  • The numbers: More than 6.5 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 388,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • Records fall in Latin America: Brazil and Mexico both announced a record number of virus-related deaths in a single day.
  • In the US: More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, including at least 107,000 deaths.
  • Pakistan overtakes China: The South Asian country now has more recorded cases of Covid-19 than China, where the virus originated.

Coronavirus Cases:

6,596,048

Deaths:

388,419

Recovered:

3,187,862
Latest News

June 4 (GMT)

Updates

  • 3,574 new cases and 59 new deaths in Iran [source]
  8,831 new cases and 169 new deaths in Russia

