9,250
|2,347,627
|186
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,542,456
|187
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|20
|3
|1
|266
|31
|246
|2,514
|97,866
|188
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|26
|15
|11
|234
|593
|5,346
|110,914
|189
|Gambia
|25
|1
|20
|4
|10
|0.4
|1,756
|728
|2,410,649
|190
|Namibia
|25
|16
|9
|10
|3,970
|1,565
|2,537,081
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,191
|1,316,345
|192
|Grenada
|23
|18
|5
|2
|204
|3,516
|31,258
|112,483
|193
|Curaçao
|20
|1
|15
|4
|122
|6
|572
|3,487
|164,042
|194
|New Caledonia
|20
|18
|2
|70
|6,681
|23,419
|285,282
|195
|Laos
|19
|18
|1
|3
|7,491
|1,031
|7,266,993
|196
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,572
|3,959
|397,028
|197
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,973
|198
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|895,943
|199
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|1,012
|5,513
|183,563
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|396
|7,448
|53,170
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,745
|503
|144,915
|3,471
|202
|Greenland
|13
|11
|2
|229
|2,174
|38,300
|56,763
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|153
|3,956
|38,675
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,300
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|596,066
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|167
|5,527
|30,216
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|4,646
|520
|8,932,864
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,181
|26,204
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|137
|13,873
|9,875
|213
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,735
|14,993
|214
|Lesotho
|2
|1
|1
|0.9
|283
|132
|2,140,931
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,796
|Total:
|6,469,869
|+28,587
|382,822
|+963
|3,079,603
|3,007,444
|54,509
|830.0
|49.1
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 3 (GMT)
Updates
- 51 new cases and 3 new deaths in the United States
- 751 new cases and 8 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 104 new cases in the Central African Republic [source]
- 2,695 new cases and 37 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 52 new cases and 3 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 26 new cases and 3 new deaths in Kyrgyzstan [source]