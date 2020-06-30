What you need to know
- More than 10.3 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, including at least 505,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Some 16 US states have halted their reopening plans as new cases in at least 36 states are trending upwards compared to the previous week.
- The pandemic is far from over and “is actually speeding up,” the World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
- WHO is sending a team to China next week to better understand how the virus started, Tedros said.
Coronavirus Cases:
10,435,321
Deaths:
508,844
Recovered:
5,693,085
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 30 (GMT)
Updates
- 421 new cases and 1 new death in the United Arab Emirates [source]
- 128 new cases and 2 new deaths in Bosnia and Herzegovina [source]
- 1,428 new cases and 36 new deaths in the United States
- 2 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 76 new cases and 2 new deaths in Uzbekistan [source]
- 76 new cases in Madagascar [source]
- 3 new cases in Burkina Faso [source]
- 62 new cases in Switzerland [source]
- 1,076 new cases and 11 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 3,682 new cases and 64 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 265 new cases and 10 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 121 new cases and 2 new deaths in Afghanistan [source