Covid Born in Wuhan, Biden Beats Virus, World Covid Stats

President Biden on Wednesday touted the importance of vaccinations and his administration’s progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as he emerged from isolation after testing negative for COVID-19. In remarks from the Rose Garden, Biden acknowledged that the coronavirus is here to stay and that many Americans will likely contract the virus regardless of how many precautions they take. But he rattled off a list of safeguards that are now widely available that can make cases mild, like his was. “Here’s the bottom line: When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he fully recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House in the offices upstairs for the five-day period,” Biden said.

“The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also, three new tools, free to all and widely available,” he added. Biden pointed to vaccinations and booster shots to guard against the virus. He also highlighted more accessible rapid testing to identify cases, as well as the emergency approval and distribution of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that is used to treat cases of COVID-19. While his voice was hoarse at times and he intermittently coughed during those appearances, his doctor said his symptoms remained mild throughout his isolation, with periodic body aches and a runny nose. “My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great. The entire time I was in isolation, I was able to work,” Biden said Wednesday.