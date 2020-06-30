What you need to know

  • More than 10.3 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, including at least 505,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Some 16 US states have halted their reopening plans as new cases in at least 36 states are trending upwards compared to the previous week.
  • The pandemic is far from over and “is actually speeding up,” the World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
  • WHO is sending a team to China next week to better understand how the virus started, Tedros said.

Coronavirus Cases:

10,435,321

Deaths:

508,844

Recovered:

5,693,085
Latest News

June 30 (GMT)

Updates

  • 2,457 new cases and 147 new deaths in Iran [source]
  • 1,010 new cases and 7 new deaths in Oman [source]

