Covid Born in Wuhan, Biden Beats Virus, World Covid Stats

- Advertisement - Covid origin studies say evidence points to Wuhan market By Victoria Gill Science correspondent, BBC News Image source, Reuters Image caption,
There is a “strong association” between the early outbreak and the sale of live animals in a market, scientists say
Scientists say there is “compelling evidence” that Wuhan’s Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Two peer-reviewed studies published on Tuesday re-examine information from the initial outbreak in the Chinese city.
One of the studies shows that the earliest known cases
were clustered around that market.
The other uses genetic information to track the timing of the outbreak.
It suggests
there were two variants introduced into humans in November or early December 2019.
Together, the researchers say this evidence paints a picture that Sars-Cov-2 was present in live mammals that were sold at Huanan market in late 2019. They say it was transmitted into people who were working or shopping there in two separate “spillover events”, where a human contracted the virus from an animal.
One of the researchers involved, virologist Prof David Robertson from the University of Glasgow, told BBC News that he hoped the studies would “correct the false record that the virus came from a lab”.
Pandemic epicentre
Two years of scientific effort to understand the virus that causes Covid-19 have provided these researchers with a more informed perspective.
This has enabled them to address a key conundrum in the earliest patient data: That out of hundreds of people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 in Wuhan, only about 50 had a direct, traceable link to the market.
Image source, Science Image caption,
Early cases clustered around the Huanan market (c) Science
“That was really puzzling that most cases could not be linked to the market,” said Prof Robertson. “But knowing what we know about the virus now, it’s exactly what we would expect – because many people only get very mildly ill, so they would be out in the community transmitting the virus to others and the severe cases would be hard to link to each other.”
This Covid-19 case-mapping research found that a large percentage of early patients – with no known connection to the market, meaning they neither worked nor shopped there – did turn out to live near it.
This supports the idea that the market was the epicentre of the epidemic, said Prof Michael Worobey, lead author and biologist from the University of Arizona, with sellers getting infected first and setting off a “chain of infections among community members in the surrounding area”.
“In a city covering more than 3,000 sq miles (7,770 sq km), the area with the highest probability of containing the home of someone who had one of the earliest Covid-19 cases in the world was an area of a few city blocks, with the Huanan market smack dab inside it,” said Prof Worobey.
Image source, Worobey et al Image caption,
Live animals, including species now known to be susceptible to Covid-19, were sold in Huanan market
That study also zoomed in on the market itself. The scientists created a map of the samples – swabs of fluid from drains and on market stalls – that tested positive for the virus.
“Most of the positive samples clustered around the south-western side of the market,” explained Prof Robertson. “And that’s the location where we report species like raccoon dogs being sold.
“So we have confirmation of animals we now know are susceptible [to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19] were sold there in late 2019.”
The lab leak theory
Over the last two years, the search for the origin of the deadly pandemic turned from a scientific investigation into a toxic political row.
One of the subjects of a fierce international blame game – primarily between politicians in the US and China – was a theory that the virus could have been leaked from a Wuhan laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
But that hypothesis, said Prof Stuart Neil from Kings College, “can’t explain the data”.
“We’re now as sure as we can be, based on the fragmentary evidence we do have, that this was a spillover event that happened in the market.”
Crowded, live animal markets, many scientists agree, provide an ideal transmission hotspot for new diseases to “spill over” from animals. And in the 18 months up to the beginning of the pandemic, a separate study showed that nearly 50,000 animals – of 38 different species – were sold at markets in Wuhan.
Prof Neil said the pandemic was very likely to have been a consequence of an “unhealthy, cruel and unhygienic practice that Chinese authorities had been warned about”.
The major risk of being distracted by looking for someone in a laboratory to blame for all this, he added, “is that we run the risk of letting this happen again because we’ve focused on the wrong problem.”
===============================================
Biden touts vaccines after negative tests
President Biden on Wednesday touted the importance of vaccinations and his administration’s progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as he
emerged from isolation after testing negative for COVID-19.
