- The numbers: More than 5.8 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as more 360,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Brazil infection rate accelerates: The Latin American country has the second-highest number of cases globally. Some experts say the toll could quintuple by August.
- The world reopens: Spain, Turkey, France, Britain and Brazil have all announced plans to at least partially lift lockdowns and resume businesses. Restrictions are also easing in Asian countries like the Philippines and Japan.
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
May 29 (GMT)
- 68 new cases in Kyrgyzstan [source]
- 147 new cases and 14 new deaths in the United States
- 13 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 2,523 new cases and 23 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 173 new cases in the DR Congo [source]
- 84 new cases and 3 new deaths in El Salvador [source]
- 623 new cases and 11 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]
- 19 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]