What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 6.5 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 388,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Records fall in Latin America: Brazil and Mexico both announced a record number of virus-related deaths in a single day.
- In the US: More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, including at least 107,000 deaths.
- Pakistan overtakes China: The South Asian country now has more recorded cases of Covid-19 than China, where the virus originated.
Coronavirus Cases:
6,596,048
Deaths:
388,419
Recovered:
3,187,862
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|6,596,048
|+33,352
|388,419
|+1,632
|3,187,862
|3,019,767
|54,229
|846
|49.8
|1
|USA
|1,902,101
|+318
|109,146
|+4
|688,692
|1,104,263
|16,939
|5,749
|330
|19,101,000
|57,731
|330,859,357
|2
|Brazil
|584,562
|+582
|32,568
|+21
|266,132
|285,862
|8,318
|2,752
|153
|930,013
|4,378
|212,446,884
|3
|Russia
|441,108
|+8,831
|5,384
|+169
|204,623
|231,101
|2,300
|3,023
|37
|11,733,051
|80,402
|145,930,019
|4
|Spain
|287,406
|27,128
|N/A
|N/A
|617
|6,147
|580
|4,063,843
|86,921
|46,753,492
|5
|UK
|279,856
|39,728
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|4,124
|585
|4,786,219
|70,531
|67,859,798
|6
|Italy
|233,836
|33,601
|160,938
|39,297
|353
|3,867
|556
|3,999,591
|66,144
|60,468,053
|7
|India
|217,965
|+1,141
|6,091
|+3
|104,242
|107,632
|8,944
|158
|4
|4,242,718
|3,077
|1,378,974,417
|8
|Germany
|184,425
|8,699
|167,800
|7,926
|632
|2,202
|104
|4,348,880
|51,918
|83,764,536
|9
|Peru
|178,914
|4,894
|72,319
|101,701
|964
|5,432
|149
|1,115,615
|33,872
|32,935,983
|10
|Turkey
|166,422
|4,609
|130,852
|30,961
|612
|1,975
|55
|2,155,349
|25,577
|84,269,726
|11
|Iran
|164,270
|+3,574
|8,071
|+59
|127,485
|28,714
|2,569
|1,958
|96
|1,019,362
|12,148
|83,909,638
|12
|France
|151,677
|29,021
|69,455
|53,201
|1,210
|2,324
|445
|1,384,633
|21,216
|65,263,122
|13
|Chile
|113,628
|1,275
|90,748
|21,605
|1,446
|5,948
|67
|628,318
|32,890
|19,103,852
|14
|Mexico
|101,238
|+3,912
|11,729
|+1,092
|73,271
|16,238
|378
|786
|91
|303,461
|2,356
|128,829,434
|15
|Canada
|93,085
|7,498
|51,048
|34,539
|1,721
|2,468
|199
|1,755,926
|46,555
|37,717,219
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|91,182
|579
|68,159
|22,444
|1,321
|2,622
|17
|870,963
|25,049
|34,771,048
|17
|Pakistan
|85,264
|+4,801
|1,770
|+82
|30,128
|53,366
|111
|387
|8
|615,511
|2,791
|220,544,600
|18
|China
|83,022
|+1
|4,634
|78,319
|69
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|19
|Qatar
|62,160
|45
|37,542
|24,573
|237
|22,138
|16
|236,437
|84,207
|2,807,805
|20
|Belgium
|58,767
|+82
|9,548
|+26
|16,048
|33,171
|143
|5,072
|824
|900,282
|77,705
|11,585,939
|21
|Bangladesh
|57,563
|+2,423
|781
|+35
|12,161
|44,621
|1
|350
|5
|358,277
|2,177
|164,564,713
|22
|Netherlands
|46,733
|5,977
|N/A
|N/A
|116
|2,728
|349
|368,529
|21,511
|17,132,145
|23
|Belarus
|45,116
|248
|20,171
|24,697
|92
|4,774
|26
|573,699
|60,712
|9,449,542
|24
|Ecuador
