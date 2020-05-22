What you need to know
- The numbers: More than 5.1 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including over 333,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US makes up more than 1.5 million of those cases.
- China abandons GDP target: The world’s second largest economy will not set a target for economic growth this year due to the “great uncertainty” of the pandemic.
- Latin America spikes: The region reported more new cases than the US or Europe for three days in a row, driven by high numbers in Brazil, Peru and Mexico.
Coronavirus Cases:
5,220,599
Deaths:
335,162
Recovered:
2,097,
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|5,220,599
|+30,103
|335,162
|+989
|2,097,281
|2,788,156
|45,511
|670
|43.0
|1
|USA
|1,621,333
|+431
|96,363
|+9
|382,244
|1,142,726
|17,907
|4,901
|291
|13,479,242
|40,749
|330,790,544
|2
|Russia
|326,448
|+8,894
|3,249
|+150
|99,825
|223,374
|2,300
|2,237
|22
|8,126,626
|55,689
|145,927,804
|3
|Brazil
|312,074
|+1,153
|20,112
|+30
|125,960
|166,002
|8,318
|1,469
|95
|735,224
|3,462
|212,393,298
|4
|Spain
|280,117
|27,940
|196,958
|55,219
|1,152
|5,991
|598
|3,037,840
|64,977
|46,752,851
|5
|UK
|250,908
|36,042
|N/A
|N/A
|1,559
|3,698
|531
|3,090,566
|45,552
|67,847,158
|6
|Italy
|228,006
|32,486
|134,560
|60,960
|640
|3,770
|537
|3,243,398
|53,635
|60,471,198
|7
|France
|181,826
|28,215
|63,858
|89,753
|1,745
|2,786
|432
|1,384,633
|21,218
|65,258,007
|8
|Germany
|179,156
|+135
|8,316
|+7
|159,000
|11,840
|1,016
|2,139
|99
|3,595,059
|42,923
|83,755,045
|9
|Turkey
|153,548
|4,249
|114,990
|34,309
|820
|1,823
|50
|1,729,988
|20,537
|84,237,509
|10
|Iran
|131,652
|+2,311
|7,300
|+51
|102,276
|22,076
|2,659
|1,570
|87
|763,913
|9,108
|83,871,454
|11
|India
|119,524
|+1,298
|3,600
|+16
|49,026
|66,898
|87
|3
|2,719,434
|1,973
|1,378,492,893
|12
|Peru
|108,769
|3,148
|43,587
|62,034
|886
|3,304
|96
|736,500
|22,373
|32,919,665
|13
|China
|82,971
|+4
|4,634
|78,255
|82
|8
|58
|3
|1,439,323,776
|14
|Canada
|81,324
|6,152
|41,715
|33,457
|502
|2,157
|163
|1,379,731
|36,592
|37,705,478
|15
|Saudi Arabia
|65,077
|351
|36,040
|28,686
|281
|1,873
|10
|651,158
|18,737
|34,751,777
|16
|Mexico
|59,567
|+2,973
|6,510
|+420
|40,657
|12,400
|378
|463
|51
|201,838
|1,567
|128,781,349
|17
|Chile
|57,581
|589
|23,992
|33,000
|943
|3,015
|31
|426,003
|22,306
|19,098,031
|18
|Belgium
|56,511
|+276
|9,212
|+26
|15,123
|32,176
|268
|4,878
|795