In remarks from the Rose Garden, Biden acknowledged that the coronavirus is here to stay and that many Americans will likely contract the virus regardless of how many precautions they take. But he rattled off a list of safeguards that are now widely available that can make cases mild, like his was.
“Here’s the bottom line: When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he fully recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House in the offices upstairs for the five-day period,” Biden said. “The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also, three new tools, free to all and widely available,” he added.
Biden pointed to vaccinations and booster shots to guard against the virus. He also highlighted more accessible rapid testing to identify cases, as well as the emergency approval and distribution of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that is used to treat cases of COVID-19.
While his voice was hoarse at times and he intermittently coughed during those appearances, his doctor said his symptoms remained mild throughout his isolation, with periodic body aches and a runny nose.
“My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great. The entire time I was in isolation, I was able to work,” Biden said Wednesday.
WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 579,901,355
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 579,901,355 +469,908 6,415,084 +665 549,842,148 +421,277 23,644,123 47,209 74,396 823.0 1 USA 92,917,658 1,054,422 87,908,049 3,955,187 9,737 1,067,430,226 2 India 43,979,730 526,258 43,309,484 143,988 698 31,234 374 874,008,037 620,722 1,408,051,056 3 Brazil 33,752,376 678,147 32,238,057 836,172 8,318 156,491 3,144 63,776,166 295,694 215,682,653 4 France 33,741,251 151,894 31,963,710 1,625,647 869 514,568 2,316 271,490,188 4,140,336 65,572,014 5 Germany 30,787,309 143,855 28,833,300 +95,600 1,810,154 1,587 365,048 1,706 122,332,384 1,450,508 84,337,635 6 UK 23,304,479 183,953 22,613,397 507,129 146 339,601 2,681 522,526,476 7,614,441 68,623,092 7 Italy 20,898,059 171,638 19,374,092 1,352,329 406 346,694 2,847 236,401,920 3,921,853 60,278,119 8 S. Korea 19,620,517 +85,275 24,992 +35 18,499,581 +12,668 1,095,944 234 382,017 487 15,804,065 307,709 51,360,367 9 Russia 18,576,973 +11,422 382,352 +39 17,963,133 +4,670 231,488 2,300 127,184 2,618 273,400,000 1,871,785 146,063,776 10 Turkey 15,524,071 99,184 15,221,506 203,381 975 180,062 1,150 162,743,369 1,887,643 86,215,116 11 Spain 13,204,863 110,187 12,490,889 603,787 339 282,202 2,355 471,036,328 10,066,556 46,792,202 12 Japan 12,118,112 +230,055 32,286 +116 10,480,392 +100,212 1,605,434 376 96,423 257 62,039,580 493,645 125,676,497 13 Vietnam 10,776,484 +1,803 43,093 +1 9,897,545 +9,077 835,846 45 108,690 435 85,826,548 865,632 99,149,008 14 Argentina 9,507,562 129,278 9,278,695 +4,549 99,589 456 206,448 2,807 35,716,069 775,541 46,053,076 15 Australia 9,327,251 +45,245 11,669 +157 8,945,734 +43,160 369,848 