|40,966
|3,486
|20,019
|17,461
|252
|2,325
|198
|119,375
|6,774
|17,621,950
|25
|Sweden
|40,803
|4,542
|N/A
|N/A
|308
|4,042
|450
|275,500
|27,292
|10,094,604
|26
|South Africa
|37,525
|792
|19,682
|17,051
|208
|633
|13
|785,979
|13,265
|59,250,820
|27
|Singapore
|36,922
|+517
|24
|23,582
|13,316
|5
|6,315
|4
|408,495
|69,865
|5,846,897
|28
|UAE
|36,359
|270
|19,153
|16,936
|1
|3,680
|27
|2,145,493
|217,129
|9,881,188
|29
|Colombia
|33,354
|1,045
|12,288
|20,021
|136
|656
|21
|362,432
|7,129
|50,841,482
|30
|Portugal
|33,261
|1,447
|20,079
|11,735
|56
|3,261
|142
|847,181
|83,067
|10,198,769
|31
|Switzerland
|30,913
|+20
|1,921
|28,600
|392
|27
|3,574
|222
|409,450
|47,336
|8,649,901
|32
|Kuwait
|29,921
|+562
|236
|+6
|17,223
|12,462
|184
|7,014
|55
|306,006
|71,738
|4,265,609
|33
|Indonesia
|28,818
|+585
|1,721
|+23
|8,892
|18,205
|105
|6
|367,640
|1,345
|273,302,908
|34
|Egypt
|28,615
|1,088
|7,350
|20,177
|41
|280
|11
|135,000
|1,321
|102,178,508
|35
|Ukraine
|25,411
|+588
|747
|+12
|11,042
|13,622
|297
|581
|17
|392,316
|8,967
|43,751,560
|36
|Ireland
|25,111
|1,659
|22,698
|754
|36
|5,090
|336
|348,416
|70,622
|4,933,560
|37
|Poland
|24,826
|+139
|1,117
|+2
|12,227
|11,482
|160
|656
|30
|967,177
|25,553
|37,849,522
|38
|Philippines
|20,382
|+634
|984
|+10
|4,248
|15,150
|82
|186
|9
|378,296
|3,456
|109,467,656
|39
|Romania
|19,907
|+238
|1,299
|+3
|13,919
|4,689
|153
|1,034
|67
|472,850
|24,568
|19,246,341
|40
|Argentina
|19,268
|583
|5,896
|12,789
|274
|427
|13
|172,947
|3,829
|45,164,434
|41
|Dominican Republic
|18,040
|516
|11,224
|6,300
|110
|1,664
|48
|86,285
|7,960
|10,839,641
|42
|Afghanistan
|17,891
|+624
|299
|+5
|1,541
|16,051
|19
|460
|8
|42,273
|1,088
|38,855,768
|43
|Israel
|17,429
|+52
|291
|14,993
|2,145
|27
|1,895
|32
|606,596
|65,952
|9,197,590
|44
|Japan
|16,986
|900
|14,771
|1,315
|101
|134
|7
|300,277
|2,374
|126,503,264
|45
|Austria
|16,805
|+34
|670
|15,717
|418
|22
|1,867
|74
|471,466
|52,370
|9,002,608
|46
|Panama
|14,609
|357
|9,519
|4,733
|75
|3,390
|83
|71,139
|16,508
|4,309,396
|47
|Oman
|14,316
|+778
|67
|3,451
|10,798
|58
|2,809
|13
|100,181
|19,660
|5,095,664
|48
|Bahrain
|12,815
|20
|7,410
|5,385
|10
|7,555
|12
|337,773
|199,127
|1,696,267
|49
|Kazakhstan
|12,067
|+271
|48
|6,240
|5,779
|62
|643
|3
|867,286
|46,232
|18,759,403
|50
|Denmark
|11,771
|580
|10,552
|639
|20
|2,033
|100
|657,999
|113,630
|5,790,721
|51
|Bolivia
|11,638
|+647
|400
|+24
|1,507
|9,731
|3
|998
|34
|28,239
|2,422
|11,660,610
|52
|S. Korea
|11,629
|+39
|273
|10,499
|857
|15
|227
|5
|973,858
|18,996
|51,266,042
|53
|Serbia
|11,523
|245
|6,852
|4,426
|12
|1,318
|28
|257,242
|29,433
|8,739,790
|54
|Armenia
|11,221
|+697
|176
|+6
|3,468
|7,577
|10
|3,787
|59
|63,459
|21,418
|2,962,846
|55
|Nigeria
|11,166
|315
|3,329
|7,522
|7
|54
|2
|69,801
|339
|205,710,189
|56
|Algeria
|9,733
|673
|6,218
|2,842
|32
|222
|15
|43,787,434
|57
|Czechia
|9,441
|+3
|324
|6,752
|2,365
|12
|882
|30
|459,448
|42,909
|10,707,556
|58
|Moldova
|8,795
|314
|+4
|5,009
|3,472