|757,328
|65,376
|11,584,152
|19
|Pakistan
|50,694
|+2,603
|1,067
|+50
|15,201
|34,426
|111
|230
|5
|445,987
|2,024
|220,392,002
|20
|Netherlands
|44,700
|5,775
|N/A
|N/A
|255
|2,609
|337
|302,395
|17,652
|17,130,802
|21
|Qatar
|38,651
|17
|7,288
|31,346
|171
|13,442
|6
|175,482
|61,028
|2,875,446
|22
|Ecuador
|35,306
|2,939
|3,557
|28,810
|191
|2,005
|167
|101,580
|5,768
|17,612,428
|23
|Belarus
|34,303
|+932
|190
|+5
|12,833
|21,280
|92
|3,630
|20
|419,004
|44,341
|9,449,653
|24
|Sweden
|32,809
|+637
|3,925
|+54
|4,971
|23,913
|265
|3,251
|389
|209,900
|20,798
|10,092,371
|25
|Switzerland
|30,707
|+13
|1,903
|+5
|27,900
|904
|51
|3,551
|220
|364,321
|42,129
|8,647,657
|26
|Singapore
|30,426
|+614
|23
|12,117
|18,286
|10
|5,205
|4
|294,414
|50,368
|5,845,265
|27
|Bangladesh
|30,205
|+1,694
|432
|+24
|6,190
|23,583
|1
|184
|3
|223,841
|1,361
|164,506,480
|28
|Portugal
|29,912
|1,277
|6,452
|22,183
|93
|2,933
|125
|689,705
|67,619
|10,199,821
|29
|UAE
|26,898
|237
|12,755
|13,906
|1
|2,723
|24
|1,600,923
|162,087
|9,876,944
|30
|Ireland
|24,391
|1,583
|21,060
|1,748
|54
|4,946
|321
|295,626
|59,945
|4,931,601
|31
|Indonesia
|20,796
|+634
|1,326
|+48
|5,057
|14,413
|76
|5
|229,334
|839
|273,200,237
|32
|Poland
|20,379
|+236
|973
|+1
|8,731
|10,675
|160
|538
|26
|719,571
|19,011
|37,850,989
|33
|Ukraine
|20,148
|+442
|588
|+9
|6,585
|12,975
|256
|460
|13
|267,185
|6,106
|43,760,843
|34
|Kuwait
|19,564
|+955
|138
|+9
|5,515
|13,911
|180
|4,589
|32
|264,959
|62,148
|4,263,365
|35
|South Africa
|19,137
|369
|8,950
|9,818
|119
|323
|6
|525,433
|8,872
|59,224,262
|36
|Colombia
|18,330
|652
|4,431
|13,247
|136
|361
|13
|214,536
|4,221
|50,822,230
|37
|Romania
|17,712
|+127
|1,159
|+3
|10,777
|5,776
|200
|920
|60
|352,647
|18,318
|19,250,875
|38
|Israel
|16,690
|+7
|279
|13,915
|2,496
|47
|1,932
|32
|531,124
|61,472
|8,640,028
|39
|Austria
|16,436
|+32
|635
|+2
|15,005
|796
|31
|1,826
|71
|390,488
|43,384
|9,000,787
|40
|Japan
|16,424
|777
|12,672
|2,975
|195
|130
|6
|261,572
|2,067
|126,516,956
|41
|Egypt
|15,003
|696
|4,217
|10,090
|41
|147
|7
|135,000
|1,322
|102,109,848
|42
|Dominican Republic
|13,657
|448
|7,366
|5,843
|113
|1,260
|41
|61,330
|5,660
|10,835,780
|43
|Philippines
|13,597
|+163
|857
|+11
|3,092
|9,648
|81
|124
|8
|267,417
|2,444
|109,415,846
|44
|Denmark
|11,182
|561
|9,643
|978
|23
|1,931
|97
|504,266
|87,093
|5,789,998
|45
|S. Korea
|11,142
|+20
|264
|10,162
|716
|15
|217
|5
|802,418
|15,653
|51,264,480
|46
|Serbia
|10,919
|237
|5,370
|5,312
|12
|1,249
|27
|203,799