161 357,208 447 76,178,382 2,917,426 26,111,507 16 Netherlands 8,328,084 22,489 8,148,902 156,693 60 483,819 1,306 21,107,399 1,226,231 17,213,227 17 Iran 7,368,945 141,837 7,076,857 150,251 1,138 85,471 1,645 53,103,026 615,934 86,215,390 18 Mexico 6,711,847 +24,893 327,525 +113 5,818,119 +22,872 566,203 4,798 50,950 2,486 17,599,487 133,600 131,733,020 19 Colombia 6,265,798 140,845 6,079,628 45,325 342 120,487 2,708 35,992,047 692,101 52,004,021 20 Indonesia 6,197,495 +5,831 156,970 +13 5,992,537 +4,485 47,988 2,771 22,173 562 103,472,603 370,203 279,502,648 21 Poland 6,065,332 +3,391 116,556 +9 5,335,829 +4 612,947 1,157 160,624 3,087 36,650,479 970,592 37,760,958 22 Portugal 5,337,121 24,587 5,146,717 165,817 61 526,588 2,426 43,527,258 4,294,628 10,135,280 23 Ukraine 5,021,612 108,699 4,910,426 +158 2,487 177 116,265 2,517 19,521,252 451,975 43,190,996 24 DPRK 4,772,813 +3 74 4,772,522 +14 217 183,483 3 26,012,320 25 Austria 4,732,191 +7,569 19,080 +12 4,598,271 +10,640 114,840 91 519,301 2,094 193,327,370 21,215,354 9,112,616 26 Malaysia 4,668,139 35,946 4,584,907 47,286 60 140,508 1,082 62,318,605 1,875,752 33,223,258 27 Thailand 4,586,550 +2,480 31,330 +37 4,530,673 +1,853 24,547 1,496 65,371 447 17,270,775 246,156 70,161,956 28 Israel 4,571,926 11,349 4,510,344 50,233 310 490,234 1,217 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 29 Taiwan 4,545,636 +23,289 8,833 +57 4,045,408 +28,068 491,395 190,147 369 22,651,518 947,530 23,905,863 30 Belgium 4,414,255 32,228 4,206,910 +13,867 175,117 115 377,484 2,756 34,997,435 2,992,801 11,693,873 31 Greece 4,349,423 30,999 4,161,142 +21,205 157,282 115 421,543 3,004 88,517,545 8,579,049 10,317,874 32 Chile 4,214,769 59,477 3,913,814 241,478 178 216,637 3,057 41,878,299 2,152,528 19,455,399 33 Canada 4,012,359 43,583 3,695,850 272,926 195 104,417 1,134 62,586,673 1,628,750 38,426,202 34 South Africa 4,004,201 101,977 3,897,293 4,931 192 65,800 1,676 25,965,029 426,674 60,854,511 35 Czechia 3,981,287 +2,558 40,448 +7 3,917,785 +3,765 23,054 38 370,351 3,763 55,732,132 5,184,365 10,750,040 36 Switzerland 3,930,649 14,046 3,730,910 +8,254 185,693 73 447,404 1,599 21,810,511 2,482,572 8,785,450 37 Peru 3,889,029 214,154 3,515,759 +15,518 159,116 211 114,648 6,313 32,973,273 972,051 33,921,354 38 Philippines 3,764,346 60,704 3,673,745 29,897 591 33,432 539 31,418,202 279,034 112,596,171 39 Denmark 3,058,947 6,628 3,031,664 20,655 14 524,299 1,136 127,950,327 21,930,486 5,834,359 40 Romania 3,043,205 65,935 2,884,016 93,254 253 160,400 3,475 23,992,760 1,264,601 18,972,597 41 Sweden 2,539,715 19,325 2,499,167 21,223 17 248,275 1,889 18,753,727 1,833,311 10,229,431 42 Iraq 2,440,414 25,308 2,381,492 33,614 25 57,983 601 19,050,920 452,641 42,088,384 43 Serbia 2,107,150 16,253 2,023,998 66,899 14 243,189 1,876 10,188,615 1,175,882 8,664,660 44 Bangladesh 2,004,188 29,284 1,940,083 34,821 1,228 11,924 174 14,591,578 86,813 168,081,124 45 Hungary 1,965,481 46,790 1,890,181 28,510 19 