|265
|2,180
|78
|57,003
|14,128
|4,034,616
|59
|Ghana
|8,548
|38
|3,132
|5,378
|3
|276
|1
|218,425
|7,041
|31,019,835
|60
|Norway
|8,477
|237
|8,138
|102
|6
|1,565
|44
|252,232
|46,554
|5,418,068
|61
|Malaysia
|8,247
|+277
|115
|6,559
|1,573
|6
|255
|4
|560,738
|17,342
|32,333,861
|62
|Iraq
|8,168
|256
|4,095
|3,817
|46
|203
|6
|238,251
|5,934
|40,147,813
|63
|Morocco
|7,967
|+45
|207
|+1
|7,160
|600
|13
|216
|6
|257,523
|6,983
|36,876,878
|64
|Australia
|7,240
|+11
|102
|6,648
|490
|4
|284
|4
|1,533,852
|60,205
|25,477,145
|65
|Finland
|6,911
|322
|+1
|5,800
|789
|7
|1,247
|58
|195,400
|35,270
|5,540,104
|66
|Cameroon
|6,585
|200
|3,676
|2,709
|28
|249
|8
|26,490,288
|67
|Azerbaijan
|6,260
|76
|3,665
|2,519
|42
|618
|8
|315,527
|31,141
|10,132,279
|68
|Guatemala
|5,760
|+174
|143
|+20
|929
|4,688
|5
|322
|8
|31,427
|1,757
|17,888,866
|69
|Honduras
|5,690
|+163
|234
|+9
|617
|4,839
|13
|575
|24
|14,790
|1,495
|9,892,136
|70
|Sudan
|5,499
|314
|1,711
|3,474
|126
|7
|401
|9
|43,764,035
|71
|Tajikistan
|4,191
|48
|2,347
|1,796
|440
|5
|9,519,918
|72
|Luxembourg
|4,024
|110
|3,861
|53
|2
|6,437
|176
|79,484
|127,140
|625,170
|73
|Hungary
|3,954
|+23
|539
|+5
|2,205
|1,210
|24
|409
|56
|195,894
|20,275
|9,662,056
|74
|Djibouti
|3,935
|26
|1,636
|2,273
|3,987
|26
|30,394
|30,798
|986,873
|75
|Guinea
|3,933
|23
|2,332
|1,578
|24
|300
|2
|14,407
|1,100
|13,102,388
|76
|Senegal
|3,932
|45
|2,063
|1,824
|17
|235
|3
|46,288
|2,771
|16,706,455
|77
|Uzbekistan
|3,874
|+31
|16
|3,018
|840
|11
|116
|0.5
|460,000
|13,760
|33,431,174
|78
|DRC
|3,644
|+149
|78
|+3
|495
|3,071
|41
|0.9
|89,323,912
|79
|Ivory Coast
|3,110
|35
|1,530
|1,545
|118
|1
|28,522
|1,084
|26,323,384
|80
|Thailand
|3,101
|+17
|58
|2,968
|75
|1
|44
|0.8
|420,529
|6,026
|69,787,353
|81
|Greece
|2,937
|179
|1,374
|1,384
|11
|282
|17
|185,590
|17,800
|10,426,532
|82
|Gabon
|2,902
|20
|801
|2,081
|15
|1,306
|9
|14,122
|6,357
|2,221,355
|83
|El Salvador
|2,781
|+76
|51
|+2
|1,208
|1,522
|59
|429
|8
|99,178
|15,296
|6,483,803
|84
|Haiti
|2,640
|+133
|50
|+2
|24
|2,566
|232
|4
|5,717
|502
|11,391,801
|85
|Bulgaria
|2,585
|+25
|147
|+1
|1,322
|1,116
|8
|372
|21
|193,732
|27,867
|6,951,948
|86
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,551
|157
|1,939
|455
|4
|777
|48
|67,952
|20,703
|3,282,199
|87
|North Macedonia
|2,492
|145
|1,605
|742
|34
|1,196
|70
|32,161
|15,437
|2,083,380
|88
|Nepal
|2,300
|9
|278
|2,013
|79
|0.3
|200,646
|6,896
|29,094,730
|89
|Croatia
|2,246
|103
|2,095
|48
|4
|547
|25
|67,814
|16,512
|4,106,980
|90
|Kenya
|2,216
|74
|553
|1,589
|7
|41
|1
|85,058
|1,585
|53,673,567
|91
|Somalia
|2,146
|79
|406
|1,661
|2
|135
|5
|15,855,179
|92
|Cuba
|2,107
|83
|1,830
|194
|4
|186
|7
|110,349
|9,742
|11,327,103
|93
|Mayotte
|1,993
|24
|1,523
|446
|9
|7,320
|88
|7,600
|27,914
|272,264
|94
|Venezuela
|1,952
|20
|334
|1,598
|69
|0.7
|995,522
|35,002
|28,441,527
|95
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,899
|+28
|20
|1,292
|587
|5
|291
|3
|119,124
|18,283
|6,515,639
|96