|23,315
|8,741,034
|47
|Panama
|10,116
|291
|6,245
|3,580
|72
|2,349
|68
|53,928
|12,521
|4,306,982
|48
|Argentina
|9,931
|416
|3,032
|6,483
|171
|220
|9
|116,689
|2,584
|45,149,718
|49
|Afghanistan
|9,216
|+540
|205
|+12
|996
|8,015
|19
|237
|5
|27,889
|718
|38,824,552
|50
|Czechia
|8,757
|+3
|306
|5,932
|2,519
|29
|818
|29
|387,127
|36,157
|10,706,852
|51
|Norway
|8,309
|235
|32
|8,042
|14
|1,534
|43
|223,045
|41,178
|5,416,564
|52
|Bahrain
|8,174
|12
|3,873
|4,289
|9
|4,825
|7
|262,107
|154,713
|1,694,155
|53
|Algeria
|7,728
|575
|4,062
|3,091
|22
|177
|13
|43,759,272
|54
|Kazakhstan
|7,597
|+363
|35
|3,843
|3,719
|31
|405
|2
|612,997
|32,691
|18,751,427
|55
|Morocco
|7,300
|+89
|197
|+1
|4,347
|2,756
|1
|198
|5
|122,870
|3,333
|36,861,343
|56
|Malaysia
|7,137
|+78
|115
|+1
|5,859
|1,163
|9
|221
|4
|491,729
|15,215
|32,319,132
|57
|Australia
|7,095
|+14
|101
|+1
|6,479
|515
|7
|279
|4
|1,170,682
|45,969
|25,466,640
|58
|Nigeria
|7,016
|211
|1,907
|4,898
|7
|34
|1
|40,043
|195
|205,528,166
|59
|Oman
|6,794
|+424
|32
|+1
|1,821
|4,941
|31
|1,335
|6
|72,000
|14,143
|5,091,036
|60
|Moldova
|6,704
|233
|2,953
|3,518
|251
|1,661
|58
|40,565
|10,053
|4,034,947
|61
|Finland
|6,537
|+44
|306
|4,800
|1,431
|21
|1,180
|55
|163,000
|29,423
|5,539,799
|62
|Ghana
|6,486
|+217
|31
|1,951
|4,504
|12
|209
|1
|192,194
|6,200
|30,996,750
|63
|Armenia
|5,928
|+322
|74
|+4
|2,874
|2,980
|10
|2,001
|25
|47,654
|16,085
|2,962,649
|64
|Bolivia
|5,187
|+268
|215
|+16
|561
|4,411
|3
|445
|18
|14,803
|1,270
|11,654,953
|65
|Cameroon
|4,288
|156
|1,808
|2,324
|28
|162
|6
|26,466,746
|66
|Luxembourg
|3,980
|109
|3,741
|130
|6
|6,370
|174
|64,981
|104,002
|624,808
|67
|Iraq
|3,877
|140
|2,483
|1,254
|97
|3
|149,701
|3,732
|40,115,676
|68
|Azerbaijan
|3,749
|44
|2,340
|1,365
|42
|370
|4
|252,496
|24,928
|10,129,036
|69
|Hungary
|3,678
|+37
|476
|+3
|1,587
|1,615
|23
|381
|49
|155,801
|16,124
|9,662,923
|70
|Honduras
|3,204
|+104
|156
|+5
|397
|2,651
|13
|324
|16
|11,820
|1,196
|9,886,537
|71
|Sudan
|3,138
|121
|309
|2,708
|72
|3
|281
|6
|43,727,573
|72
|Guinea
|3,067
|18
|1,575
|1,474
|18
|234
|1
|10,304
|787
|13,089,690
|73
|Thailand
|3,037
|56
|2,910
|71
|61
|44
|0.8
|328,073
|4,701
|69,781,150
|74
|Uzbekistan
|3,006
|+42
|13
|2,407
|586
|4
|90
|0.4
|460,000
|13,767
|33,413,938
|75
|Senegal
|2,909
|+97
|33
|1,311
|1,565
|6
|174
|2
|32,883
|1,970
|16,690,729
|76
|Greece
|2,853
|168
|1,374
|1,311
|21
|274
|16
|144,078
|13,816
|10,428,331
|77
|Guatemala
|2,512
|+247
|48
|+3
|222
|2,242
|5
|141
|3
|25,464
|1,424
|17,877,078
|78
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2,372
|+22
|141
|+1
|1,614
|617
|4
|723
|43
|57,507
|17,517
|3,282,920
|79
|Bulgaria
|2,372
|+41
|125
|+5
|769
|1,478
|29
|341
|18
|71,605
|10,297
|6,953,796
|80
|Tajikistan
|2,350
|44
|1,008
|1,298
|247
|5
|9,512,290
|81
|Ivory Coast
|2,301
|29
|1,100
|1,172
|87
|1
|21,069
|801
|26,300,113
|82
|Croatia
|2,237
|97
|1,978
|162
|9
|545
|24
|58,091
|14,141
|4,107,874
|83
|Djibouti
|2,047
|10
|1,055
|982
|2,075
|10
|21,156
|21,448
|986,363
|84
|DRC
|1,945
|+110
|63
|+2
|312
|1,570
|22
|0.7
|89,226,763
|85
|North Macedonia
|1,921
|+23
|112
|+1
|1,387
|422
|21
|922
|54
|24,018
|11,528
|2,083,383
|86
|Cuba
|1,908
|80
|1,603
|225
|5
|168
|7
|89,031
|7,860
|11,327,348
|87
|Estonia
|1,807
|+7
|64
|1,508
|235
|2
|1,362
|48
|74,604
|56,244
|1,326,440
|88
|Iceland
|1,803
|10
|1,790
|3
|5,287
|29
|58,225
|170,748
|341,000
|89
|El Salvador
|1,725
|+85
|33
|562
|1,130
|26
|266
|5
|67,663
|10,438
|6,482,643
|90
|Lithuania
|1,604
|+11
|61
|1,111
|432
|17
|588
|22
|259,043
|95,025
|2,726,052
|91
|Somalia
|1,594
|61
|204
|1,329
|2
|101
|4
|15,839,369
|92
|Gabon
|1,567
|12
|365
|1,190
|6
|706
|5
|8,622
|3,885
|2,219,485
|93
|New Zealand
|1,504
|+1
|21
|1,455
|28
|1
|312
|4
|250,246
|51,941
|4,817,906
|94
|Slovakia
|1,503
|+1
|28
|1,256
|219
|2
|275
|5
|154,529
|28,305
|5,459,361
|95
|Mayotte
|1,475
|19
|894
|562
|11
|5,422
|70
|5,200
|19,116
|272,030
|96
|Slovenia
|1,468
|106
|1,340
|22
|3
|706
|51
|74,228
|35,705
|2,078,908
|97
|Kyrgyzstan
|1,350
|+37
|14
|939
|397
|5
|207
|2
|98,281
|15,093
|6,511,813
|98
|Maldives
|1,216
|4
|91
|1,121
|9
|2,254
|7
|11,775
|21,828
|539,443
|99
|Kenya
|1,109
|50
|375
|684
|1
|21
|0.9
|52,507
|979
|53,631,400
|100
|Guinea-Bissau
|1,109
|6
|42
|1,061
|565
|3
|1,500
|764
|1,962,465
|101
|Lebanon
|1,086
|+62
|26
|663
|397
|3
|159
|4
|69,610
|10,194
|6,828,619
|102
|Hong Kong
|1,066
|+2
|4
|1,029
|33
|1
|142
|0.5
|168,291
|22,468
|7,490,261
|103
|Sri Lanka
|1,055
|+7
|9
|620
|426
|1
|49
|0.4
|49,124
|2,295
|21,403,517
|104
|Tunisia
|1,046
|47
|883
|116
|3
|89
|4
|45,308
|3,838
|11,804,800
|105
|Latvia
|1,030
|+5
|22
|712
|296
|2
|545
|12
|96,366
|51,033
|1,888,294
|106
|Albania
|981
|+12
|31
|777
|173
|3
|341
|11
|12,933
|4,494
|2,878,129
|107
|Mali
|947
|60
|558
|329
|47
|3
|3,483
|173
|20,179,688
|108
|Niger
|924
|60
|753
|111
|38
|2
|5,949
|247
|24,095,961
|109
|Cyprus
|923
|17
|561
|345
|10
|765
|14
|95,349
|79,036
|1,206,392
|110
|Costa Rica
|903
|10
|592
|301
|3
|177
|2
|21,929