204,532 4,869 11,394,556 1,185,739 9,609,668 46 Slovakia 1,816,121 +1,014 20,216 +4 1,784,322 +840 11,583 29 332,312 3,699 7,222,708 1,321,604 5,465,107 47 Jordan 1,709,879 14,074 1,691,909 3,896 124 164,214 1,352 16,981,984 1,630,920 10,412,520 48 Singapore 1,694,454 1,492 1,591,030 101,932 18 285,000 251 24,107,231 4,054,736 5,945,450 49 Georgia 1,675,265 16,854 1,637,293 21,118 421,626 4,242 16,920,079 4,258,397 3,973,345 50 Ireland 1,644,166 7,640 1,592,343 44,183 33 325,461 1,512 12,532,991 2,480,893 5,051,807 51 New Zealand 1,605,416 +7,900 2,095 +39 1,548,141 +9,030 55,180 320,948 419 7,383,083 1,475,997 5,002,100 52 Pakistan 1,553,325 +693 30,483 +1 1,513,737 9,105 177 6,761 133 29,514,169 128,457 229,759,163 53 Norway 1,455,414 3,623 1,447,892 3,899 20 264,195 658 11,002,430 1,997,222 5,508,866 54 Kazakhstan 1,344,360 +3,095 13,666 1,306,614 +1,571 24,080 24 69,870 710 11,575,012 601,581 19,240,999 55 Hong Kong 1,339,793 9,493 1,221,163 109,137 6 175,763 1,245 54,352,132 7,130,292 7,622,708 56 Morocco 1,259,974 16,228 1,237,636 6,110 293 33,319 429 12,210,242 322,894 37,814,963 57 Bulgaria 1,204,264 37,360 1,144,215 22,689 52 176,052 5,462 10,251,915 1,498,730 6,840,403 58 Croatia 1,184,303 +1,467 16,288 +11 1,157,499 +2,009 10,516 25 292,206 4,019 5,042,959 1,244,263 4,052,970 59 Finland 1,171,034 5,012 1,140,598 25,424 21 210,674 902 11,129,795 2,002,299 5,558,508 60 Lebanon 1,167,040 10,523 1,087,587 68,930 186 172,580 1,556 4,795,578 709,164 6,762,298 61 Tunisia 1,128,693 29,041 N/A N/A N/A 29 93,479 2,405 4,840,957 400,932 12,074,262 62 Cuba 1,107,800 8,529 1,098,730 541 23 97,929 754 13,997,964 1,237,408 11,312,330 63 Lithuania 1,083,990 +936 9,208 +1 1,038,300 36,482 4 410,002 3,483 10,955,805 4,143,861 2,643,864 64 Slovenia 1,079,192 6,688 1,047,849 24,655 18 518,960 3,216 2,701,250 1,298,972 2,079,529 65 Guatemala 1,027,805 18,972 938,182 70,651 5 55,256 1,020 5,286,781 284,225 18,600,678 66 Bolivia 1,026,692 +6,014 22,045 +9 933,654 +3,641 70,993 220 85,542 1,837 2,705,422 225,411 12,002,189 67 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,268 754 13,646,641 1,445,175 9,442,900 68 UAE 989,220 +1,216 2,334 968,209 +1,159 18,677 97,581 230 176,940,645 17,454,188 10,137,432 69 Costa Rica 989,213 8,670 860,711 119,832 52 190,590 1,670 4,659,757 897,786 5,190,276 70 Nepal 985,808 +391 11,964 +2 969,488 +269 4,356 32,621 396 5,812,151 192,327 30,220,175 71 Uruguay 969,803 7,403 960,632 1,768 18 277,197 2,116 6,114,822 1,747,786 3,498,611 72 Ecuador 961,345 35,801 889,083 36,461 759 52,830 1,967 2,470,170 135,747 18,196,893 73 Panama 948,473 8,412 931,329 8,732 16 212,892 1,888 6,695,106 1,502,769 4,455,181 74 Mongolia 942,186 2,179 N/A N/A N/A 192 278,142 643 4,030,048 1,189,707 3,387,428 75 Latvia 861,724 +1,421 5,892 +2 839,105 +836 16,727 2 467,532 3,197 7,411,784 4,021,296 1,843,133 76 Saudi Arabia 809,026 9,245 793,944 5,837 150 22,514 257 43,858,370 1,220,502 35,934,699 77 Azerbaijan 797,638 9,744 785,735 