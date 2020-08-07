CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a series of COVID-19 sensitization for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry.

Training for all arts and craft vendors and tourism retail operators will take place on Tuesday August 11, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.

Please take note of the following schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols we must to adhere to the schedule as set. However, if you are unable to attend at your slotted time period kindly call the Ministry of Tourism at 469-0051 or 469-5521 ext. 6444.