|4,309
|5,088,953
|111
|Equatorial Guinea
|903
|10
|165
|728
|646
|7
|854
|611
|1,397,254
|112
|Venezuela
|882
|10
|262
|610
|2
|31
|0.4
|697,691
|24,528
|28,444,376
|113
|Zambia
|866
|7
|302
|557
|1
|47
|0.4
|19,432
|1,061
|18,321,393
|114
|Paraguay
|836
|11
|256
|569
|117
|2
|21,987
|3,087
|7,122,661
|115
|Burkina Faso
|812
|52
|669
|91
|39
|2
|20,833,816
|116
|Andorra
|762
|51
|639
|72
|3
|9,864
|660
|3,750
|48,542
|77,252
|117
|Uruguay
|749
|20
|594
|135
|4
|216
|6
|36,537
|10,522
|3,472,430
|118
|Haiti
|734
|+71
|25
|+3
|21
|688
|64
|2
|2,519
|221
|11,386,865
|119
|Georgia
|723
|+2
|12
|495
|216
|6
|181
|3
|45,707
|11,455
|3,989,972
|120
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|651
|48
|4
|121
|Jordan
|684
|9
|457
|218
|5
|67
|0.9
|156,663
|15,371
|10,191,845
|122
|San Marino
|658
|41
|235
|382
|1
|19,397
|1,209
|3,779
|111,399
|33,923
|123
|Malta
|600
|+1
|6
|469
|125
|1
|1,359
|14
|57,784
|130,906
|441,416
|124
|Chad
|588
|58
|186
|344
|36
|4
|16,368,402
|125
|Sierra Leone
|585
|35
|205
|345
|74
|4
|7,957,977
|126
|Channel Islands
|558
|45
|508
|5
|3,213
|259
|5,342
|30,757
|173,685
|127
|Jamaica
|534
|+5
|9
|181
|344
|180
|3
|9,178
|3,101
|2,959,765
|128
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|9
|0.4
|59,527,001
|129
|Nepal
|507
|+50
|3
|70
|434
|1
|17
|0.1
|124,604
|4,285
|29,076,092
|130
|South Sudan
|481
|4
|4
|473
|43
|0.4
|3,356
|300
|11,178,970
|131
|Congo
|469
|16
|137
|316
|85
|3
|5,501,846
|132
|Réunion
|449
|1
|411
|37
|2
|502
|1
|17,200
|19,226
|894,609
|133
|Madagascar
|448
|+43
|2
|135
|311
|2
|16
|0.07
|5,670
|205
|27,605,453
|134
|Taiwan
|441
|7
|408
|26
|19
|0.3
|70,338
|2,954
|23,812,157
|135
|CAR
|436
|18
|418
|90
|11,294
|2,343
|4,820,066
|136
|Ethiopia
|429
|+30
|5
|128
|296
|4
|0.04
|73,164
|638
|114,622,829
|137
|Palestine
|423
|2
|346
|75
|83
|0.4
|44,876
|8,821
|5,087,326
|138
|Cabo Verde
|356
|3
|95
|258
|641
|5
|892
|1,606
|555,311
|139
|Togo
|354
|12
|118
|224
|43
|1
|14,767
|1,789
|8,255,653
|140
|Isle of Man
|336
|24
|303
|9
|2
|3,954
|282
|4,353
|51,221
|84,984
|141
|Mauritius
|332
|10
|322
|0
|261
|8
|98,075
|77,131
|1,271,542
|142
|Montenegro
|324
|9
|314
|1
|2
|516
|14
|10,167
|16,188
|628,058
|143
|Vietnam
|324
|266
|58
|2
|3
|275,000
|2,828
|97,241,403
|144
|Rwanda
|320
|217
|103
|25
|54,400
|4,213
|12,913,795
|145
|Nicaragua
|279
|17
|199
|63
|42
|3
|6,615,686
|146
|Sao Tome and Principe
|251
|8
|4
|239
|1,148
|37
|175
|800
|218,686
|147
|French Guiana
|249
|1
|137
|111
|836
|3
|297,751
|148
|Liberia
|240
