What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 5.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 345,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. US nears 100,000 deaths.
- British political aide in hot water: UK leader Boris Johnson said he will not fire a top aide despite multiple reported lockdown breaches.
- US places travel restrictions on Brazil: The US has suspended entry for anyone who has been to Brazil in the previous 14 days, as the number of cases in the South American country spike.
- Schools reopen in New South Wales: Children in Australia’s largest state have returned to class, with the country’s coronavirus outbreak largely under control.
Coronavirus Cases:
5,517,034
Deaths:
346,949
Recovered:
2,310,249
ACTIVE CASES
2,860,264
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|5,517,708
|+23,253
|346,964
|+530
|2,310,480
|2,860,264
|53,202
|708
|44.5
|1
|USA
|1,686,436
|99,300
|451,702
|1,135,434
|17,135
|5,098
|300
|14,749,756
|44,587
|330,806,424
|2
|Brazil
|365,213
|+1,595
|22,746
|+30
|149,911
|192,556
|8,318
|1,719
|107
|735,224
|3,461
|212,405,664
|3
|Russia
|353,427
|+8,946
|3,633
|+92
|118,798
|230,996
|2,300
|2,422
|25
|8,945,384
|61,300
|145,928,315
|4
|Spain
|282,852
|28,752
|196,958
|57,142
|854
|6,050
|615
|3,556,567
|76,071
|46,752,999
|5
|UK
|259,559
|36,793
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|3,825
|542
|3,458,905
|50,979
|67,850,075
|6
|Italy
|229,858
|32,785
|140,479
|56,594
|553
|3,801
|542
|3,447,012
|57,003
|60,470,472
|7
|France
|182,584
|28,367
|64,617
|89,600
|1,655
|2,798
|435
|1,384,633
|21,217
|65,259,187
|8
|Germany
|180,328
|8,371
|161,200
|10,757
|889
|2,153
|100
|3,595,059
|42,922
|83,757,235
|9
|Turkey
|156,827
|4,340
|118,694
|33,793
|769
|1,862
|52
|1,832,262
|21,749
|84,244,944
|10
|India
|139,911
|+1,375
|4,039
|+15
|57,976
|77,896
|8,944
|101
|3
|3,033,591
|2,200
|1,378,604,014
|11
|Iran
|135,701
|7,417
|105,801
|22,483
|2,615
|1,618
|88
|800,519
|9,544
|83,880,266
|12
|Peru
|119,959
|3,456
|49,795
|66,708
|920
|3,644
|105
|820,967
|24,936
|32,923,430
|13
|Canada
|84,699
|6,424
|43,985
|34,290
|502
|2,246
|170
|1,459,288
|38,700
|37,708,187
|14
|China
|82,985
|+11
|4,634
|78,268
|83
|7
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|15
|Saudi Arabia
|72,560
|390
|43,520
|28,650
|372
|2,088
|11
|703,534
|20,242
|34,756,224
|16
|Chile
|69,102
|718
|28,148
|40,236
|1,090
|3,618
|38
|471,758
|24,700
|19,099,374
|17
|Mexico
|68,620
|+2,764
|7,394
|+215
|47,424
|13,802
|378
|533
|57
|219,164
|1,702
|128,792,446
|18
|Belgium
|57,342
|+250
|9,312
|+32
|15,297
|32,733
|251
|4,950
|804
|788,110
|68,031
|11,584,564
|19
|Pakistan
|56,349
|+1,748
|1,167
|+34
|17,482
|37,700
|111
|256
|5
|483,656
|2,194
|220,427,217
|20
|Netherlands
|45,236
|5,822
|N/A
|N/A
|223
|2,641
|340
|313,755
|18,315
|17,131,112
|21
|Qatar
|43,714
|23
|9,170
|34,521
|188
|15,200
|8
|188,143
|65,422
|2,875,845
|22
|Ecuador
