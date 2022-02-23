IRAN RETURNS DONATED COVID-19 VACCINES MANUFACTURED IN US
Iran has returned 820,000 donated COVID-19 doses because they were manufactured in the United States.
The doses were among roughly a million of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine donated to the country by Poland, according to
The Associated Press, which cited state media.
“But when the vaccines arrived in Iran, we found out that 820,000 doses of them which were imported from Poland were from the United States,” Mohammad Hashemi, an official in Iran’s Health Ministry, said, the AP reported.
Hashemi added that “after coordination with the Polish ambassador to Iran, it was decided that the vaccines would be returned.”
Iran has relied on Sinopharm, China’s state-supported vaccine, to vaccinate its population, according to the AP, but it also offers citizens vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V and Indian company Bharat’s Covaxin, as well as the COVIran Barekat shot developed in the country.
In 2020, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that American and British vaccines were “forbidden” in the country, the AP noted. The country now exclusively imports Western vaccines that were not manufactured in either the U.S. or the United Kingdom.
WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 428,569,764
Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 428,569,764 +600,781 5,927,183 +2,914 356,676,715 +748,260 65,965,866 80,165 54,982 760.4 Korea 2,329,182 +171,448 7,607 +99 969,524 +32,633 1,352,051 512 45,366 148 15,804,065 307,822 51,341,623 40 Iraq 2,294,929 24,897 2,227,997 42,035 191 55,031 597 17,887,384 428,926 41,702,742 41 Bangladesh 1,936,837 28,990 1,771,615 136,232 1,275 11,571 173 13,260,511 79,223 167,382,322 42 Serbia 1,892,187 14,958 1,730,101 147,128 132 218,004 1,723 8,670,454 998,947 8,679,590 43 Hungary 1,769,164 +6,286 43,562 +132 1,546,872 +11,416 178,730 170 183,903 4,528 10,686,340 1,110,837 9,620,079 44 Jordan 1,591,278 13,731 1,432,148 145,399 978 153,459 1,324 16,062,203 1,549,003 10,369,380 45 Georgia 1,575,999 +10,230 15,981 +48 1,429,763 +7,223 130,255 396,319 4,019 15,733,907 3,956,627 3,976,596 46 Pakistan 1,503,873 +1,232 30,096 +43 1,409,515 +3,154 64,262 1,230 6,598 132 26,216,305 115,020 227,927,988 47 Slovakia 1,393,534 +19,075 18,314 +35 1,148,563 +20,555 226,657 246 255,040 3,352 6,281,976 1,149,706 5,463,984 48 Kazakhstan 1,300,164 +598 13,545 1,259,430 +3,146 27,189 528 67,910 707 11,575,012 604,588 19,145,293 49 Ireland 1,280,058 6,452 1,139,516 134,090 54 254,570 1,283 11,250,554 2,237,443 5,028,308 50 Norway 1,169,037 1,549 88,952 1,078,536 26 212,907 282 9,852,076 1,794,281 5,490,822 51 Morocco 1,159,584 15,922 1,137,129 6,533 293 30,817 423 11,237,010 298,630 37,628,541 52 Bulgaria 1,077,160 35,245 806,848 235,067 544 156,962 