|23
|131
|86
|48
|5
|5,043,542
|149
|Eswatini
|220
|2
|112
|106
|190
|2
|4,994
|4,310
|1,158,822
|150
|Myanmar
|199
|6
|108
|85
|4
|0.1
|16,550
|304
|54,369,777
|151
|Yemen
|197
|33
|5
|159
|7
|1
|120
|4
|29,748,378
|152
|Martinique
|192
|14
|91
|87
|512
|37
|375,296
|153
|Faeroe Islands
|187
|187
|0
|3,829
|9,084
|185,984
|48,843
|154
|Mauritania
|173
|5
|7
|161
|37
|1
|2,583
|557
|4,634,928
|155
|Mozambique
|162
|48
|114
|5
|7,063
|227
|31,149,023
|156
|Uganda
|160
|66
|94
|4
|81,682
|1,793
|45,562,477
|157
|Guadeloupe
|155
|13
|109
|33
|3
|387
|32
|2,866
|7,163
|400,117
|158
|Gibraltar
|151
|146
|5
|4,482
|5,833
|173,127
|33,692
|159
|Brunei
|141
|1
|136
|4
|2
|323
|2
|18,193
|41,630
|437,013
|160
|Mongolia
|141
|+1
|28
|113
|27
|43
|12,153
|3,714
|3,272,228
|161
|Benin
|135
|3
|61
|71
|11
|0.2
|26,792
|2,217
|12,084,945
|162
|Guyana
|127
|10
|57
|60
|3
|162
|13
|1,329
|1,691
|786,139
|163
|Bermuda
|125
|9
|80
|36
|2
|2,006
|144
|5,784
|92,838
|62,302
|164
|Cambodia
|123
|122
|1
|7
|15,830
|948
|16,692,685
|165
|Cayman Islands
|121
|1
|55
|65
|1,844
|15
|7,959
|121,262
|65,635
|166
|Trinidad and Tobago
|116
|8
|108
|0
|83
|6
|2,805
|2,005
|1,398,999
|167
|Aruba
|101
|3
|95
|3
|4
|946
|28
|2,048
|19,191
|106,717
|168
|Bahamas
|97
|11
|44
|42
|1
|247
|28
|1,910
|4,862
|392,826
|169
|Monaco
|97
|4
|90
|3
|1
|2,474
|102
|39,211
|170
|Barbados
|90
|7
|70
|13
|4
|313
|24
|4,438
|15,445
|287,337
|171
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|55
|26
|2,151
|26
|900
|23,612
|38,116
|172
|Sint Maarten
|77
|15
|59
|3
|1
|1,798
|350
|437
|10,205
|42,821
|173
|Malawi
|72
|3
|27
|42
|1
|4
|0.2
|1,803
|95
|19,070,499
|174
|Libya
|71
|3
|35
|33
|10
|0.4
|4,351
|634
|6,860,692
|175
|French Polynesia
|60
|60
|0
|214
|3,686
|13,130
|280,731
|176
|Angola
|58
|3
|17
|38
|2
|0.09
|6,136
|187
|32,740,203
|177
|Syria
|58
|3
|36
|19
|3
|0.2
|17,449,901
|178
|Zimbabwe
|51
|4
|18
|29
|3
|0.3
|28,019
|1,888
|14,838,265
|179
|Macao
|45
|45
|0
|69
|648,331
|180
|Burundi
|42
|1
|20
|21
|4
|0.08
|284
|24
|11,847,387
|181
|Saint Martin
|40
|3
|33
|4
|1
|1,037
|78
|38,590
|182
|Eritrea
|39
|39
|0
|11
|3,540,846
|183
|Comoros
|34
|1
|8
|25
|39
|1
|867,421
|184
|Botswana
|29
|1
|19
|9
|12
|0.4
|14,855
|6,332
|2,346,068
|185
|Antigua and Barbuda
|25
|3
|19
|3
|1
|256
|31
|183
|1,870
|97,839
|186
|Gambia
|24
|1
|13
|10
|10
|0.4
|1,476
|613
|2,408,415
|187
|Timor-Leste
|24
|24
|0
|18
|738
|561
|1,315,521
|188
|Grenada
|22
|17
|5
|4
|196
|3,007
|26,737
|112,466
|189
|Bhutan
|21
|6
|15
|27
|14,843