2,159 77,230 943 7,036,499 681,297 10,328,091 78 Paraguay 701,060 19,147 662,874 19,039 6 95,856 2,618 2,646,163 361,811 7,313,656 79 Sri Lanka 665,379 16,548 647,635 1,196 30,806 766 6,486,117 300,300 21,598,818 80 Bahrain 658,238 1,509 650,927 5,802 12 360,906 827 10,161,789 5,571,621 1,823,848 81 Kuwait 653,730 2,559 647,555 3,616 5 148,537 581 8,282,574 1,881,918 4,401,135 82 Dominican Republic 626,611 4,383 619,988 2,240 20 56,590 396 3,577,447 323,085 11,072,785 83 Myanmar 614,009 19,434 592,865 1,710 11,131 352 8,517,996 154,413 55,163,755 84 Palestine 598,019 5,368 584,777 7,874 17 111,851 1,004 3,078,533 575,796 5,346,567 85 Estonia 586,171 2,620 524,990 58,561 3 441,268 1,972 3,438,220 2,588,282 1,328,379 86 Cyprus 556,048 1,099 124,370 430,579 60 453,722 897 9,477,138 7,733,112 1,225,527 87 Venezuela 534,451 5,759 524,164 4,528 36 18,906 204 3,359,014 118,821 28,269,470 88 Moldova 520,321 11,567 504,142 4,612 49 129,607 2,881 3,216,305 801,154 4,014,591 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,850 231 3,693,367 34,737 106,324,500 90 Libya 503,611 6,431 490,973 6,207 101 71,288 910 2,477,219 350,660 7,064,451 91 Ethiopia 492,046 7,568 468,966 15,512 31 4,072 63 5,134,354 42,485 120,850,410 92 Honduras 438,050 10,932 132,498 294,620 105 42,819 1,069 1,438,732 140,635 10,230,264 93 Réunion 434,924 838 418,572 15,514 10 478,718 922 1,603,660 1,765,136 908,519 94 Armenia 425,365 8,633 412,661 4,071 142,995 2,902 3,109,931 1,045,464 2,974,689 95 Qatar 406,987 +762 680 398,967 +987 7,340 3 144,948 242 3,743,881 1,333,384 2,807,805 96 Oman 395,737 4,260 384,669 6,808 2 73,624 793 25,000,000 4,651,068 5,375,109 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 384,390 15,851 N/A N/A N/A 118,688 4,894 1,811,933 559,469 3,238,663 98 Kenya 337,500 5,672 331,128 700 1 6,003 101 3,816,491 67,885 56,219,826 99 Zambia 329,483 4,015 324,039 1,429 1 16,941 206 3,623,582 186,319 19,448,292 100 North Macedonia 326,154 9,368 311,760 5,026 156,564 4,497 2,095,533 1,005,922 2,083,197 101 Botswana 325,470 2,770 322,415 285 1 132,857 1,131 2,026,898 827,378 2,449,785 102 Albania 309,278 3,538 293,829 11,911 107,713 1,232 1,869,495 651,096 2,871,304 103 Luxembourg 279,354 1,108 265,463 12,783 431,747 1,712 4,362,918 6,742,981 647,031 104 Algeria 267,194 6,876 179,271 81,047 6 5,874 151 230,861 5,075 45,487,991 105 Nigeria 260,977 3,147 253,690 4,140 11 1,204 15 5,356,770 24,720 216,701,554 106 Montenegro 256,524 2,742 247,218 6,564 6 408,328 4,365 2,539,579 4,042,435 628,230 107 Zimbabwe 256,336 5,576 250,270 490 12 16,743 364 2,445,398 159,723 15,310,204 108 Uzbekistan 242,944 1,637 239,950 1,357 23 7,048 47 1,377,915 39,972 34,471,953 109 Mozambique 229,483 2,215 226,979 289 11 6,940 67 1,366,567 41,329 33,065,661 110 China 229,294 +109 5,226 222,314 +151 1,754 25 159 4 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 111 Martinique 211,836 1,005 104 210,727 8 565,403 2,682 828,928 2,212,457 374,664 112 Laos 211,135 +83 757 N/A N/A N/A 28,175 101 1,233,207 164,563 7,493,813 113 Brunei 203,185 225 164,116 38,844 3 455,431 504 717,784 1,608,883 446,138 114 Iceland 201,648 179 N/A N/A N/A 3 583,099 518 1,984,261 5,737,827 345,821 115 Kyrgyzstan 201,329 2,991 196,406 1,932 131 29,841 443 1,907,195 282,685 6,746,715 116 El Salvador 190,818 4,194 172,310 14,314 8 29,115 640 2,456,913 374,881 6,553,850 117 Afghanistan 185,481 +78 7,743 166,453 +5 11,285 1,124 4,553 190 1,027,344 25,217 40,740,728 118 Maldives 184,302 307 163,687 20,308 25 328,979 548 2,213,831 3,951,682 560,225 119 Guadeloupe 183,018 965 2,250 179,803 19 457,242 2,411 938,039 2,343,545 400,265 120 Trinidad and Tobago 170,710 4,046 160,474 6,190 18 121,169 2,872 790,386 561,013 1,408,854 121 Namibia 169,253 4,065 164,813 375 64,207 1,542 1,062,663 403,130 2,636,032 122 Uganda 169,189 3,628 100,431 65,130 3 3,472 74 3,003,256 61,634 48,727,265 123 Ghana 168,007 1,457 166,267 283 2 5,183 45 2,488,605 76,776 32,413,799 124 Jamaica 145,983 3,187 93,544 49,252 48,858 1,067 1,146,243 383,631 2,987,881 125 Cambodia 136,706 +26 3,056 133,469 +15 181 7,949 178 3,016,062 175,380 17,197,293 126 Rwanda 132,211 1,466 45,522 85,223 9,710 108 5,653,468 415,209 13,615,948 127 Cameroon 120,215 1,931 117,791 493 13 4,307 69 1,751,774 62,761 27,911,874 128 Malta 112,719 +88 792 109,363 +317 2,564 4 253,887 1,784 2,017,540 4,544,285 443,973 129 Angola 102,301 1,912 97,149 3,240 2,925 55 1,499,795 42,876 34,979,762 130 French Guiana 92,575 407 11,254 80,914 3 294,182 1,293 650,106 2,065,888 314,686 131 DRC 92,173 1,390 50,930 39,853 968 15 846,704 8,895 95,190,212 132 Barbados 91,264 491 87,537 3,236 316,777 1,704 726,148 2,520,455 288,102 133 Channel Islands 87,927 187 86,676 1,064 496,269 1,055 1,252,808 7,070,980 177,176 134 Malawi 87,365 2,664 83,825 876 67 4,335 132 601,766 29,862 20,151,841 135 Senegal 87,237 1,968 84,977 292 4,941 111 1,133,844 64,218 17,656,077 136 Ivory Coast 85,055 810 84,073 172 3,067 29 1,575,293 56,811 27,728,604 137 Suriname 80,966 1,380 49,597 29,989 135,509 2,310 238,452 399,085 597,497 138 French Polynesia 74,998 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 263,832 2,283 284,264 139 Eswatini 73,273 1,417 71,826 30 11 61,834 1,196 1,040,579 878,129 1,184,996 140 Guyana 69,676 1,271 67,768 637 87,709 1,600 675,457 850,276 794,397 141 New Caledonia 69,660 314 66,943 2,403 9 239,240 1,078 98,964 339,882 291,172 142 Fiji 67,549 870 65,309 1,370 74,240 956 604,942 664,865 909,872 143 Belize 66,857 680 65,694 483 6 162,058 1,648 576,016 1,396,233 412,550 144 Madagascar 66,416 1,407 64,591 418 6 2,277 48 491,565 16,856 29,162,644 145 Sudan 63,006 4,957 N/A N/A N/A 1,371 108 562,941 12,247 45,965,732 146 Mauritania 62,501 991 60,776 734 12,749 202 909,434 185,511 4,902,311 147 Cabo Verde 62,114 410 61,543 161 23 109,265 721 401,622 706,496 568,470 148 Bhutan 60,368 21 60,213 134 76,495 27 2,303,734 2,919,179 789,172 149 Syria 56,269 3,150 52,827 292 3,062 171 146,269 7,958 18,379,512 