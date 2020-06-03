What you need to know

  • The numbers: More than 6.3 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 382,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • India cyclone: Cyclone Nisarga is now moving across the state of Maharashtra — India’s virus epicenter. Covid-19 patients were among more than 100,000 people evacuated before the storm hit.
  • Australia downturn: The country’s economy shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, as it entered recession for the first time in nearly three decades.
  • In the US: More than 1.8 million cases have been recorded, including over 108,000 deaths.

Coronavirus Cases:

6,469,869

Deaths:

382,822

Recovered:

3,079,603
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

June 3 (GMT)

Updates

  • 738 new cases and 8 new deaths in Oman [source]

