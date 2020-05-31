What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 6 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including at least 369,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- South America cases rise: Brazil recorded its highest daily increase yet, while Peru announced more than 7,300 new cases. Brazil’s 28,834 coronavirus deaths are the fourth highest of any country, trailing the US, the UK and Italy.
- Mass gatherings: The World Health Organization releases new guidance for large congregations of people amid the coronavirus pandemic, including holding them outdoors where possible and limiting attendance to those who are healthy.
Coronavirus Cases:
6,176,278
Deaths:
371,282
Recovered:
2,745,011
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|6,176,278
|+25,795
|371,282
|+776
|2,745,011
|3,059,985
|53,455
|792
|47.6
|1
|USA
|1,816,897
|+77
|105,557
|535,238
|1,176,102
|17,163
|5,492
|319
|17,270,841
|52,203
|330,838,184
|2
|Brazil
|499,966
|+1,526
|28,849
|+15
|205,371
|265,746
|8,318
|2,354
|136
|930,013
|4,378
|212,430,396
|3
|Russia
|405,843
|+9,268
|4,693
|+138
|171,883
|229,267
|2,300
|2,781
|32
|10,600,000
|72,638
|145,929,337
|4
|Spain
|286,308
|27,125
|196,958
|62,225
|617
|6,124
|580
|3,556,567
|76,071
|46,753,295
|5
|UK
|272,826
|38,376
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|4,021
|566
|4,171,408
|61,474
|67,855,909
|6
|Italy
|232,664
|33,340
|155,633
|43,691
|450
|3,848
|551
|3,824,621
|63,249
|60,469,020
|7
|France
|188,625
|28,771
|68,268
|91,586
|1,325
|2,890
|441
|1,384,633
|21,217
|65,261,548
|8
|Germany
|183,294
|8,600
|165,200
|9,494
|720
|2,188
|103
|3,952,971
|47,193
|83,761,616
|9
|India
|182,681
|+854
|5,186
|+1
|87,049
|90,446
|8,944
|132
|4
|3,737,027
|2,710
|1,378,826,256
|10
|Turkey
|163,103
|4,515
|126,984
|31,604
|649
|1,936
|54
|2,003,594
|23,779
|84,259,813
|11
|Peru
|155,671
|4,371
|66,447
|84,853
|960
|4,727
|133
|1,012,708
|30,752
|32,930,962
|12
|Iran
|148,950
|7,734
|116,827
|24,389
|2,533
|1,775
|92
|896,571
|10,686
|83,897,889
|13
|Chile
|94,858
|997
|40,431
|53,430
|1,371
|4,966
|52
|563,320
|29,490
|19,102,061
|14
|Canada
|90,190
|7,073
|48,103
|35,014
|1,618
|2,391
|188
|1,634,277
|43,334
|37,713,606
|15
|Mexico
|87,512
|+2,885
|9,779
|+364
|61,871
|15,862
|378
|679
|76
|270,992
|2,104
|128,814,639
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|83,384
|480
|58,883
|24,021
|384
|2,398
|14
|806,569
|23,201
|34,765,118
|17
|China
|83,001
|+2
|4,634
|78,304
|63
|3
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|18
|Pakistan
|69,496
|+3,039
|1,483
|+88
|25,271
|42,742
|111
|315
|7
|547,030
|2,481
|220,497,647
|19
|Belgium
|58,381
|+195
|9,467
|+14
|15,887
|33,027
|168
|5,039
|817
|866,497
|74,792
|11,585,389
|20
|Qatar
|55,262
|36
|25,839
|29,387
|217
|19,211
|13
|217,988
|75,779
|2,876,643
|21
|Bangladesh
