  • The numbers: More than 6 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 369,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • South America cases rise: Brazil recorded its highest daily increase yet, while Peru announced more than 7,300 new cases. Brazil’s 28,834 coronavirus deaths are the fourth highest of any country, trailing the US, the UK and Italy.
  • Mass gatherings: The World Health Organization releases new guidance for large congregations of people amid the coronavirus pandemic, including holding them outdoors where possible and limiting attendance to those who are healthy.

