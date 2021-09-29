A large study reveals the scale of long Covid, with symptoms affected by sex, age and severity of infection.

People who did not need hospital care were more likely to have headaches than those who needed to be admitted.
People who did not need hospital care were more likely to have headaches than those who needed to be admitted. Photograph: laflor/Getty Images

One in three people infected with coronavirus will experience at least one symptom of long Covid, a new study suggests.

Much of the existing research into the condition – a mixture of symptoms reported by people often months after they were originally ill with Covid-19 – has been based either on self-reported symptoms or small studies.

Now researchers at the University of Oxford, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) have shed fresh light on the scale of the problem after studying more than 270,000 people recovering from coronavirus in the US.

They found 37% of patients had at least one long Covid symptom diagnosed three to six months after infection. The most common symptoms were breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression.

“The results confirm that a significant proportion of people, of all ages, can be affected by a range of symptoms and difficulties in the six months after Covid-19 infection,” said NIHR academic clinical fellow Dr Max Taquet. “Over one-third of patients were diagnosed with at least one of the long Covid symptoms between three and six months after their Covid-19 illness.”

Severity of infection, age, and sex affected the likelihood of long Covid symptoms, according to the data from the US-based TriNetX electronic health record network.

Long Covid symptoms were more frequent in those who had been hospitalised, and they were slightly more common in women, the study published in the journal PLOS Medicine showed.

Post-illness symptoms like long Covid are probably more common than we think.

Different factors also influenced which of the symptoms people were most likely to experience. For example, older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, whereas young people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety or depression.

Covid patients admitted to hospital were more likely to suffer cognitive problems like brain fog and fatigue compared with people who did not need to be admitted, the research found. People who did not need hospital care were more likely to have headaches than those who needed to be admitted.

Many patients had more than one long Covid symptom, the researchers said.

“These data complement findings from self-report surveys, and show that clinicians are diagnosing patients with these symptoms. We need appropriately configured services to deal with the current and future clinical need,” said Taquet.

The study also looked at the same symptoms in people recovering from flu.

People who get flu can have prolonged symptoms similar to those seen in some patients with long Covid, the study suggests, but lasting symptoms occur to a far lesser extent in those who had influenza.

Symptoms linked to long Covid were 50% more common among those who had Covid compared with those who had flu, the researchers estimated.

Prof Amitava Banerjee, Professor of Clinical Data Science and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, University College London, who was not involved in the research, said it was a “large, well-conducted and thorough study”.

He said the findings supported the calls that have been made for “large-scale rollout of health services” for those with long Covid, including those not hospitalised with Covid.

“Over half of patients (57%) had at least one long Covid feature recorded in the six months after infection and one-third (37%) in the 90 to 180 days after diagnosis,” said Banerjee.

The study had limitations, such as the fact it had focused on the nine symptoms probably most common among those with long Covid, he stressed. However, because as many as 200 signs of long Covid have previously been suggested, “the reported incidence” of long Covid was actually “likely to be an underestimate”.

He added that the fact the nine symptoms were all more common after Covid-19 than for flu was “yet another arrow in the quiver against bogus ‘this is just like flu’ claims”.

Separate research published on Tuesday found more than one in 10 secondary school pupils and over a third of school staff who had Covid-19 in England have suffered ongoing symptoms.

The most common symptom reported by staff and pupils was weakness or tiredness, while staff were more likely to experience shortness of breath than pupils, according to the study from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Overall, the ONS estimates that 970,000 people in the UK are suffering continuing symptoms after a Covid-19 infection.

The figures, based on self-reported symptoms, also suggest 384,000 people are still living with symptoms a year after infection.

==============================================

Vaccine Mandates

Vaccine mandates for government employed workers are increasing around the world – with Costa Rica now ordering that all state workers will have to be fully vaccinated. Private companies will be able to mandate vaccination for their own employees the Costa Rican health ministry said in a statement.

Approximately 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated but big gaps remain, as almost 30% of Costa Ricans have not received even a single shot.

The Social Security Fund, which runs Costa Rica’s public hospital system, has since February required immunization against COVID-19 for all its workers.

On Monday, the University of Costa Rica, the country’s biggest university, also announced a vaccination mandate.

The health authorities did not outline the consequences for employees who refuse to take a vaccine, saying “it will be the employer’s responsibility to take measures according to the country’s legislation and institutional regulations”.