|Estonia
|1,890
|+10
|69
|1,663
|158
|1,425
|52
|87,456
|65,931
|1,326,472
|97
|Maldives
|1,850
|7
|644
|1,199
|9
|3,427
|13
|11,775
|21,814
|539,782
|98
|Iceland
|1,806
|10
|1,794
|2
|5,295
|29
|61,355
|179,885
|341,079
|99
|Sri Lanka
|1,782
|+47
|11
|839
|932
|1
|83
|0.5
|70,290
|3,284
|21,406,699
|100
|Lithuania
|1,687
|+3
|71
|1,273
|343
|17
|619
|26
|321,040
|117,825
|2,724,713
|101
|Slovakia
|1,526
|+1
|28
|1,376
|122
|280
|5
|183,764
|33,660
|5,459,454
|102
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,481
|1
|301
|4
|286,174
|57,211
|5,002,100
|103
|Ethiopia
|1,486
|17
|246
|1,223
|6
|13
|0.1
|120,429
|1,050
|114,724,281
|104
|Slovenia
|1,477
|109
|1,358
|10
|710
|52
|81,873
|39,383
|2,078,918
|105
|Mali
|1,386
|79
|788
|519
|69
|4
|3,483
|172
|20,200,490
|106
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,339
|8
|53
|1,278
|682
|4
|1,500
|764
|1,964,122
|107
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|934
|9
|8,268
|5,910
|1,398,900
|108
|Lebanon
|1,256
|27
|724
|505
|5
|184
|4
|88,310
|12,934
|6,827,539
|109
|Albania
|1,197
|+13
|33
|898
|266
|5
|416
|11
|15,647
|5,437
|2,878,018
|110
|CAR
|1,173
|4
|23
|1,146
|243
|0.8
|15,881
|3,293
|4,823,052
|111
|Costa Rica
|1,157
|10
|685
|462
|5
|227
|2
|27,318
|5,366
|5,090,604
|112
|Nicaragua
|1,118
|46
|370
|702
|169
|7
|6,618,484
|113
|Hong Kong
|1,099
|+5
|4
|1,041
|54
|2
|147
|0.5
|202,930
|27,085
|7,492,419
|114
|Zambia
|1,089
|7
|912
|170
|1
|59
|0.4
|28,236
|1,540
|18,339,751
|115
|Tunisia
|1,087
|49
|968
|70
|1
|92
|4
|53,539
|4,534
|11,809,190
|116
|Latvia
|1,082
|+3
|25
|+1
|760
|297
|2
|573
|13
|114,451
|60,634
|1,887,558
|117
|Paraguay
|1,070
|11
|511
|548
|2
|150
|2
|33,081
|4,642
|7,125,773
|118
|South Sudan
|994
|10
|6
|978
|89
|0.9
|3,356
|300
|11,183,630
|119
|Niger
|961
|65
|857
|39
|40
|3
|6,087
|252
|24,127,274
|120
|Cyprus
|958
|17
|790
|151
|4
|794
|14
|117,411
|97,299
|1,206,704
|121
|Sierra Leone
|909
|47
|491
|371
|114
|6
|7,963,749
|122
|Madagascar
|908
|6
|195
|707
|9
|33
|0.2
|11,954
|433
|27,630,820
|123
|Burkina Faso
|884
|53
|753
|78
|42
|3
|20,854,250
|124
|Andorra
|851
|51
|735
|65
|7
|11,015
|660
|3,750
|48,540
|77,256
|125
|Uruguay
|828
|23
|698
|107
|4
|238
|7
|45,777
|13,181
|3,472,856
|126
|Chad
|820
|66
|590
|164
|50
|4
|16,385,212
|127
|Georgia
|801
|+1
|13
|644
|144
|6
|201
|3
|60,273
|15,107
|3,989,702
|128
|Jordan
|757
|9
|561
|187
|5
|74
|0.9
|204,374
|20,046
|10,195,440
|129
|Mauritania
|745
|34
|57
|654
|161
|7
|7,654
|1,650
|4,639,283
|130
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|131
|San Marino
|674
|42
|391
|241
|1
|19,867
|1,238
|4,662
|137,417
|33,926
|132
|Malta
|622
|9
|562
|51
|1
|1,409
|20
|71,723
|162,468
|441,458
|133
|Congo
|611
|20
|179
|412
|111
|4
|5,506,685
|134
|Jamaica
|591
|+1
|10
|+1
|361
|220
|1
|200
|3
|13,616
|4,600
|2,960,223
|135
|Channel Islands
|561
|46
|512
|3
|3,229
|265
|10,255
|59,024
|173,742
|136
|French Guiana
|533
|1
|254
|278
|3
|1,788
|3
|298,026
|137
|Uganda
|522
|+15
|82
|440
|11
