The numbers: More than 6.6 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 389,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Study withdrawn: Research disputing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus has been retracted after questions were raised over the data. Hydroxychloroquine was recommended a “gamechanger” by US President Donald Trump.
- In the US: More than 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, including at least 108,000 deaths.
- US forecast worsens: A forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths in the country by June 27.
- Brazil death total passes Italy…now third-highest and climbing.
Coronavirus Cases:
6,720,063
Deaths:
393,532
Recovered:
3,263,832
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
June 5 (GMT)
Updates
- 244 new cases and 3 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 2,828 new cases and 30 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 1 new case in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 138 new cases and 6 new deaths in the United States
- 915 new cases and 9 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]
- 26 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]
- 37 new cases and 2 new deaths in Kyrgyzstan [source]
- 245 new cases in Kazakhstan [source]
- 1 new death in El Salvador [source]
- 39 new cases in South Korea [source]