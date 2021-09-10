The government of the United States has donated eight brand-new ventilators to Trinidad and Tobago to help in the fight against COVID-19. The ventilators valued at over US $136,000 was presented to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore at the office of the Ministry of Health this morning.

Deyalsingh thanked the United States Government for the donation saying “the pandemic deepened relations between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.” The minister said two of the eight ventilators will be sent to Tobago. The following is a press release from the US Embassy:

The ventilators, produced in the United States, are highly specialized, state-of the art medical equipment that will help Trinidad and Tobago in treating those patients most seriously affected by advanced COVID-19 symptoms. U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore presented the equipment this morning to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at the Ministry of Health, Park Street, Port of Spain.

“During the pandemic, the United States has donated over USD $2 million worth of facilities, equipment, and other resources to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to help in the fight against this pandemic. This cooperation between our two countries exemplifies the bilateral strategic relationship the United States aspires to have with Trinidad and Tobago,” said Chargé d’Affaires Moore.

He added, “These eight ventilators will save lives. Trinidad and Tobago can continue to count on the United States to be a key partner in our joint efforts to protect the health and safety of our citizens, whether combatting the pandemic or working together in other areas of mutual interest.”

