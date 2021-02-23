BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis launched its fight against the Novel Coronavirus on February 22 with a COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Launch and Ceremony at the Newtown Dental Clinic.

“We will start with a phased approach… in terms of the rollout of our Covid-19 vaccination programme,” explained Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccination Commencement Launch and Ceremony. “The goals of our programme are to decrease death and serious disease, preserve functioning society, and reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on our people who are already facing disparities.”

Seventy persons received their first jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University Vaccine, including members of the Executive Arm of the Government, health professionals, and members of the National COVID-19 Task Force.

“These individuals will receive their second jab in the next 10 weeks,” said Dr. Laws. “The vaccination drive will continue across the island in designated health centres.

“During this week, COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at the Newtown Health Centre, the Basseterre Health Centre, the Sandy Point Health Centre, and the Tabernacle Health Centre in St. Kitts and in Nevis, the Charlestown Health Centre, the Gingerland Health Centre, and the Combermere Health Centre.”

“The vaccine will be given to persons age 18- to 80-years,” said Dr. Laws. “Individuals who are over 10-years-old and wish to be inoculated should visit their regular practitioner or physician and be evaluated to determine their suitability for receiving this vaccine.”

Dr. Laws appealed to the public to get vaccinated, “We want every citizen and resident who is eligible to receive the vaccine to take the vaccine. Inoculation against the virus not only protects the individual who receives the vaccine, but the entire community.”

Individuals who fall into the high-risk category and who are interested in taking the vaccine are asked to visit their nearest health centre, or call 311 to make an appointment, as the vaccination drive will be operating on an appointment basis.

St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the few countries that has not recorded any deaths from the COVID-19. It has had under 50 positive cases, registering only 41 persons with the disease to date.