|36,756
|3,108
|3,560
|30,088
|208
|2,087
|176
|106,079
|6,022
|17,614,626
|23
|Belarus
|36,198
|199
|14,155
|21,844
|92
|3,831
|21
|450,627
|47,687
|9,449,627
|24
|Bangladesh
|35,585
|+1,975
|501
|+21
|7,334
|27,750
|1
|216
|3
|253,034
|1,538
|164,519,918
|25
|Sweden
|33,459
|3,998
|4,971
|24,490
|249
|3,315
|396
|209,900
|20,797
|10,092,886
|26
|Singapore
|31,960
|+344
|23
|14,876
|17,061
|8
|5,467
|4
|294,414
|50,365
|5,845,641
|27
|Switzerland
|30,736
|1,906
|28,100
|730
|50
|3,554
|220
|370,464
|42,837
|8,648,175
|28
|Portugal
|30,623
|1,316
|17,549
|11,758
|78
|3,002
|129
|689,705
|67,621
|10,199,578
|29
|UAE
|29,485
|245
|15,056
|14,184
|1
|2,985
|25
|1,600,923
|162,071
|9,877,923
|30
|Ireland
|24,639
|1,608
|21,060
|1,971
|54
|4,996
|326
|295,626
|59,940
|4,932,053
|31
|Indonesia
|22,750
|+479
|1,391
|+19
|5,642
|15,717
|83
|5
|256,946
|940
|273,223,931
|32
|South Africa
|22,583
|429
|11,100
|11,054
|128
|381
|7
|583,855
|9,857
|59,230,390
|33
|Poland
|21,440
|+114
|996
|9,276
|11,168
|160
|566
|26
|767,441
|20,276
|37,850,650
|34
|Kuwait
|21,302
|156
|6,117
|15,029
|177
|4,996
|37
|271,089
|63,578
|4,263,883
|35
|Ukraine
|21,245
|+259
|623
|+6
|7,234
|13,388
|256
|486
|14
|291,868
|6,670
|43,758,701
|36
|Colombia
|21,175
|727
|5,016
|15,432
|136
|417
|14
|252,742
|4,973
|50,826,673
|37
|Romania
|18,070
|1,188
|+3
|11,399
|5,483
|188
|939
|62
|368,482
|19,142
|19,249,829
|38
|Egypt
|17,265
|764
|4,807
|11,694
|41
|169
|7
|135,000
|1,322
|102,125,693
|39
|Israel
|16,720
|+3
|280
|+1
|14,203
|2,237
|43
|1,818
|30
|541,322
|58,855
|9,197,590
|40
|Japan
|16,550
|820
|13,413
|2,317
|168
|131
|6
|271,201
|2,144
|126,513,796
|41
|Austria
|16,539
|+36
|641
|+1
|15,138
|760
|31
|1,837
|71
|405,341
|45,032
|9,001,207
|42
|Dominican Republic
|14,801
|458
|8,133
|6,210
|113
|1,366
|42
|65,355
|6,031
|10,836,671
|43
|Philippines
|14,319
|+284
|873
|+5
|3,323
|10,123
|81
|131
|8
|295,593
|2,701
|109,427,802
|44
|Argentina
|12,076
|452
|3,732
|7,892
|171
|267
|10
|129,418
|2,866
|45,153,114
|45
|Denmark
|11,360
|562
|9,900
|898
|21
|1,962
|97
|537,742
|92,872
|5,790,165
|46
|S. Korea
|11,206
|+16
|267
|+1
|10,226
|713
|15
|219
|5
|826,437
|16,121
|51,264,841
|47
|Afghanistan
|11,173
|+591
|219
|+1
|1,097
|9,857
|19
|288
|6
|31,718
|817
|38,831,756
|48
|Serbia
|11,159
|238
|5,857
|5,064
|12
|1,277
|27
|217,856
|24,924
|8,740,747
|49
|Panama
|10,926
|306
|6,279
|4,341
|72
|2,536
|71
|58,240
|13,520
|4,307,539
|50
|Bahrain
|9,138
|14
|4,587
|4,537
|8
|5,392
|8
|276,552
|163,192
|1,694,642
|51
|Czechia
|8,957
|+2
|315
|6,083
|2,559
|24
|837
|29
|403,358
|37,672
|10,707,014
|52
|Kazakhstan
|8,531
|+209
|35
|4,352
|4,144
|31
|455
|2
|671,774
|35,822
|18,753,268
|53
|Norway
|8,352
|235
|7,727
|390
|12
|1,542
|43
|229,769
|42,417
|5,416,911
|54
|Algeria
|8,306
|600
|4,784
|2,922
|22
|190
|14
|43,765,771
|55
|Nigeria
|7,839
|226
|2,263
|5,350
|7
|38
|1
|44,458
|216
|205,570,171
|56
|Oman
|7,770
|37
