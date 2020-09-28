BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The year 2020 has been quite challenging for the faculty and staff of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), but President Dr. Jacqueline Austin said that there are many positive lessons that the administration is taking away.

“Some people would like to cancel 2020, but I won’t because it allows us to analyse, reflect, and dissect and to see where we are going and what amendments we need to make to the educational ecosystem,” said Dr. Austin.

The primary source of this challenge came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has essentially transformed every aspect of life around the world. The education sector, in particular, has been deeply impacted as the large number of students in schools poses a greater risk for spreading the contagious virus.

Like many local, regional and international educational institutions around the world, the CFBC suspended in-person or face-to-face learning in the early stages of the pandemic. Many classes were held virtually. Since then, schools have reopened. Most include a form of in-person instruction and virtual learning. This is commonly referred to as blended learning.

“We have transitional challenges certainly, but I look forward with a high level of expectation to what we can do, who we will become, and all that we will be able to achieve,” explained Dr. Austin. “This will be in spite of and despite those challenges presented to us by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She noted that the students, faculty, and staff would continue to “strive for excellence.”