5,136 9,085,046 1,323,855 6,862,570 53 Cuba 1,066,414 8,491 1,054,895 3,028 34 94,246 750 12,920,253 1,141,843 11,315,266 54 Lebanon 1,053,252 10,007 682,977 360,268 186 155,456 1,477 4,795,578 707,807 6,775,263 55 Croatia 1,043,334 14,905 1,008,893 19,536 122 256,745 3,668 4,478,083 1,101,971 4,063,703 56 Tunisia 988,329 27,512 930,260 30,557 234 82,213 2,289 4,286,361 356,555 12,021,585 57 Nepal 976,105 11,928 953,430 10,747 100 32,541 398 5,391,603 179,741 29,996,520 58 Bolivia 891,112 +692 21,400 +14 781,689 +1,731 88,023 220 74,668 1,793 2,669,468 223,680 11,934,309 59 Belarus 890,089 6,392 875,660 8,037 94,247 677 12,317,444 1,304,231 9,444,220 60 Slovenia 882,364 6,236 805,332 70,796 111 424,334 2,999 2,561,069 1,231,634 2,079,407 61 Lithuania 879,371 +7,613 8,316 +16 781,585 +7,198 89,470 108 330,599 3,126 7,691,025 2,891,439 2,659,930 62 UAE 875,884 2,297 823,015 50,572 86,837 228 135,081,553 13,392,299 10,086,510 63 Uruguay 823,784 6,905 782,213 34,666 141 235,805 1,977 5,641,299 1,614,802 3,493,493 64 Ecuador 820,541 35,172 N/A N/A N/A 759 45,377 1,945 2,470,170 136,605 18,082,637 65 Costa Rica 793,835 7,954 644,514 141,367 134 153,533 1,538 3,635,922 703,209 5,170,468 66 Azerbaijan 777,804 9,280 742,326 26,198 75,594 902 6,501,358 631,864 10,289,178 67 Guatemala 762,096 16,833 699,023 46,240 5 41,285 912 3,850,595 208,600 18,459,222 68 Panama 752,173 8,036 734,985 9,152 83 169,936 1,816 5,476,124 1,237,204 4,426,210 69 Saudi Arabia 741,237 8,987 715,514 16,736 764 20,761 252 40,321,585 1,129,347 35,703,451 70 Sri Lanka 639,297 16,055 607,326 15,916 29,651 745 6,282,076 291,368 21,560,639 71 Paraguay 637,225 18,259 599,783 19,183 158 87,575 2,509 2,512,861 345,348 7,276,318 72 Finland 625,463 2,329 46,000 577,134 35 112,598 419 9,848,299 1,772,919 5,554,851 73 Singapore 622,293 956 557,450 63,887 19 105,013 161 23,014,851 3,883,796 5,925,865 74 Kuwait 615,397 2,531 597,655 15,211 79 140,688 579 7,505,795 1,715,923 4,374,202 75 Latvia 612,920 +11,320 5,145 +15 459,926 +11,135 147,849 82 330,957 2,778 6,622,431 3,575,900 1,851,962 76 Dominican Republic 572,596 4,360 566,088 2,148 51 51,929 395 3,084,256 279,714 11,026,453 77 Myanmar 572,127 19,344 526,338 26,445 10,401 352 6,969,070 126,691 55,008,542 78 Palestine 571,662 5,162 537,503 28,997 108 107,944 975 3,078,533 581,306 5,295,889 79 Venezuela 512,169 5,621 497,278 9,270 230 18,096 199 3,359,014 118,678 28,303,662 80 Bahrain 498,637 1,442 465,393 31,802 24 277,253 802 9,326,413 5,185,679 1,798,494 81 Moldova 496,976 11,136 467,312 18,528 101 123,670 2,771 2,975,762 740,503 4,018,571 82 Libya 489,940 +1,373 6,222 +12 450,874 +3,108 32,844 128 69,746 886 2,404,786 342,337 7,024,618 83 Estonia 474,550 +6,564 2,188 +7 344,798 +6,858 127,564 23 357,342 1,648 3,065,876 2,308,642 1,328,000 84 Egypt 473,449 23,857 403,967 45,625 122 4,488 226 3,693,367 35,008 105,500,583 85 Ethiopia 468,426 7,441 409,907 51,078 118 3,916 62 4,475,039 