|19,260
|770,656
|190
|Laos
|19
|14
|5
|3
|5,044
|694
|7,263,530
|191
|Namibia
|19
|+1
|14
|5
|7
|2,681
|1,057
|2,535,571
|192
|Belize
|18
|2
|16
|0
|45
|5
|1,363
|3,435
|396,791
|193
|Fiji
|18
|15
|3
|20
|1,300
|1,451
|895,730
|194
|New Caledonia
|18
|18
|0
|63
|5,454
|19,124
|285,193
|195
|Saint Lucia
|18
|18
|0
|98
|867
|4,724
|183,536
|196
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|18
|14
|4
|162
|175
|1,578
|110,902
|197
|Curaçao
|16
|1
|14
|1
|98
|6
|485
|2,957
|164,020
|198
|Dominica
|16
|16
|0
|222
|433
|6,017
|71,967
|199
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|15
|0
|282
|391
|7,355
|53,158
|200
|Falkland Islands
|13
|13
|0
|3,749
|426
|122,837
|3,468
|201
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|1
|10
|1
|310
|26
|109
|2,820
|38,658
|202
|Vatican City
|12
|2
|10
|14,981
|801
|203
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|10
|0
|2,204
|200
|36
|7,212
|4,992
|204
|Suriname
|11
|1
|9
|1
|19
|2
|404
|689
|586,049
|205
|Greenland
|11
|11
|0
|194
|1,767
|31,132
|56,759
|206
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|0
|112
|98,280
|207
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|208
|British Virgin Islands
|8
|1
|6
|1
|265
|33
|167
|5,528
|30,209
|209
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|8
|0
|0.9
|2,402
|269
|8,927,298
|210
|Caribbean Netherlands
|6
|6
|0
|229
|424
|16,186
|26,196
|211
|St. Barth
|6
|6
|0
|608
|9,874
|212
|Western Sahara
|6
|6
|0
|10
|595,583
|213
|Anguilla
|3
|3
|0
|200
|14,988
|214
|Lesotho
|1
|1
|0.5
|2,140,374
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|0
|173
|5,797
|Total:
|5,220,599
|+30,103
|335,162
|+989
|2,097,281
|2,788,156
|45,511
|669.8
|43.0
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
Latest News
May 22 (GMT)
Updates
- 13 new cases and 5 new deaths in Switzerland [source] [source]
- 23 new cases and 1 new death in the Republic of North Macedonia [source]
- 110 new cases and 2 new deaths in the DR Congo [source]
- 43 new cases in Madagascar [source]
- 22 new cases and 1 new death in Bosnia and Herzegovina [source]
- 431 new cases and 9 new deaths in the United States
- 2 new cases in China, Hong Kong SAR [source]
- 1,694 new cases and 24 new deaths in Bangladesh [source]
- 540 new cases and 12 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]
- 163 new cases and 11 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 85 new cases in El Salvador [source]
- 42 new cases in Uzbekistan [source] [source]
- 41 new cases and 5 new deat