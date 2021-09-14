CNW Legal Analyst, Attorney Caroly Pedersen

CNW- On August 24, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added the COVID-19 Vaccine to the list of required immunizations for U.S. residency and Immigrant Visa applicants. As a result, beginning October 1, 2021, green card applicants (applying for residency, form I-485) and Immigrant Visa applicants processing through U.S. Consulates abroad, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For background, as part of the immigration residency process, applicants are required to undergo a medical examination, testing and to receive age-appropriate vaccinations for a variety of preventable diseases before obtaining U.S. residency. Who is required to have the COVID-19 vaccine under the new policy?All immigrants applying for adjustment of status inside the U.S. (a green card) AND all immigrants abroad applying for an immigrant visa through the U.S. Consulate.

What is the procedure to have the COVID-19 vaccine administered? Unlike current vaccines which are administered during the required immigration medical exam, under the new COVID-19 requirement, immigrants age 12 yrs or older must complete the COVID-19 vaccine series (1 or 2 doses depending on formulation) and provide documentary proof to the USCIS/State Department authorized doctor before completion of the medical examination. To qualify, COVID-19 vaccines must be recognized for use by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which are currently: Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), or the World Health Organization (WHO) in the country where the medical examination is conducted. COVID-19 vaccines administered overseas must be documented on the DS-3025 and for countries with the eMedical system, on form 951.