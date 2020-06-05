What You Need to Know

The numbers: More than 6.6 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 389,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • Study withdrawn: Research disputing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus has been retracted after questions were raised over the data. Hydroxychloroquine was recommended a “gamechanger” by US President Donald Trump.
  • In the US: More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, including at least 108,000 deaths.
  • US forecast worsens: A forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths in the country by June 27.       
  • Brazil death total passes Italy…now third-highest and climbing.

Latest News

June 5 (GMT)

Updates

  • 770 new cases and 5 new deaths in Oman [source]
  • 8,726 new cases and 144 new deaths in Russia [source]
  • 4,442 new cases and 816 new deaths in Mexico [source]