|47,153
|+2,545
|650
|+40
|9,781
|36,722
|1
|287
|4
|308,940
|1,878
|164,546,795
|22
|Netherlands
|46,257
|5,951
|N/A
|N/A
|170
|2,700
|347
|349,150
|20,380
|17,131,732
|23
|Belarus
|41,658
|229
|17,964
|23,465
|92
|4,408
|24
|526,559
|55,723
|9,449,576
|24
|Ecuador
|38,571
|3,334
|19,190
|16,047
|220
|2,189
|189
|113,808
|6,459
|17,619,020
|25
|Sweden
|37,113
|4,395
|4,971
|27,747
|190
|3,677
|435
|238,800
|23,658
|10,093,917
|26
|Singapore
|34,884
|+518
|23
|20,727
|14,134
|7
|5,967
|4
|334,691
|57,247
|5,846,395
|27
|UAE
|33,896
|262
|17,546
|16,088
|1
|3,431
|27
|2,110,493
|213,615
|9,879,882
|28
|Portugal
|32,203
|1,396
|19,186
|11,621
|66
|3,157
|137
|795,838
|78,030
|10,199,093
|29
|South Africa
|30,967
|643
|16,116
|14,208
|128
|523
|11
|701,883
|11,848
|59,242,648
|30
|Switzerland
|30,845
|1,919
|28,400
|526
|27
|3,566
|222
|394,717
|45,636
|8,649,211
|31
|Colombia
|28,236
|890
|7,121
|20,225
|136
|555
|18
|319,779
|6,290
|50,835,558
|32
|Indonesia
|26,473
|+700
|1,613
|+40
|7,308
|17,552
|97
|6
|323,376
|1,183
|273,271,317
|33
|Kuwait
|26,192
|205
|10,156
|15,831
|206
|6,141
|48
|290,013
|68,000
|4,264,919
|34
|Ireland
|24,929
|1,651
|22,089
|1,189
|42
|5,054
|335
|325,795
|66,045
|4,932,957
|35
|Poland
|23,686
|+115
|1,064
|+3
|11,271
|11,351
|160
|626
|28
|899,069
|23,753
|37,849,973
|36
|Ukraine
|23,672
|+468
|708
|+12
|9,538
|13,426
|278
|541
|16
|356,565
|8,149
|43,754,416
|37
|Egypt
|23,449
|913
|5,693
|16,843
|41
|230
|9
|135,000
|1,321
|102,157,382
|38
|Romania
|19,133
|1,262
|+3
|13,046
|4,825
|160
|994
|66
|425,819
|22,123
|19,247,736
|39
|Philippines
|17,224
|950
|3,808
|12,466
|56
|157
|9
|340,954
|3,115
|109,451,714
|40
|Israel
|17,024
|+12
|284
|14,812
|1,928
|39
|1,851
|31
|568,452
|61,804
|9,197,590
|41
|Dominican Republic
|16,908
|498
|9,557
|6,853
|106
|1,560
|46
|76,930
|7,098
|10,838,453
|42
|Japan
|16,804
|886
|14,406
|1,512
|123
|133
|7
|287,754
|2,275
|126,507,477
|43
|Austria
|16,685
|668
|15,520
|497
|23
|1,853
|74
|448,534
|49,826
|9,002,048
|44
|Argentina
|16,214
|528
|4,788
|10,898
|259
|359
|12
|155,407
|3,441
|45,159,906
|45
|Afghanistan
|15,205
|+680
|257
|+8
|1,328
|13,620
|19
|391
|7
|38,460
|990
|38,846,163
|46
|Panama
|13,018
|330
|9,414
|3,274
|78
|3,021
|77
|66,192
|15,363
|4,308,653
|47
|Denmark
|11,633
|571
|10,327
|735
|20
|2,009
|99
|618,860
|106,875
|5,790,499
|48
|S. Korea
|11,468
|+27
|270
|+1
|10,405
|793
|15
|224
|5
|910,822
|17,767
|51,265,561
|49
|Serbia
|11,381
|242
|6,606
|4,533
|10
|1,302
|28
|242,782
|27,778
|8,740,173
|50
|Kazakhstan
|10,858
|+476
|38
|5,220
|5,600
|62
|579
|2
|812,881
|43,338
|18,756,949
|51
|Bahrain
|10,793
|18
|+1
|5,826
|4,949
|12
|6,365
|11
|309,573
|182,572
|1,695,617
|52
|Oman
|10,423
|44
|+2
|2,396
|7,983
|31
|2,046
|9
|72,000
|14,134
|5,094,240
|53
|Nigeria
|9,855
|273
|2,856
|6,726
|7
|48
|1
|60,825
|296
|205,654,182
|54
|Bolivia
|9,592
|+861
|310
|+10
|889
|8,393
|3
|823
|27
|28,239
|2,422
