The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis again reminded citizens and residents to restrict travel to China until the World Health Organisation (WHO) gives the all clear in relation to the Novel Coronavirus now being referred to as COVID-19.

Citizens and residents were first notified of this travel advisory on Feb. 1 following the WHO declaration Jan. 30 that the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. A second notification of the maintenance of the travel advisory was issued on Feb. 20.

As of 16:17 GMT on March 9, the novel corona virus has caused a total of 3,893 deaths and 111,817 infections, most still occurring in mainland China, where the outbreak of the illness occurred. Over the past week, the infection has spread considerably to a number of other countries — including several Caribbean territories — with Italy becoming Europe’s epicenter by recording the highest rates of infections and deaths throughout the continent.

In light of the global spread of COVID-19, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis amended its travel advisory Wednesday, March 4 to include the following countries: China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan..

Persons traveling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan within the last 14 days are asked to remain where they are and not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis. This advisory remains in effect for citizens, residents and travellers until further notice.

Persons who do travel to St. Kitts and Nevis from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan will be subject to screening at the ports of entry and may be monitored by the public health team or quarantined at home or at a designated facility based on risk assessment. This is in line with the WHO’s guidelines that in the event of international exportation of cases all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management and contact tracing to prevent onward spread.

Every visitor or returning national or resident to the Federation must also complete Question #17 of the Immigration Card, which demands disclosure of the countries which the passenger would have visited during the past six (6) weeks prior to arrival in the Federation. The responses to this question will be considered seriously in determining how the passenger will be handled thereafter by the Immigration and Health officials at the port of entry.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis reserves the right to deny entry to any non-Nationals who have visited the countries listed above within the incubation period of 14 days. Citizens and/or residents who have visited those countries within the 14-day incubation period will be required to go through the established screening process. The Federation also reserves the right to amend its travel advisories to include other countries, in the interest of public health and safety.

The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to remind its citizens and residents with plans to travel to China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan to postpone their plans for the immediate future.

Citizens, residents and businesses with interests in the hotel, tourism and allied services sectors are hereby asked to be guided accordingly by this travel advisory. While St. Kitts and Nevis is the smallest jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere our Government still takes seriously its commitments to protect our borders, and the health and wellness of all citizens and residents.

Persons seeking further information on this travel advisory are encouraged to contact the Federal Ministry of Health, c/o the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Bladen Commercial Development, Basseterre, St. Kitts.