|96,825
|2,123
|45,614,034
|138
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,587,676
|139
|Sao Tome and Principe
|485
|+1
|12
|68
|405
|2,216
|55
|175
|800
|218,831
|140
|Réunion
|478
|1
|411
|66
|1
|534
|1
|17,200
|19,221
|894,836
|141
|Cabo Verde
|477
|5
|238
|234
|859
|9
|1,307
|2,353
|555,525
|142
|Palestine
|463
|+6
|3
|377
|83
|91
|0.6
|44,876
|8,814
|5,091,549
|143
|Togo
|452
|13
|236
|203
|55
|2
|21,515
|2,604
|8,262,563
|144
|Taiwan
|443
|7
|428
|8
|19
|0.3
|72,683
|3,052
|23,813,683
|145
|Yemen
|419
|95
|17
|307
|14
|3
|120
|4
|29,771,764
|146
|Rwanda
|397
|2
|271
|124
|31
|0.2
|71,141
|5,504
|12,925,233
|147
|Malawi
|369
|4
|51
|314
|1
|19
|0.2
|5,049
|265
|19,088,114
|148
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|312
|0
|3,953
|282
|5,046
|59,365
|85,000
|149
|Mauritius
|335
|10
|322
|3
|263
|8
|124,227
|97,692
|1,271,617
|150
|Vietnam
|328
|302
|26
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,272,479
|151
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,060
|152
|Liberia
|316
|28
|169
|119
|63
|6
|5,047,775
|153
|Mozambique
|316
|2
|109
|205
|10
|0.06
|11,563
|371
|31,180,247
|154
|Eswatini
|295
|3
|201
|91
|2
|254
|3
|6,551
|5,651
|1,159,249
|155
|Benin
|244
|3
|148
|93
|20
|0.2
|35,794
|2,959
|12,096,262
|156
|Myanmar
|233
|6
|145
|82
|4
|0.1
|29,923
|550
|54,382,712
|157
|Zimbabwe
|222
|4
|29
|189
|15
|0.3
|46,613
|3,140
|14,845,953
|158
|Martinique
|200
|14
|98
|88
|533
|37
|375,285
|159
|Libya
|196
|5
|52
|139
|29
|0.7
|7,501
|1,093
|6,864,011
|160
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|9,857
|201,785
|48,849
|161
|Mongolia
|186
|+1
|65
|121
|19
|57
|15,092
|4,610
|3,274,105
|162
|Gibraltar
|173
|153
|20
|5,135
|8,205
|243,530
|33,692
|163
|Guadeloupe
|162
|14
|138
|10
|1
|405
|35
|4,137
|10,339
|400,119
|164
|Cayman Islands
|156
|1
|78
|77
|2,376
|15
|12,508
|190,488
|65,663
|165
|Guyana
|153
|12
|70
|71
|2
|195
|15
|1,699
|2,161
|786,274
|166
|Bermuda
|141
|9
|113
|19
|2
|2,263
|144
|7,679
|123,270
|62,294
|167
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|323
|5
|20,205
|46,219
|437,162
|168
|Comoros
|132
|2
|27
|103
|152
|2
|868,080
|169
|Cambodia
|125
|123
|2
|1
|7
|21,843
|1,308
|16,700,905
|170
|Syria
|123
|6
|53
|64
|7
|0.3
|17,465,045
|171
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|8
|108
|1
|84
|6
|3,228
|2,307
|1,399,160
|172
|Bahamas
|102
|11
|55
|36
|2
|260
|28
|2,121
|5,398
|392,959
|173
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,138
|20,031
|106,733
|174
|Monaco
|99
|4
|90
|5
|1
|2,524
|102
|16,200
|413,044
|39,221
|175
|Barbados
|92
|7
|81
|4
|1
|320
|24
|5,580
|19,419
|287,350
|176
|Angola
|86
|4
|18
|64
|1
|3
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,776,687
|177
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,610
|38,120
|178
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|60
|2
|1
|1,797
|350
|450
|10,504
|42,839
|179
|Suriname
|74
|1
|9
|64
|126
|2
|782
|1,334
|586,235
|180
|Burundi
|63
|1
|33
|29
|5