|11,658,870
|55
|Armenia
|9,282
|+355
|131
|+4
|3,386
|5,765
|10
|3,133
|44
|58,065
|19,598
|2,962,785
|56
|Algeria
|9,267
|646
|5,549
|3,072
|34
|212
|15
|43,778,769
|57
|Czechia
|9,233
|+3
|319
|6,546
|2,368
|15
|862
|30
|439,744
|41,069
|10,707,339
|58
|Norway
|8,437
|236
|7,727
|474
|8
|1,557
|44
|245,352
|45,288
|5,417,605
|59
|Moldova
|8,098
|294
|+3
|4,581
|3,223
|256
|2,007
|73
|40,565
|10,054
|4,034,718
|60
|Ghana
|7,881
|+113
|36
|+1
|2,841
|5,004
|5
|254
|1
|214,956
|6,931
|31,012,732
|61
|Malaysia
|7,819
|+57
|115
|6,353
|1,351
|9
|242
|4
|546,368
|16,900
|32,329,329
|62
|Morocco
|7,783
|+3
|204
|5,412
|2,167
|18
|211
|6
|205,588
|5,576
|36,872,098
|63
|Australia
|7,195
|+10
|103
|6,614
|478
|4
|282
|4
|1,454,121
|57,083
|25,473,913
|64
|Finland
|6,859
|+33
|316
|5,500
|1,043
|11
|1,238
|57
|184,408
|33,287
|5,540,010
|65
|Iraq
|6,179
|195
|3,110
|2,874
|36
|154
|5
|211,485
|5,269
|40,137,925
|66
|Cameroon
|5,904
|191
|3,568
|2,145
|28
|223
|7
|26,483,044
|67
|Azerbaijan
|5,246
|61
|3,327
|1,858
|42
|518
|6
|294,264
|29,045
|10,131,281
|68
|Honduras
|5,094
|+208
|201
|+2
|536
|4,357
|13
|515
|20
|14,790
|1,495
|9,890,414
|69
|Sudan
|4,800
|262
|1,272
|3,266
|110
|6
|401
|9
|43,752,816
|70
|Guatemala
|4,739
|+132
|102
|+12
|706
|3,931
|5
|265
|6
|31,427
|1,757
|17,885,239
|71
|Luxembourg
|4,016
|110
|3,815
|91
|4
|6,425
|176
|74,366
|118,975
|625,058
|72
|Hungary
|3,876
|+9
|526
|+2
|2,147
|1,203
|25
|401
|54
|185,980
|19,248
|9,662,323
|73
|Tajikistan
|3,807
|47
|1,865
|1,895
|400
|5
|9,517,571
|74
|Guinea
|3,706
|23
|2,030
|1,653
|24
|283
|2
|14,407
|1,100
|13,098,481
|75
|Uzbekistan
|3,554
|+8
|14
|2,783
|757
|10
|106
|0.4
|460,000
|13,762
|33,425,870
|76
|Senegal
|3,535
|42
|1,761
|1,732
|14
|212
|3
|40,735
|2,439
|16,701,616
|77
|Djibouti
|3,194
|22
|1,286
|1,886
|3,237
|22
|26,366
|26,721
|986,716
|78
|Thailand
|3,081
|+4
|57
|2,963
|61
|1
|44
|0.8
|375,453
|5,380
|69,785,445
|79
|DRC
|3,070
|+104
|71
|+2
|448
|2,551
|34
|0.8
|89,294,020
|80
|Greece
|2,915
|175
|1,374
|1,366
|14
|280
|17
|178,316
|17,101
|10,427,085
|81
|Ivory Coast
|2,799
|33
|1,385
|1,381
|106
|1
|26,905
|1,022
|26,316,224
|82
|Gabon
|2,655
|17
|722
|1,916
|15
|1,196
|8
|13,833
|6,229
|2,220,779
|83
|El Salvador
|2,517
|+122
|46
|+2
|1,040
|1,431
|53
|388
|7
|89,358
|13,782
|6,483,446
|84
|Bulgaria
|2,513
|+14
|140
|+1
|1,074
|1,299
|22
|361
|20
|81,348
|11,701
|6,952,517
|85
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,494
|153
|1,831
|510
|4
|760
|47
|64,623
|19,688
|3,282,421
|86
|Croatia
|2,246
|103
|2,063
|80
|4
|547
|25
|66,144
|16,104
|4,107,255
|87
|North Macedonia
|2,164
|131
|1,535
|498
|21
|1,039
|63
|28,804
|13,826
|2,083,381
|88
|Cuba
|2,025
|83
|1,795
|147
|3
|179
|7
|103,123
|9,104
|11,327,179
|89
|Somalia
|1,916
|73
|327
|1,516
|2
|121
|5
|15,850,314
|90
|Kenya
|1,888
|63
|464
|1,361
|7
|35
|1
|76,962
|1,434
|53,660,593
|91
|Estonia
|1,869
|+4
|68
|+1
|1,624
|177
|1,409
|51