|1,933
|5,800
|31
|1,526
|7
|72,000
|14,140
|5,092,104
|57
|Morocco
|7,433
|199
|4,703
|2,531
|1
|202
|5
|142,882
|3,876
|36,864,928
|58
|Malaysia
|7,417
|+172
|115
|5,979
|1,323
|8
|229
|4
|507,682
|15,707
|32,322,531
|59
|Australia
|7,118
|+4
|102
|6,531
|485
|5
|279
|4
|1,245,062
|48,885
|25,469,064
|60
|Armenia
|7,113
|+452
|87
|+6
|3,145
|3,881
|10
|2,401
|29
|51,594
|17,415
|2,962,695
|61
|Moldova
|7,093
|250
|3,713
|3,130
|286
|1,758
|62
|40,565
|10,054
|4,034,871
|62
|Ghana
|6,808
|+125
|32
|2,070
|4,706
|16
|220
|1
|197,194
|6,361
|31,002,078
|63
|Finland
|6,599
|+20
|307
|4,800
|1,492
|19
|1,191
|55
|168,698
|30,452
|5,539,869
|64
|Bolivia
|6,263
|+348
|250
|+10
|629
|5,384
|3
|537
|21
|22,294
|1,913
|11,656,259
|65
|Cameroon
|4,890
|165
|1,865
|2,860
|28
|185
|6
|26,472,178
|66
|Iraq
|4,469
|160
|2,738
|1,571
|111
|4
|186,885
|4,658
|40,123,092
|67
|Azerbaijan
|4,122
|49
|2,607
|1,466
|42
|407
|5
|270,739
|26,727
|10,129,784
|68
|Luxembourg
|3,992
|110
|3,767
|115
|7
|6,388
|176
|67,729
|108,385
|624,891
|69
|Honduras
|3,950
|+207
|180
|+6
|468
|3,302
|13
|399
|18
|14,790
|1,496
|9,887,829
|70
|Sudan
|3,820
|+192
|165
|+19
|458
|3,197
|87
|4
|401
|9
|43,735,987
|71
|Hungary
|3,756
|+15
|491
|+5
|1,711
|1,554
|28
|389
|51
|164,619
|17,037
|9,662,723
|72
|Guatemala
|3,424
|+370
|58
|+3
|258
|3,108
|5
|192
|3
|31,427
|1,758
|17,879,798
|73
|Guinea
|3,275
|20
|1,673
|1,582
|24
|250
|2
|14,407
|1,100
|13,092,620
|74
|Uzbekistan
|3,180
|+16
|13
|2,565
|602
|3
|95
|0.4
|460,000
|13,765
|33,417,915
|75
|Senegal
|3,047
|35
|1,456
|1,556
|12
|183
|2
|35,016
|2,097
|16,694,358
|76
|Thailand
|3,042
|+2
|57
|+1
|2,928
|57
|61
|44
|0.8
|375,453
|5,380
|69,782,581
|77
|Tajikistan
|2,929
|46
|1,301
|1,582
|308
|5
|9,514,051
|78
|Greece
|2,878
|171
|1,374
|1,333
|19
|276
|16
|153,963
|14,765
|10,427,916
|79
|Bulgaria
|2,433
|+6
|130
|862
|1,441
|20
|350
|19
|74,539
|10,720
|6,953,369
|80
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,401
|144
|1,680
|577
|4
|731
|44
|59,532
|18,135
|3,282,754
|81
|Ivory Coast
|2,376
|30
|1,219
|1,127
|90
|1
|23,444
|891
|26,305,483
|82
|Djibouti
|2,270
|10
|1,064
|1,196
|2,301
|10
|22,097
|22,400
|986,480
|83
|Croatia
|2,244
|99
|2,027
|118
|6
|546
|24
|61,482
|14,968
|4,107,668
|84
|DRC
|2,141
|63
|317
|1,761
|24
|0.7
|89,249,182
|85
|El Salvador
|1,983
|+68
|35
|698
|1,250
|25
|306
|5
|75,146
|11,591
|6,482,911
|86
|North Macedonia
|1,978
|113
|1,422
|443
|21
|949
|54
|25,270
|12,129
|2,083,382
|87
|Cuba
|1,941
|82
|1,689
|170
|3
|171
|7
|94,060
|8,304
|11,327,291
|88
|Gabon
|1,934
|12
|459
|1,463
|10
|871
|5
|9,908
|4,463
|2,219,916
|89
|Estonia
|1,824
|+1
|65
|+1
|1,538
|221
|1
|1,375
|49
|75,779
|57,129
|1,326,447
|90
|Iceland
|1,804
|10
|1,791
|3
|5,290
|29
|58,225
|170,739
|341,018
|91
|Lithuania
|1,635
|+12
|63
|1,138
|434
|17
|600
|23
|269,889
|99,015
|2,725,743
|92
|Somalia
|1,594
|61
|204
|1,329
|2
|101
|4
|15,843,017
|93
|Mayotte
|1,587
|20
