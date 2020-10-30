BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Although COVID-19 slowed the Federation’s progress to implement its digital economy, according to Minister of Information and Communications Technology the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, a lot is being done to get it back on track.

Hon. Byron-Nisbett joined her regional and international counterparts on October 27 for the Fifth Caribbean Economic Forum, ‘How to Digitize an Economy.’

Minister of Information and Communications Technology and Innovation in Rwanda, the Honourable Paula Ingabire; and Director of the Data Processing Department in Barbados’ Ministry of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology, Rodney Taylor, also participated in the forum.

The virtual event focused on building a digital economy. Minister Byron-Nisbett used the occasion to update her counterparts on St. Kitts and Nevis’ efforts to develop its digital footprint.

“In 2019, our government embarked on our strategic path to accelerate toward an innovative digital economy through the implementation of our digital transformation strategy, which covers 2020-2022,” said Hon. Byron-Nisbett.

“We are still working on that path towards our digital transformation,” said Hon. Byron-Nisbett. “Our vision is to make St. Kitts and Nevis a world leader in digital services delivery for our citizens, residents, private sector, and investors. We want to do this in a manner that is safe, efficient, interactive, and responsive to meet the needs of our end-users, and allow us to grow our economy, and contribute to our national development.”

She said St. Kitts and Nevis is taking a similar approach to that of Rwanda. Rwanda’s approach was foundational, in which they created the necessary strategies first, then proceeded to build their digital economy based on those strategies. Their digital transformation dates back to 20 years ago.

“We are using a simple approach, but we know it is important,” said Ms. Byron-Nisbett. “That ensures that the foundational elements are implemented from the onset. We are embarking right now on developing our whole of government technology and cybersecurity strategy. Our cybersecurity strategy is being tied with the development of our technology strategy. We understand that people need to have confidence that their data is secured and confidence in the integrity of the data, especially data that will be housed on government servers.”

The minister said that the path St. Kitts and Nevis is currently on will yield many benefits for all.