|83,440
|62,904
|1,326,462
|92
|Haiti
|1,865
|+281
|41
|+6
|24
|1,800
|164
|4
|4,577
|402
|11,390,283
|93
|Iceland
|1,806
|10
|1,794
|2
|5,295
|29
|61,025
|178,930
|341,055
|94
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,748
|+26
|16
|1,170
|562
|4
|268
|2
|111,859
|17,171
|6,514,462
|95
|Mayotte
|1,699
|21
|1,385
|293
|9
|6,242
|77
|5,200
|19,104
|272,192
|96
|Lithuania
|1,675
|+5
|70
|1,236
|369
|17
|615
|26
|302,859
|111,136
|2,725,125
|97
|Maldives
|1,672
|5
|406
|1,261
|9
|3,098
|9
|11,775
|21,819
|539,677
|98
|Sri Lanka
|1,620
|+7
|10
|801
|809
|1
|76
|0.5
|63,935
|2,987
|21,405,720
|99
|Slovakia
|1,521
|28
|1,366
|127
|279
|5
|172,601
|31,615
|5,459,425
|100
|New Zealand
|1,504
|22
|1,481
|1
|301
|4
|280,983
|56,173
|5,002,100
|101
|Slovenia
|1,473
|108
|1,357
|8
|2
|709
|52
|79,897
|38,432
|2,078,915
|102
|Venezuela
|1,459
|14
|302
|1,143
|3
|51
|0.5
|970,394
|34,118
|28,442,404
|103
|Nepal
|1,401
|6
|219
|1,176
|48
|0.2
|173,784
|5,974
|29,088,995
|104
|Equatorial Guinea
|1,306
|12
|200
|1,094
|934
|9
|854
|611
|1,398,393
|105
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,256
|8
|42
|1,206
|640
|4
|1,500
|764
|1,963,612
|106
|Mali
|1,250
|76
|696
|478
|62
|4
|3,483
|172
|20,194,089
|107
|Lebanon
|1,191
|26
|708
|457
|4
|174
|4
|82,076
|12,021
|6,827,871
|108
|Albania
|1,122
|33
|857
|232
|5
|390
|11
|14,498
|5,037
|2,878,052
|109
|Hong Kong
|1,085
|+2
|4
|1,037
|44
|2
|145
|0.5
|202,930
|27,087
|7,491,755
|110
|Tunisia
|1,076
|48
|950
|78
|2
|91
|4
|51,171
|4,334
|11,807,839
|111
|Latvia
|1,066
|+1
|24
|745
|297
|3
|565
|13
|109,071
|57,777
|1,887,785
|112
|Ethiopia
|1,063
|8
|208
|847
|5
|9
|0.07
|106,615
|930
|114,693,065
|113
|Zambia
|1,057
|7
|779
|271
|1
|58
|0.4
|24,275
|1,324
|18,334,102
|114
|Costa Rica
|1,047
|10
|658
|379
|4
|206
|2
|26,073
|5,122
|5,090,096
|115
|South Sudan
|994
|10
|6
|978
|89
|0.9
|3,356
|300
|11,182,197
|116
|Paraguay
|964
|11
|466
|487
|2
|135
|2
|29,153
|4,092
|7,124,815
|117
|CAR
|962
|1
|23
|938
|199
|0.2
|15,021
|3,115
|4,822,133
|118
|Niger
|956
|64
|818
|74
|40
|3
|6,033
|250
|24,117,639
|119
|Cyprus
|944
|17
|790
|137
|4
|782
|14
|115,694
|95,884
|1,206,608
|120
|Sierra Leone
|852
|46
|415
|391
|107
|6
|7,961,973
|121
|Burkina Faso
|847
|53
|720
|74
|41
|3
|20,847,963
|122
|Uruguay
|821
|22
|682
|117
|5
|236
|6
|43,479
|12,520
|3,472,725
|123
|Georgia
|783
|+26
|12
|605
|166
|6
|196
|3
|53,618
|13,439
|3,989,785
|124
|Andorra
|764
|51
|692
|21
|4
|9,889
|660
|3,750
|48,541
|77,255
|125
|Chad
|759
|65
|470
|224
|46
|4
|16,380,040
|126
|Nicaragua
|759
|35
|370
|354
|115
|5
|6,617,623
|127
|Madagascar
|758
|6
|165
|587
|8
|27
|0.2
|10,249
|371
|27,623,015
|128
|Jordan
|734
|9
|507
|218
|5
|72
|0.9
|183,641
|18,014
|10,194,333
|129
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|0
|130
|San Marino
|671
|42
|357
|272
|1
|19,779
|1,238
|4,466
|131,643
|33,925
|131
|Malta
|618
|9
|525
|84
|1
|1,400
|20
|68,038
|154,126
|441,445
|132
|Jamaica
|581
|+6
|9
|290
|282
|2
|196
|3
|12,389
|4,185
|2,960,082
|133
|Congo
|571
|19
|161
|391
|104
|3
|5,505,196
|134
|Channel Islands
|560
|45
|525
|-10
|3,224
|259
|10,255
|59,030
|173,724
|135
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,569,007
|136
|Mauritania
|483
|20
|21
|442
|104
|4
|7,654
|1,650
|4,637,943
|137
|Sao Tome and Principe
|479
|12
|68
|399
|2,189
|55
|175
|800
|218,786
|138
|French Guiana
|477
|1
|185
|291
|2
|1,601
|3
|297,942
|139
|Réunion
|471
|1
|411
|59
|1
|526
|1
|17,200
|19,223
|894,766
|140
|Palestine
|448
|+1
|3
|368
|77
|88
|0.6
|44,876
|8,816
|5,090,250
|141
|Taiwan
|442
|7
|423
|12
|19
|0.3
|72,082
|3,027
|23,813,214
|142
|Togo
|433
|13
|206
|214
|52
|2
|19,705
|2,385
|8,260,436
|143
|Cabo Verde
|421
|4
|167
|250
|758
|7
|1,307
|2,353
|555,459
|144
|Uganda
|413
|72
|341
|9
|94,990
|2,083
|45,598,170
|145
|Rwanda
|359
|1
|250
|108
|28
|0.08
|66,976
|5,183
|12,921,714
|146
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|309
|3
|3,953
|282
|4,805
|56,533
|84,995
|147
|Mauritius
|335
|10
|322
|3
|263
|8
|116,937
|91,961
|1,271,594
|148
|Vietnam
|328
|279
|49
|1
|3
|275,000
|2,827
|97,262,917
|149
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|315
|0
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,060
|150
|Yemen
|310
|77
|13
|220
|10
|3
|120
|4
|29,764,568
|151
|Eswatini
|283
|2
|168
|113
|244
|2
|4,994
|4,308
|1,159,118
|152
|Liberia
|280
|27
|148
|105
|55
|5
|5,046,473
|153
|Malawi
|279
|4
|42
|233
|1
|15
|0.2
|3,372
|177
|19,082,694
|154
|Mozambique
|244
|2
|90
|152
|8
|0.06
|10,261
|329
|31,170,640
|155
|Myanmar
|224
|6
|130
|88
|4
|0.1
|24,710
|454
|54,378,732
|156
|Benin
|224
|3
|136
|85
|19
|0.2
|30,817
|2,548
|12,092,780
|157
|Martinique
|200
|14
|98
|88
|533
|37
|375,289
|158
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,828
|9,636
|197,269
|48,847
|159
|Mongolia
|179
|44
|135
|19
|55
|13,672
|4,177
|3,273,528
|160
|Zimbabwe
|174
|4
|29
|141
|12
|0.3
|46,613
|3,140
|14,843,588
|161
|Gibraltar
|169
|149
|20
|5,016
|7,553
|224,178
|33,692
|162
|Guadeloupe
|162
|14
|138
|10
|1
|405
|35
|4,137
|10,339
|400,118
|163
|Guyana
|152
|12
|67
|73
|2
|193
|15
|1,604
|2,040
|786,232
|164
|Brunei
|141
|2
|138
|1
|1
|323
|5
|19,386
|44,350
|437,116
|165
|Cayman Islands
|141
|1
|68
|72
|2,148
|15
|11,139
|169,662
|65,654
|166
|Bermuda
|140
|9
|92
|39
|2
|2,247
|144
|7,171
|115,112
|62,296
|167
|Libya
|130
|5
|50
|75
|19
|0.7
|5,591
|815
|6,862,990
|168
|Cambodia
|125
|123
|2
|1
|7
|20,406
|1,222
|16,698,376
|169
|Syria
|122
|4
|43
|75
|7
|0.2
|17,460,385
|170
|Trinidad and Tobago
|117
|+1
|8
|108
|1
|84
|6
|3,138
|2,243
|1,399,110
|171
|Comoros
|106
|2
|26
|78
|122
|2
|867,877
|172
|Bahamas
|102
|11
|48
|43
|1
|260
|28
|2,091
|5,322
|392,918
|173
|Aruba
|101
|3
|98
|0
|946
|28
|2,128
|19,939
|106,728
|174
|Monaco
|99
|4
|90
|5
|1
|2,524
|102
|39,218
|175
|Barbados
|92
|7
|76
|9
|1
|320
|24
|5,390
|18,758
|287,346