|894
|673
|11
|5,833
|74
|5,200
|19,112
|272,084
|94
|Slovakia
|1,511
|+2
|28
|1,307
|176
|1
|277
|5
|159,059
|29,135
|5,459,382
|95
|New Zealand
|1,504
|21
|1,456
|27
|1
|312
|4
|261,315
|54,235
|4,818,226
|96
|Slovenia
|1,468
|107
|1,340
|21
|4
|706
|51
|75,110
|36,130
|2,078,910
|97
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,433
|+30
|16
|+2
|992
|425
|5
|220
|2
|100,488
|15,430
|6,512,696
|98
|Maldives
|1,371
|4
|144
|1,223
|9
|2,541
|7
|11,775
|21,825
|539,521
|99
|Kenya
|1,214
|51
|383
|780
|1
|23
|1.0
|59,260
|1,105
|53,641,131
|100
|Sri Lanka
|1,141
|9
|695
|437
|1
|53
|0.4
|54,834
|2,562
|21,404,252
|101
|Venezuela
|1,121
|10
|262
|849
|2
|39
|0.4
|804,004
|28,266
|28,443,719
|102
|Lebanon
|1,114
|26
|688
|400
|4
|163
|4
|74,224
|10,870
|6,828,370
|103
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,114
|6
|42
|1,066
|568
|3
|1,500
|764
|1,962,847
|104
|Hong Kong
|1,066
|4
|1,030
|32
|1
|142
|0.5
|202,930
|27,091
|7,490,759
|105
|Tunisia
|1,051
|+3
|48
|917
|86
|3
|89
|4
|47,816
|4,050
|11,805,813
|106
|Latvia
|1,049
|+2
|22
|712
|315
|2
|556
|12
|99,770
|52,841
|1,888,124
|107
|Mali
|1,030
|65
|597
|368
|51
|3
|3,483
|173
|20,184,488
|108
|Albania
|998
|32
|789
|177
|5
|347
|11
|13,279
|4,614
|2,878,103
|109
|Equatorial Guinea
|960
|11
|165
|784
|687
|8
|854
|611
|1,397,634
|110
|Haiti
|958
|+93
|27
|+1
|22
|909
|84
|2
|2,718
|239
|11,388,004
|111
|Niger
|945
|61
|783
|101
|39
|3
|5,989
|248
|24,103,187
|112
|Cyprus
|935
|17
|594
|324
|10
|775
|14
|99,733
|82,666
|1,206,464
|113
|Costa Rica
|930
|10
|620
|300
|3
|183
|2
|23,378
|4,594
|5,089,334
|114
|Zambia
|920
|7
|336
|577
|1
|50
|0.4
|20,011
|1,092
|18,325,629
|115
|Paraguay
|862
|11
|307
|544
|121
|2
|24,812
|3,483
|7,123,379
|116
|Burkina Faso
|814
|52
|672
|90
|39
|2
|20,838,531
|117
|Uruguay
|769
|22
|618
|129
|5
|221
|6
|38,146
|10,985
|3,472,528
|118
|Andorra
|762
|51
|653
|58
|3
|9,864
|660
|3,750
|48,542
|77,253
|119
|Georgia
|731
|+1
|12
|526
|193
|6
|183
|3
|49,093
|12,304
|3,989,910
|120
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|0
|121
|Jordan
|708
|9
|471
|228
|5
|69
|0.9
|163,173
|16,009
|10,192,674
|122
|Sierra Leone
|707
|40
|241
|426
|89
|5
|7,959,309
|123
|Chad
|675
|60
|215
|400
|41
|4
|16,372,282
|124
|Nepal
|675
|+72
|3
|87
|585
|23
|0.1
|138,913
|4,777
|29,080,393
|125
|San Marino
|665
|42
|266
|357
|1
|19,603
|1,238
|3,968
|116,967
|33,924
|126
|South Sudan
|655
|8
|6
|641
|59
|0.7
|3,356
|300
|11,180,046
|127
|Malta
|610
|6
|476
|128
|1
|1,382
|14
|60,812
|137,763
|441,426
|128
|CAR
|604
|1
|22
|581
|125
|0.2
|11,570
|2,400
|4,820,755
|129
|Ethiopia
|582
|5
|152
|425
|5
|0.04
|81,010
|707
|114,646,241
|130
|Channel Islands
|558
|45
|517
|-4
|3,212
|259
|10,255
|59,039
|173,698
|131
|Jamaica
|552
|+2
|9
|211
|332
|1
|186
|3
|10,230
|3,456
|2,959,871
|132
|Madagascar
|527
|2
|142
|383
|6
|19
|0.07
|5,670
|205
|27,611,307
|133
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,541,003
