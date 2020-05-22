What you need to know

  • The numbers: More than 5.1 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including over 333,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US makes up more than 1.5 million of those cases.
  • China abandons GDP target: The world’s second largest economy will not set a target for economic growth this year due to the “great uncertainty” of the pandemic.
  • Latin America spikes: The region reported more new cases than the US or Europe for three days in a row, driven by high numbers in Brazil, Peru and Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR