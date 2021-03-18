Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
Two more cases of a Covid variant first identified in Brazil have been found in the UK, bringing the total number to 12.
Both – one in the West Midlands and one in Haringey, London – were linked with international travel to Brazil.
Some variants, like this one, appear to be more contagious and there are concerns current vaccines may not work as well.
What are these new variants?
There are many thousands of different versions, or variants, of Covid circulating.
Apart from the Brazil variant (also known as P.1), concerns focus on a few:
- A UK or Kent variant (also known as B.1.1.7) now dominant in much of Britain, has spread to more than 50 countries and appears to be mutating again
- A South Africa variant (B.1.351) found in at least 20 other countries, including the UK
It’s not unexpected that new variants have developed – all viruses mutate as they make copies of themselves to spread and thrive.
Most of these differences are inconsequential. A few can even be harmful to the virus’s survival. But some can make it more infectious or threatening.
Are the new ones more dangerous?
There is no evidence that any of them cause much more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.
As with the original version, the risk is highest for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions.
For the UK variant there is some research suggesting it may be associated with a 30% higher risk of death. The evidence is not conclusive, however.
Measures such as washing your hands, keeping your distance from other people and wearing a face covering will still help prevent infections. Because the new variants appear to spread more easily it is important to be extra vigilant.
What’s happening to the virus?
The UK, South Africa and Brazil variants could be much more contagious or easy to catch.
All three have undergone changes to their spike protein – the part of the virus which attaches to human cells.
As a result, they seem to be better at infecting cells and spreading.
Experts think the UK or “Kent” strain emerged in September and may be up to 70% more transmissible or infectious. The latest research by Public Health England puts it between 30% and 50%.
The South Africa variant emerged in October, and has more potentially important changes in the spike protein. Experts recently found a small number of cases of the UK variant that have one of these more concerning changes too.
It involves a key mutation – called E484K – that may help the virus evade parts of the immune system, called antibodies, that can fight coronavirus based on experience from prior infection or a vaccine.
The Brazil variant emerged in July and has this E484K mutation too.