|134
|Congo
|487
|16
|147
|324
|88
|3
|5,502,963
|135
|Réunion
|452
|1
|411
|40
|2
|505
|1
|17,200
|19,225
|894,662
|136
|Taiwan
|441
|7
|415
|19
|19
|0.3
|70,880
|2,977
|23,812,509
|137
|Palestine
|423
|3
|357
|63
|83
|0.6
|44,876
|8,819
|5,088,300
|138
|Togo
|381
|12
|141
|228
|46
|1
|16,747
|2,028
|8,257,247
|139
|Cabo Verde
|380
|3
|155
|222
|684
|5
|1,307
|2,353
|555,360
|140
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|303
|9
|2
|3,953
|282
|4,523
|53,219
|84,988
|141
|Mauritius
|334
|10
|322
|2
|263
|8
|102,247
|80,411
|1,271,559
|142
|French Guiana
|328
|1
|145
|182
|1,101
|3
|297,814
|143
|Rwanda
|327
|237
|90
|25
|58,477
|4,527
|12,916,434
|144
|Vietnam
|325
|267
|58
|2
|3
|275,000
|2,828
|97,248,575
|145
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,058
|146
|Nicaragua
|279
|17
|199
|63
|42
|3
|6,616,331
|147
|Liberia
|265
|26
|139
|100
|53
|5
|5,044,519
|148
|Sao Tome and Principe
|251
|8
|4
|239
|1,148
|37
|175
|800
|218,720
|149
|Eswatini
|250
|2
|156
|92
|216
|2
|4,994
|4,309
|1,158,921
|150
|Mauritania
|237
|6
|15
|216
|51
|1
|2,583
|557
|4,635,933
|151
|Yemen
|222
|42
|10
|170
|7
|1
|120
|4
|29,753,775
|152
|Uganda
|212
|+14
|68
|144
|5
|86,714
|1,903
|45,574,375
|153
|Myanmar
|201
|6
|122
|73
|4
|0.1
|18,644
|343
|54,372,762
|154
|Martinique
|197
|14
|91
|92
|525
|37
|375,293
|155
|Mozambique
|194
|51
|143
|6
|8,463
|272
|31,156,229
|156
|Benin
|191
|3
|82
|106
|16
|0.2
|27,954
|2,313
|12,087,557
|157
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,829
|9,178
|187,904
|48,844
|158
|Guadeloupe
|161
|14
|115
|32
|3
|402
|35
|3,573
|8,930
|400,117
|159
|Gibraltar
|154
|147
|7
|4,571
|6,524
|193,636
|33,692
|160
|Brunei
|141
|1
|137
|3
|2
|323
|2
|18,411
|42,126
|437,047
|161
|Mongolia
|141
|33
|108
|25
|43
|12,407
|3,791
|3,272,661
|162
|Guyana
|135
|10
|62
|63
|2
|172
|13
|1,457
|1,853
|786,170
|163
|Bermuda
|133
|9
|81
|43
|2
|2,135
|144
|6,362
|102,119
|62,300
|164
|Cayman Islands
|129
|1
|61
|67
|1,965
|15
|8,426
|128,363
|65,642
|165
|Cambodia
|124
|122
|2
|1
|7
|16,642
|997
|16,694,582
|166
|Trinidad and Tobago
|116
|8
|108
|0
|83
|6
|2,930
|2,094
|1,399,036
|167
|Syria
|106
|+20
|4
|41
|61
|6
|0.2
|17,453,396
|168
|Aruba
|101
|3
|95
|3
|3
|946
|28
|2,070
|19,396
|106,721
|169
|Bahamas
|100
|11
|46
|43
|1
|255
|28
|1,972
|5,020
|392,857
|170
|Monaco
|98
|4
|90
|4
|2
|2,499
|102
|39,214
|171
|Barbados
|92
|7
|70
|15
|4
|320
|24
|4,664
|16,232
|287,340
|172
|Comoros
|87
|1
|21
|65
|100
|1
|867,573
|173
|Malawi
|83
|4
|33
|46
|1
|4
|0.2
|2,411
|126
|19,074,564
|174
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,612
|38,117
|175
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|59
|3
|1
|1,798
|350
|438
|10,228
|42,825
|176
|Libya
|75
|3
|39
|33
|11
|0.4
|4,351
|634
|6,861,458
|177
|Angola
|69
|4
|18
|47
|2
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,748,622
|178
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|3,873