150 Gabon 48,511 306 47,693 512 20,782 131 1,609,218 689,379 2,334,302 151 Seychelles 45,429 167 45,110 152 456,087 1,677 99,606 152 Curaçao 45,063 282 44,585 196 3 272,317 1,704 496,693 3,001,529 165,480 153 Papua New Guinea 44,776 662 43,982 132 7 4,816 71 249,149 26,798 9,297,388 154 Andorra 44,671 153 43,802 716 14 576,251 1,974 249,838 3,222,884 77,520 155 Burundi 44,437 38 N/A N/A N/A 3,520 3 345,742 27,390 12,622,884 156 Aruba 42,020 224 41,440 356 1 390,147 2,080 177,885 1,651,625 107,703 157 Mauritius 39,310 1,009 37,352 949 30,804 791 358,675 281,065 1,276,130 158 Mayotte 38,653 187 N/A N/A N/A 134,951 653 176,919 617,686 286,422 159 Togo 37,998 278 37,531 189 4,378 32 767,114 88,379 8,679,832 160 Isle of Man 37,696 114 26,794 10,788 438,514 1,326 150,753 1,753,696 85,963 161 Tanzania 37,510 841 N/A N/A N/A 7 593 13 63,251,503 162 Guinea 37,358 443 36,419 496 8 2,694 32 660,107 47,595 13,869,192 163 Bahamas 36,664 822 35,243 599 91,429 2,050 241,422 602,033 401,011 164 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,759 569 778,000 15,797,917 49,247 165 Lesotho 34,040 702 24,155 9,183 15,634 322 431,221 198,048 2,177,353 166 Haiti 32,223 838 29,946 1,439 2,756 72 132,422 11,328 11,689,880 167 Mali 31,221 739 30,393 89 1,455 34 716,364 33,387 21,456,626 168 Cayman Islands 27,966 29 8,553 19,384 1 415,437 431 222,773 3,309,313 67,317 169 Saint Lucia 27,843 385 27,248 210 150,209 2,077 209,716 1,131,386 185,362 170 Benin 27,271 163 25,506 1,602 5 2,134 13 604,310 47,287 12,779,631 171 Somalia 26,957 1,350 13,182 12,425 1,604 80 400,466 23,823 16,809,854 172 Congo 24,604 386 20,178 4,040 4,243 67 347,815 59,980 5,798,864 173 Timor-Leste 22,980 133 22,836 11 16,769 97 271,855 198,383 1,370,357 174 Solomon Islands 21,544 153 16,357 5,034 1 29,852 212 5,117 7,090 721,705 175 Burkina Faso 21,128 387 20,439 302 957 18 248,995 11,273 22,088,188 176 Gibraltar 19,902 105 16,579 3,218 591,090 3,119 534,283 15,868,221 33,670 177 San Marino 19,752 118 19,244 390 4 579,611 3,463 157,634 4,625,682 34,078 178 Grenada 18,786 234 18,460 92 4 165,368 2,060 174,037 1,532,002 113,601 179 Liechtenstein 18,653 86 18,364 203 3 486,338 2,242 102,174 2,663,972 38,354 180 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,724 33 6,787,485 181 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,782 13 9,980,497 182 South Sudan 17,733 138 15,630 1,965 1 1,547 12 410,280 35,785 11,465,020 183 Bermuda 17,193 144 16,786 263 278,190 2,330 966,915 15,645,114 61,803 184 Equatorial Guinea 16,708 183 16,018 507 5 11,152 122 354,804 236,809 1,498,272 185 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,417 186 305,941 300,619 1,017,702 186 Samoa 15,374 29 1,605 13,740 4 76,435 144 175,532 872,690 201,139 187 Dominica 14,852 68 14,554 230 205,266 940 210,195 2,905,051 72,355 188 CAR 14,764 113 6,859 7,792 2 2,951 23 81,294 16,248 5,003,363 189 Monaco 14,037 57 13,852 128 4 352,538 1,432 77,770 1,953,186 39,817 190 Tonga 12,539 12 12,404 123 