What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 4.8 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded worldwide, including at least 318,000 deaths.
- Trump’s ultimatum: President Donald Trump threatened to permanently pull US funding from the World Health Organization if it does not “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days.”
- Vaccine boost: Subjects who received Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine had positive early results, with all eight initial trial participants developing antibodies to the virus.
- In the US: President Trump said he is taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine. The death toll in the nation has topped 90,000.
Coronavirus Cases:
4,908,200
Deaths:
320,609
Recovered:
1,916,923