St. Kitts and Nevis must remain vigilant in terms of its air and sea ports in regard to COVID-19, also known as Novel Coronavirus, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant said during a press conference held Monday to update the public.

“This disease is a fast moving and fast pace disease. So it is critical for us to be concerned about it, to take all the necessary measures and precautions that we can and of course be very vigilant about this disease,” said Minister Grant.

The tourism minister added the basic guidelines developed during the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting March 1 were developed to mitigate the impacts on tourism, which in turn can affect the GDP.

Minister Grant said that meeting included all the major players of the cruise lines, “because they understand that the Caribbean is their number one source market.”

“So, they have to protect the Caribbean and also we have to protect ourselves, but they understand that as part of their own development and economic development that they have to protect the region,” he said. “I believe yesterday’s meeting was critical in the sense we are now in, I would say, a better level playing field. So, if St. Kitts takes a decision to turn away a ship, I hope that the minimum standards that we have developed, likewise Jamaica, would have done it.”

“You would have heard people in St. Kitts and Nevis saying how can we allow a ship to come to St. Kitts when let’s say Saint Lucia turned it away. I think that will be minimized now because we will be all on the same playing field except that at the end of the day we can take a different decision although we have the same minimum standards we can take a different decision because we are a sovereign nation and the health, wellbeing and safety of our nationals come first,” he added..

Organizers of Large Public Events Should Contact Ministry of Health for Good Hygiene Tips

Organizers of events where there will be mass gatherings in St. Kitts and Nevis, such as fetes, concerts, and sporting competitions, are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health for advice on ways to promote hygiene.

At Monday’s press conference, Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that it was “important to consult the relevant authorities” which also includes NEMA before large assemblies are held.

“We want to advise you as to a number of measures that you can take in protecting the activity that you are going to coordinate and what we can do and how the national system, how the Ministry of Health can [lend] support,” Mr. Samuel stated.

Experts suggest establishing hand sanitizing stations at mass gatherings as one measure of ensuring good hygiene.

The use of public transportation was also mentioned at the press conference. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws shared some advice for travellers to prevent catching any viruses.

“When you go on the bus you need to keep your hands together. Find an innovative way of pushing back the door,” Dr. Laws said. “Hand hygiene is the most important thing.”

The CMO added that bus drivers are also encouraged to maintain the highest standard of hygiene to keep travellers safe. One suggestion was sanitizing door handles, armrests, window latches and other areas with alcohol-based sanitizers at hourly intervals.

Health Officials Continue to Play Proactive Role in Educating Public

Health Officials in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to be proactive in ensuring the general public is properly educated on COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

“The Ministry of Health continues to inform and update the public about this outbreak; four media releases have been disseminated so far and we have also disseminated a travel advisory, first on Feb. 1 and it was reissued on Feb. 20,” said Dr. Laws at Monday’s press conference, the second to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Equally important, healthcare professionals in the Federation continue to receive training, with Dr. Laws noting “continuing medical education sessions on the virus were delivered to doctors and nurses in St. Kitts and Nevis and this will be continuing as we learn more about the disease.”

Dr. Laws said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to protecting citizens and residents from the spread of the virus.

“The Ministry of Health has updated its St. Kitts-Nevis National Pandemic Influenza and Virus Preparedness Plan. All frontline port workers were formally sensitized to COVID-19 and the new measures at the airport on January 24, 2020,” said the CMO, noting that preventative measures are taken to ensure that cases of the virus are properly managed if it is ever to reach the Federation.

“The Ministry of Health has strengthened surveillance at all ports of entry and airports. All international flights and flights from regional hubs are being monitored. Accurate completion of question 17 of the St. Kitts-Nevis Immigration form is now an absolute requirement by Immigration for entry into the Federation,” she added.

Dr. Laws said incoming travellers from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Italy and Iran “must be directed to the health desk to provide information regarding travel history, history of exposure to COVID-19, their health status and contact information.”

She added that the health team at the airport “utilizes a screening tool to evaluate the incoming air travellers to determine their risk to COVID-19, and depending on their risk, they are either allowed normal entry, monitored by the Public Health Team, or such persons may be quarantined.”

Officials urged the general public to remain calm, carry on with their daily routines and continue to listen for updates on the virus. They were also encouraged to take care of their health and follow several hygienic precautionary practices such as frequently washing hands; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and practising respiratory hygiene such as covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. The used tissue should then be disposed of immediately.