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,860,020
|181
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,040
|14,388
|280,788
|182
|Bhutan
|47
|9
|38
|61
|18,238
|23,656
|770,958
|183
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,645
|184
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,062
|78
|614
|15,901
|38,613
|185
|Botswana
|40
|1
|23
|16
|17
|0.4
|23,337
|9,940
|2,347,757
|186
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,542,590
|187
|Antigua and Barbuda
|26
|3
|20
|3
|1
|266
|31
|246
|2,514
|97,868
|188
|Gambia
|26
|1
|20
|5
|11
|0.4
|1,873
|777
|2,410,835
|189
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|26
|15
|11
|234
|595
|5,365
|110,914
|190
|Namibia
|25
|16
|9
|10
|4,005
|1,579
|2,537,207
|191
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,568
|1,191
|1,316,414
|192
|Grenada
|23
|18
|5
|2
|204
|3,516
|31,258
|112,485
|193
|Curaçao
|21
|1
|15
|5
|128
|6
|572
|3,487
|164,044
|194
|New Caledonia
|20
|18
|2
|70
|6,867
|24,070
|285,290
|195
|Laos
|19
|18
|1
|3
|7,563
|1,041
|7,267,282
|196
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,671
|4,209
|397,048
|197
|Dominica
|18
|16
|2
|250
|534
|7,419
|71,973
|198
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|2,431
|2,713
|895,961
|199
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|1,113
|6,063
|183,566
|200
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|403
|7,579
|53,171
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,745
|535
|154,134
|3,471
|202
|Greenland
|13
|11
|2
|229
|2,203
|38,810
|56,763
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|153
|3,956
|38,676
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,302
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|596,106
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|167
|5,527
|30,216
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|4,646
|520
|8,933,327
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|7
|7
|0
|267
|424
|16,180
|26,205
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|137
|13,873
|9,875
|213
|Lesotho
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1,515
|708
|2,140,977
|214
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,735
|14,993
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,796
|Total:
|6,596,048
|+33,352
|388,419
|+1,632
|3,187,862
|3,019,767
|54,229
|846.2
|49.8
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 4 (GMT)
Updates
- 318 new cases and 4 new deaths in the United States
- 1 new case in Sao Tome and Principe [source]
- 20 new cases in Switzerland [source]
- 634 new cases and 10 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 5 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 76 new cases and 2 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 2,423 new cases and 35 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 6 new cases in the State of Palestine [source]
- 149 new cases and 3 new deaths in the DR Congo [source]
- 8,831 new cases and 169 new deaths in Russia [