37,406 119,632,988 86 Mongolia 462,321 +525 2,161 +2 313,256 146,904 192 137,395 642 4,030,048 1,197,670 3,364,908 87 Armenia 417,456 +946 8,378 +24 395,700 +1,545 13,378 140,447 2,819 2,875,218 967,326 2,972,336 88 Honduras 408,456 10,671 127,289 270,496 105 40,190 1,050 1,263,329 124,306 10,163,069 89 Oman 378,922 +974 4,238 360,795 +1,350 13,889 67 71,232 797 25,000,000 4,699,623 5,319,576 90 Bosnia and Herzegovina 369,230 15,362 192,218 161,650 113,703 4,731 1,689,874 520,391 3,247,315 91 Qatar 355,032 662 349,042 5,328 39 126,445 236 3,361,418 1,197,169 2,807,805 92 Kenya 322,736 5,638 303,107 13,991 3 5,793 101 3,341,048 59,968 55,713,818 93 Zambia 311,888 +296 3,947 +1 305,673 +67 2,268 4 16,221 205 3,256,694 169,373 19,227,996 94 Cyprus 311,239 830 124,370 186,039 60 254,741 679 9,477,138 7,756,790 1,221,786 95 North Macedonia 294,407 8,937 279,695 5,775 141,322 4,290 1,874,917 900,003 2,083,234 96 Réunion 292,126 640 274,185 17,301 40 322,506 707 1,424,291 1,572,412 905,800 97 Albania 270,455 3,451 263,035 3,969 14 94,149 1,201 1,730,246 602,320 2,872,638 98 Algeria 264,365 6,812 176,966 80,587 18 5,855 151 230,861 5,113 45,150,046 99 Botswana 262,652 2,614 256,886 3,152 1 108,109 1,076 2,026,898 834,283 2,429,509 100 Nigeria 254,352 3,142 230,846 20,364 11 1,186 15 4,317,621 20,127 214,517,283 101 Uzbekistan 235,740 +138 1,624 +1 230,286 +1,267 3,830 23 6,880 47 1,377,915 40,213 34,265,123 102 Zimbabwe 233,980 5,388 225,143 3,449 12 15,375 354 2,058,584 135,273 15,217,945 103 Montenegro 229,222 2,669 224,167 2,386 60 364,889 4,249 1,160,124 1,846,755 628,196 104 Mozambique 224,937 2,190 219,163 3,584 13 6,881 67 1,261,444 38,587 32,690,980 105 Kyrgyzstan 200,388 +20 2,948 +1 194,527 +150 2,913 131 29,905 440 1,907,195 284,622 6,700,794 106 Luxembourg 179,305 986 167,853 10,466 9 278,993 1,534 4,055,214 6,309,781 642,687 107 Afghanistan 172,901 +185 7,574 +5 153,427 +533 11,900 1,124 4,283 188 886,235 21,955 40,366,137 108 Maldives 166,525 292 151,009 15,224 25 299,418 525 2,166,990 3,896,329 556,162 109 Uganda 163,071 3,580 99,892 59,599 56 3,390 74 2,440,282 50,724 48,108,585 110 Ghana 158,894 1,441 156,941 512 1 4,944 45 2,299,550 71,555 32,136,782 111 Namibia 157,034 4,002 152,480 552 5 60,019 1,530 947,400 362,102 2,616,393 112 El Salvador 147,786 4,048 123,870 19,868 153 22,597 619 1,693,464 258,942 6,539,930 113 Laos 141,694 +253 616 +3 7,660 133,418 19,022 83 997,658 133,935 7,448,795 114 Rwanda 129,419 1,457 45,522 82,440 9,602 108 4,756,978 352,926 13,478,685 115 Cambodia 128,133 +558 3,023 +1 121,553 +428 3,557 7,494 177 2,849,683 166,661 17,098,648 116 Jamaica 127,706 2,795 75,445 49,466 25 42,820 937 839,014 281,323 2,982,384 117 Trinidad and Tobago 124,488 3,582 100,076 20,830 18 88,482 2,546 616,543 438,219 1,406,928 118 Guadeloupe 123,622 828 2,250 120,544 21 308,873 2,069 878,298 2,194,450 400,236 119 Cameroon 119,107 1,920 106,050 11,137 13 4,311 69 1,751,774 63,403 27,629,367 120 Iceland 112,094 61 75,685 36,348 2 325,025 177 1,719,721 4,986,462 344,878 121 Martinique 108,349 861 104 107,384 16 289,095 2,297 645,857 1,723,264 374,787 122 China 108,194 +205 4,636 101,598 +54 1,960 14 75 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 123 Angola 98,671 1,899 96,601 171 2,857 55 1,416,784 41,016 34,541,953 124 DRC 85,876 1,335 50,930 33,611 913 14 846,704 9,005 94,024,425 125 Senegal 85,600 1,959 83,533 108 3 4,901 112 1,008,552 57,739 17,467,362 126 Malawi 85,238 2,609 74,982 7,647 67 4,275 131 543,557 27,259 19,940,451 127 Ivory Coast 81,397 791 79,469 1,137 2,965 29 1,403,648 51,136 27,449,350 128 Suriname 77,880 +70 1,314 49,352 27,214 4 130,834 2,207 227,048 381,427 595,259 129 French Guiana 77,575 389 11,254 65,932 8 249,137 1,249 589,588 1,893,498 311,375 130 Malta 70,829 599 69,055 1,175 3 159,714 1,351 1,211,456 2,731,747 443,473 131 Eswatini 69,021 1,390 67,502 129 11 58,498 1,178 473,191 401,050 1,179,879 132 Hong Kong 66,574 336 13,232 53,006 16 8,763 44 36,260,319 4,773,094 7,596,816 133 Fiji 63,650 826 61,865 959 70,168 911 495,733 546,498 907,108 134 Madagascar 63,433 1,350 57,862 4,221 61 2,198 47 393,562 13,638 28,858,230 135 Guyana 62,746 1,215 60,706 825 10 79,147 1,533 534,986 674,820 792,783 136 French Polynesia 62,571 637 N/A N/A N/A 7 220,651 2,246 283,574 137 Sudan 61,251 3,894 40,329 17,028 1,345 86 562,941 12,365 45,528,197 138 Mauritania 58,618 977 57,556 85 30 12,086 201 735,046 151,555 4,850,040 139 Belize 56,374 647 53,850 1,877 6 137,676 1,580 496,035 1,211,407 409,470 140 Cabo Verde 55,864 401 55,396 67 23 98,717 709 400,982 708,576 565,898 141 Barbados 54,106 311 50,580 3,215 187,899 1,080 578,917 2,010,457 287,953 142 Syria 53,912 3,056 45,868 4,988 2,963 168 146,269 8,038 18,197,783 143 New Caledonia 51,410 +2,425 299 +12 39,478 +5,341 11,633 37 177,274 1,031 98,964 341,252 290,003 144 Channel Islands 49,736 141 46,843 2,752 281,802 799 1,205,516 6,830,390 176,493 145 Gabon 47,506 303 45,387 1,816 1 20,549 131 1,564,505 676,731 2,311,857 146 Brunei 41,049 112 21,555 19,382 8 92,379 252 712,994 1,604,563 444,354 147 Papua New Guinea 40,296 636 37,959 1,701 7 4,368 69 249,149 27,008 9,225,040 148 New Zealand 39,345 +3,183 56 17,267 +187 22,022 7,866 11 6,565,561 1,312,561 5,002,100 149 Seychelles 39,181 160 38,481 540 394,389 1,611 99,346 150 Curaçao 38,778 261 38,093 424 3 234,741 1,580 486,812 2,946,893 165,195 151 Burundi 38,018 +7 38 773 37,207 3,048 3 345,742 27,723 12,471,283 152 Andorra 37,820 151 36,993 676 14 488,202 1,949 249,838 3,225,048 77,468 153 Togo 36,755 272 36,399 84 4,275 32 684,010 79,565 8,596,910 154 Mayotte 36,631 187 2,964 33,480 129,160 659 176,919 623,813 283,609 155 Guinea 36,393 440 32,939 3,014 49 2,653 32 587,607 42,838 13,716,808 156 Aruba 33,631 211 33,360 60 7 312,817 1,963 177,885 1,654,590 107,510 157 Tanzania 33,620 798 N/A N/A N/A 7 538 13 62,523,405 158 Bahamas 