What you need to know

  • The numbers: More than 5.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 345,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. US nears 100,000 deaths.
  • British political aide in hot water: UK leader Boris Johnson said he will not fire a top aide despite multiple reported lockdown breaches.
  • US places travel restrictions on Brazil: The US has suspended entry for anyone who has been to Brazil in the previous 14 days, as the number of cases in the South American country spike.
  • Schools reopen in New South Wales: Children in Australia’s largest state have returned to class, with the country’s coronavirus outbreak largely under control.

