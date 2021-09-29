One in three people infected with coronavirus will experience at least one symptom of long Covid, a new study suggests.

Much of the existing research into the condition – a mixture of symptoms reported by people often months after they were originally ill with Covid-19 – has been based either on self-reported symptoms or small studies.

Now researchers at the University of Oxford, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) have shed fresh light on the scale of the problem after studying more than 270,000 people recovering from coronavirus in the US.

They found 37% of patients had at least one long Covid symptom diagnosed three to six months after infection. The most common symptoms were breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression.

“The results confirm that a significant proportion of people, of all ages, can be affected by a range of symptoms and difficulties in the six months after Covid-19 infection,” said NIHR academic clinical fellow Dr Max Taquet. “Over one-third of patients were diagnosed with at least one of the long Covid symptoms between three and six months after their Covid-19 illness.”

Severity of infection, age, and sex affected the likelihood of long Covid symptoms, according to the data from the US-based TriNetX electronic health record network.

Long Covid symptoms were more frequent in those who had been hospitalised, and they were slightly more common in women, the study published in the journal PLOS Medicine showed.