=============================================

US NBA Mandate

In the US, senior basketball players who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season ESPN is reporting.

The restrictions include having to eat separately from vaccinated players.

ESPN said that, as per the NBA’s health and safety protocols released to teams on Tuesday, vaccinated players will only be tested if they show symptoms or are a close contact of a positive case.

But unvaccinated players will have to undergo daily testing prior to entering a team facility, participating in team-organised activities, or interacting with other players and coaches.

Unvaccinated players will not be allowed to dine in the same room as other players, and must be given a locker as distant as possible from other players.

Unvaccinated players will also have to remain at their residence, or the team hotel during road trips, outside game time except for team and essential activities such as taking children to school or buying groceries.

They will also have to quarantine for seven days if they are a close contact while vaccinated players will only have to do so in “unusual circumstances”.

The report said face masks were mandatory for all players for the 2021-22 season, which starts on 19 October.

Vaccination is not mandatory but 90% of NBA players already are, the Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports in July.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said he was initially “very sceptical” about the vaccine but decided to take it after doing his research.

“I don’t talk about other people and what they should do,” James said. “I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and livelihoods.

“I know that I was very sceptical about it but after doing my own research I felt like it was best suited for me and my family and my friends.”

=============================================

Eastern Europe a COVID Hot Spot

In eastern Europe, where Covid cases are rising and vaccination rates lower than across the EU, another crisis is brewing the AFP agency reports. The fight against HIV has been seriously hampered by the Covid pandemic.

Bulgaria and Romania are both former eastern bloc countries, and in 2019, 76% of Aids cases diagnosed in Europe were in the east, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“It is obvious that the number of contaminations has increased since the start of the pandemic”, Alina Schiau from the Romanian anti-Aids Association told AFP.

As coronavirus took hold, hospitals closed to non-Covid patients, says Davron Mukhamadiev, regional health and care coordinator for Red Cross Europe (IFRC).

Quarantine requirements, travel restrictions and reduced access to rapid testing and diagnostic services all undermined efforts to roll back HIV/Aids, he said.

UNAids data shows 140,000 new infections in eastern Europe and central Asia in 2020, compared with 170,000 in 2019, which experts attribute to a dramatic slowdown in screening, not a drop in cases.

In 2020, for example, Romania managed to screen only 234,420 people for HIV/Aids – down nearly a third from 334,410 the previous year.

It is a similar story in neighbouring Bulgaria. Regional health centres were “overwhelmed and hardly ever did any HIV testing during Covid”, said Alexander Milanov, programme director at the country’s National Patients’ Organisation.

The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and the transport of medicines, exacerbating historic shortages in countries such as Romania despite huge scientific strides that have dramatically improved outcomes for HIV patients in rich nations.

The HIV/AIDS crisis in Romania dates back to the communist years.

About 11,000 children born in the 1980s under the communist regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu were infected as a result of contaminated or unsterilised syringes or transfusions with untested blood.

Romania’s health ministry did not respond to an AFP request for a comment.

================================================

Study to consider whether vitamin A can treat loss of smell after Covid

A study will consider whether vitamin A can help those who have lost their sense of smell after having Covid-19.

The 12-week “Apollo trial”, run by the University of East Anglia, will treat people who have experienced smell loss or an altered sense of smell as a result of viral infections with nasal drops containing the vitamin, the University of East Anglia (UEA) said in a statement.

The university said research from Germany had shown the potential benefit of the vitamin, and its team “will explore how this treatment works to help repair tissues in the nose damaged by viruses”. The researchers hope the study “could one day help improve the lives of millions around the world who suffer from smell loss, by returning their fifth sense”.

It comes after a study by an international group of smell experts, published in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology in April, advised against using steroids to treat smell loss and instead suggested “smell training”.

Prof Carl Philpott from the UEA’s Norwich Medical School said the method “aims to help recovery based on neuroplasticity – the brain’s ability to reorganise itself to compensate for a change or injury”.

===================================================

WORLD STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

233,595,284

Deaths:

4,779,749

Recovered:

210,418,704
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

[back to top ↑]

Latest News

September 29 (GMT)

Updates

  • 547 new cases and 1 new death in Laos [source]
  • 1,723 new cases and 40 new deaths in Japan [source]
  • 654 new cases and 50 new de

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR