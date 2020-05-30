What you need to know

  • The numbers: More than 6 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 367,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • South America cases rise: Brazil recorded its highest daily increase yet, while Peru announced 6,500 new cases. Brazil’s 27,878 coronavirus deaths are the fifth highest of any country, leapfrogging Spain.
  • US withdraws from WHO: President Donald Trump announced that the US would pull out of the World Health Organization after criticizing the group’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and relationship with China.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR