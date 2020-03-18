As part of the Government’s plan to protect and prepare the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for COVID-19, a cross-government Taskforce established to develop comprehensive protocols and procedures for dealing with the potential impact the virus has embarked on a campaign to educate the public, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer said in a press release.

The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an official global pandemic, and the Taskforce is working closely with regional and international health authorities, including the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure that the Federation is at the forefront of the latest successful strategies and expert information, according to the release.

The public education campaign was set in motion March 4 with private and public sector entities; statutory corporations such as SCASPA and Development Bank; non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Red Cross; and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, et al. The Taskforce has also engaged stakeholders in the healthcare, tourism, banking, agriculture, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors, the Office said.

The statement highlighted well over 500 individuals to date have benefited from this public education campaign, which seeks to provide citizens and residents with recommendations on steps to protect the public from COVID-19, the measures being taken by the health system to test, monitor and treat affected persons, and to provide citizens and residents with the opportunity to ask questions of the Taskforce.

Over the coming weeks, the Taskforce will hold public meetings in various community centres to update citizens and residents on key developments and strategies the Ministry of Health is putting in place to protect the people, according to the statement.The public meetings are led by panels of local health professionals. An official calendar of public meetings will be posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry’s Health Promotion Unit. Local radio stations will also promote the dates and times when meetings will be held.

CMO Condemns False and Misleading Information About Cases in Federation

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer advised as of 5 p.m, Tuesday, there have been no confirmed casesof the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Health said social media messages which suggest a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified are “absolutely false, and should be condemned for what it is. It is a malicious and mischievous attempt to mislead, and to create heightened levels of anxiety and fear among our people.”

The Ministry condemned “deplorable actions” stressed for citizens and residents to:

beware of the abundance of propaganda being heavily peddled on social media; and rely only on official sources for information on COVID-19. The Federal Ministry of Health remains the only authorised State agency for information on COVID-19.

The public was advised that when a first case of COVID-19 has been officially confirmed, such an announcement will be officially made via the Office of the Prime Minister, acting on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, the government’s chief technical advisor on Health.