115,918 111 535,009 4,945,956 108,171 191 Gambia 12,078 368 11,591 119 4,723 144 155,686 60,886 2,557,020 192 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,113 369 164,926 2,894,759 56,974 193 Yemen 11,849 2,149 9,113 587 23 380 69 265,253 8,506 31,183,935 194 Vanuatu 11,723 14 11,672 37 36,409 43 24,976 77,570 321,982 195 Saint Martin 11,535 63 1,399 10,073 7 288,166 1,574 112,382 2,807,515 40,029 196 Sint Maarten 10,741 87 10,630 24 10 244,770 1,983 62,056 1,414,156 43,882 197 Caribbean Netherlands 10,595 35 10,476 84 396,416 1,310 30,126 1,127,175 26,727 198 Eritrea 9,995 103 9,784 108 2,740 28 23,693 6,495 3,647,889 199 Niger 9,104 311 8,628 165 1 350 12 254,538 9,783 26,018,126 200 Antigua and Barbuda 8,741 144 8,573 24 1 87,757 1,446 18,901 189,760 99,605 201 Guinea-Bissau 8,400 171 8,151 78 6 4,069 83 145,231 70,359 2,064,156 202 Comoros 8,306 160 7,933 213 9,149 176 907,895 203 Sierra Leone 7,732 125 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,274 8,312,332 204 Liberia 7,508 294 5,747 1,467 2 1,416 55 139,824 26,365 5,303,424 205 Chad 7,432 193 4,874 2,365 427 11 191,341 10,996 17,400,237 206 British Virgin Islands 7,131 63 N/A N/A N/A 1 232,682 2,056 105,790 3,451,888 30,647 207 St. Vincent Grenadines 7,082 115 6,641 326 63,420 1,030 100,653 901,359 111,668 208 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,453 46 6,350 57 119,551 852 108,021 2,001,241 53,977 209 Turks and Caicos 6,303 36 6,236 31 4 158,367 905 548,945 13,792,588 39,800 210 Sao Tome and Principe 6,100 74 6,010 16 26,805 325 29,036 127,590 227,572 211 Cook Islands 5,979 1 5,844 134 339,774 57 19,690 1,118,941 17,597 212 Palau 5,308 6 5,212 90 1 290,499 328 63,072 3,451,839 18,272 213 St. Barth 5,055 6 N/A N/A N/A 508,602 604 78,646 7,912,868 9,939 214 Nauru 4,601 1 4,572 28 419,608 91 17,173 1,566,165 10,965 215 Micronesia 4,321 +795 4 44 +9 4,273 8 36,770 34 21,923 186,555 117,515 216 Anguilla 3,580 10 3,545 25 4 234,293 654 51,382 3,362,696 15,280 217 Kiribati 3,430 13 2,703 714 3 27,832 105 123,238 218 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,083 1 2,449 633 1 537,483 174 24,749 4,314,679 5,736 219 Falkland Islands 1,835 N/A N/A N/A 497,425 8,632 2,339,930 3,689 220 Montserrat 1,045 8 1,017 20 209,084 1,601 15,019 3,005,002 4,998 221 Macao 791 +2 6 626 +30 159 1,185 9 7,850 11,758 667,634 222 Wallis and Futuna 761 7 438 316 70,248 646 20,508 1,893,104 10,833 223 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 224 Marshall Islands 59 47 12 983 60,016 225 Niue 34 +4 29 5 20,619 1,649 226 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 227 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 627,699 228 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 229 Tuvalu 8 8 662 12,093 230 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,114 Total: 579,901,355 +469,908 6,415,084 +665 549,842,148 +421,277 23,644,123 47,209 74,395.9 823.0
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
- Advertisement -