|176
|Angola
|84
|4
|18
|62
|1
|3
|0.1
|10,000
|305
|32,765,461
|177
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,610
|38,119
|178
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|60
|2
|1
|1,798
|350
|461
|10,763
|42,833
|179
|Burundi
|63
|1
|33
|29
|5
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,856,133
|180
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|4,006
|14,268
|280,770
|181
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,548
|182
|Bhutan
|43
|+10
|6
|37
|56
|17,038
|22,102
|770,865
|183
|Saint Martin
|41
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1,062
|78
|614
|15,904
|38,606
|184
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,542,053
|185
|Botswana
|35
|1
|20
|14
|15
|0.4
|17,991
|7,665
|2,347,237
|186
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|26
|15
|11
|234
|593
|5,347
|110,911
|187
|Antigua and Barbuda
|25
|3
|19
|3
|1
|255
|31
|183
|1,870
|97,859
|188
|Gambia
|25
|1
|20
|4
|10
|0.4
|1,756
|729
|2,410,091
|189
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|1,290
|980
|1,316,139
|190
|Grenada
|23
|18
|5
|4
|204
|3,007
|26,734
|112,479
|191
|Namibia
|23
|14
|9
|9
|3,412
|1,345
|2,536,704
|192
|Curaçao
|19
|1
|14
|4
|116
|6
|572
|3,487
|164,037
|193
|Laos
|19
|16
|3
|3
|6,928
|953
|7,266,127
|194
|New Caledonia
|19
|18
|1
|67
|6,416
|22,492
|285,260
|195
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,572
|3,960
|396,969
|196
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|2,431
|2,714
|895,890
|197
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|1,012
|5,513
|183,556
|198
|Dominica
|16
|16
|0
|222
|433
|6,016
|71,971
|199
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|394
|7,411
|53,167
|200
|Suriname
|14
|+2
|1
|9
|4
|24
|2
|782
|1,334
|586,178
|201
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,746
|503
|144,957
|3,470
|202
|Greenland
|13
|11
|2
|229
|2,030
|35,763
|56,762
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|11
|0
|310
|26
|129
|3,336
|38,670
|204
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|205
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|61
|12,220
|4,992
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,295
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|208
|Western Sahara
|9
|1
|6
|2
|15
|2
|595,945
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|7
|0
|265
|33
|167
|5,527
|30,214
|210
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|2,402
|269
|8,931,472
|211
|Caribbean Netherlands
|6
|6
|0
|229
|424
|16,182
|26,202
|212
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|137
|13,875
|9,874
|213
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|41
|2,735
|14,991
|214
|Lesotho
|2
|1
|1
|0.9
|283
|132
|2,140,792
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,796
|Total:
|6,176,278
|+25,795
|371,282
|+776
|2,745,011
|3,059,985
|53,455
|792.4
|47.6
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)