What You Need to Know

The numbers: More than 6.6 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 389,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Study withdrawn: Research disputing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus has been retracted after questions were raised over the data. Hydroxychloroquine was recommended a “gamechanger” by US President Donald Trump.

In the US: More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, including at least 108,000 deaths.

US forecast worsens: A forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths in the country by June 27.

Brazil death total passes Italy…now third-highest and climbing.

Coronavirus Cases:

6,720,063

Deaths: 393,532