|13,795
|280,744
|179
|Zimbabwe
|56
|4
|25
|27
|4
|0.3
|37,039
|2,496
|14,840,039
|180
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,403
|181
|Burundi
|42
|1
|20
|21
|4
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,850,302
|182
|Saint Martin
|40
|3
|33
|4
|1
|1,036
|78
|553
|14,328
|38,595
|183
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,541,249
|184
|Botswana
|35
|1
|19
|15
|15
|0.4
|17,631
|7,514
|2,346,458
|185
|Bhutan
|27
|+3
|6
|21
|35
|15,607
|20,250
|770,726
|186
|Antigua and Barbuda
|25
|3
|19
|3
|1
|256
|31
|183
|1,870
|97,846
|187
|Gambia
|25
|1
|13
|11
|10
|0.4
|1,476
|613
|2,408,973
|188
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|738
|561
|1,315,727
|189
|Grenada
|22
|17
|5
|4
|196
|3,007
|26,736
|112,471
|190
|Namibia
|21
|14
|7
|8
|3,027
|1,194
|2,535,948
|191
|Laos
|19
|14
|5
|3
|5,795
|798
|7,264,396
|192
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,435
|3,616
|396,850
|193
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|1,300
|1,451
|895,784
|194
|New Caledonia
|18
|18
|0
|63
|5,454
|19,122
|285,215
|195
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|898
|4,893
|183,543
|196
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|18
|14
|4
|162
|209
|1,884
|110,905
|197
|Curaçao
|17
|1
|14
|2
|104
|6
|504
|3,073
|164,026
|198
|Dominica
|16
|16
|0
|222
|433
|6,017
|71,968
|199
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|394
|7,411
|53,161
|200
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,749
|445
|128,316
|3,468
|201
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|10
|1
|310
|26
|126
|3,259
|38,662
|202
|Greenland
|12
|11
|1
|211
|1,885
|33,210
|56,760
|203
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|204
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|36
|7,212
|4,992
|205
|Suriname
|11
|1
|9
|1
|19
|2
|488
|833
|586,092
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,285
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|6
|3
|15
|595,704
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|6
|1
|265
|33
|167
|5,528
|30,211
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|2,402
|269
|8,928,690
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|6
|6
|0
|229
|424
|16,184
|26,198
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|137
|13,875
|9,874
|213
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|30
|2,001
|14,989
|214
|Lesotho
|2
|2
|0.9
|283
|132
|2,140,514
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,797
|Total:
|5,517,708
|+23,253
|346,964
|+530
|2,310,480
|2,860,264
|53,202
|707.9
|44.5
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
May 25 (GMT)
Updates
- 1,975 new cases and 21 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 284 new cases and 5 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 591 new cases and 1 new death in Afghanistan [source]
- 16 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]