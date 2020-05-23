CNN) — As summer approaches, temperatures are starting to rise in Europe, and citizens are looking towards their next vacations after months stuck at home under lockdown restrictions.

Just last week, the European Union unveiled a plan to “offer people the chance to get some well-needed rest, relaxation and fresh air,” which included recommendations to open internal borders, revive rail, road, air and sea connections and reinvigorate its hospitality sector to boost tourism.

But authorities are already struggling to deal with an influx of tourists and locals to one of summer’s most coveted locations: The beach.

On Wednesday, just days after France’s lockdown restrictions eased to open hundreds of beaches, Brittany’s northwest prefecture of Morbihan closed five beaches following “unacceptable behavior” and failure to comply with social distancing measures.

Coronavirus Cases:

5,326,230