In an effort to minimize exposure to the evolving worldwide pandemic (COVID-19), the U.S. Embassy will limit visa processing (Both immigrant and non-immigrant) to cases not requiring personal appearances, such as: government and diplomatic visas and categories already entitled to visa interview waivers, it was announced Wednesday.

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy will also consider emergency requests on a case by case basis.

Those seeking further assistance or clarification are asked to visit the U.S. Embassy website at http://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/non-immigrant-visas/

The U.S. Embassy apologized for any inconvenience the changes may cause.