33,081 770 26,116 6,195 9 82,824 1,928 218,223 546,362 399,411 159 Lesotho 32,599 696 23,330 8,573 15,022 321 396,454 182,687 2,170,124 160 Faeroe Islands 32,044 24 7,693 24,327 5 651,725 488 774,000 15,741,946 49,168 161 Mali 30,352 722 28,630 1,000 1,431 34 616,351 29,064 21,206,999 162 Haiti 30,287 819 25,180 4,288 2,604 70 132,422 11,386 11,630,644 163 Mauritius 30,116 786 26,379 2,951 23,616 616 358,675 281,262 1,275,233 164 Benin 26,567 163 25,506 898 5 2,101 13 604,310 47,795 12,643,828 165 Somalia 26,313 1,348 13,182 11,783 1,583 81 400,466 24,095 16,620,136 166 Congo 23,925 377 20,178 3,370 4,168 66 347,815 60,586 5,740,801 167 Saint Lucia 22,568 357 21,365 846 2 121,986 1,930 133,501 721,608 185,005 168 Timor-Leste 22,485 125 21,423 937 20 16,538 92 246,794 181,515 1,359,637 169 Isle of Man 22,471 79 22,098 294 261,985 921 150,753 1,757,602 85,772 170 Burkina Faso 20,751 375 20,309 67 950 17 248,995 11,399 21,842,972 171 Taiwan 20,156 +56 852 18,106 +56 1,198 844 36 11,419,890 478,069 23,887,544 172 Cayman Islands 18,728 17 8,553 10,158 2 279,568 254 222,773 3,325,516 66,989 173 Nicaragua 18,004 220 4,225 13,559 2,666 33 6,753,900 174 Tajikistan 17,388 124 17,252 12 1,758 13 9,888,968 175 South Sudan 16,940 137 13,250 3,553 1 1,485 12 336,010 29,451 11,409,101 176 Equatorial Guinea 15,874 182 15,625 67 5 10,736 123 273,437 184,939 1,478,524 177 Djibouti 15,542 189 15,345 8 15,364 187 282,301 279,071 1,011,575 178 Gibraltar 15,091 101 14,368 622 10 448,150 2,999 510,161 15,149,997 33,674 179 San Marino 14,207 112 13,703 392 4 417,264 3,289 134,668 3,955,240 34,048 180 CAR 14,187 113 6,859 7,215 2 2,856 23 81,294 16,365 4,967,531 181 Grenada 13,565 214 13,184 167 5 119,643 1,887 135,013 1,190,811 113,379 182 Gambia 11,924 365 11,461 98 4 4,717 144 135,608 53,643 2,527,969 183 Yemen 11,746 2,124 8,580 1,042 23 380 69 265,253 8,583 30,903,300 184 Greenland 11,581 13 2,761 8,807 9 203,418 228 164,926 2,896,895 56,932 185 Bermuda 11,423 123 11,096 204 184,540 1,987 787,731 12,725,864 61,900 186 Liechtenstein 11,410 +108 76 11,017 +88 317 7 297,849 1,984 80,413 2,099,118 38,308 187 Dominica 10,953 57 10,470 426 151,538 789 164,891 2,281,313 72,279 188 Bhutan 10,196 6 6,644 3,546 12,979 8 1,920,885 2,445,268 785,552 189 Saint Martin 9,827 63 1,399 8,365 7 247,233 1,585 78,366 1,971,571 39,748 190 Eritrea 9,689 103 9,572 14 2,671 28 23,693 6,532 3,626,963 191 Sint Maarten 9,535 85 9,402 48 10 218,317 1,946 62,056 1,420,859 43,675 192 Monaco 9,267 51 9,011 205 4 233,432 1,285 54,960 1,384,418 39,699 193 Niger 8,745 306 8,415 24 1 341 12 226,119 8,818 25,642,365 194 Comoros 8,024 160 7,825 39 8,916 178 899,983 195 Guinea-Bissau 7,953 166 6,961 826 6 3,890 81 122,770 60,055 2,044,277 196 Sierra Leone 7,663 125 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,537 8,243,060 197 Caribbean Netherlands 7,542 31 7,409 102 283,289 1,164 30,126 1,131,578 26,623 198 Antigua and Barbuda 7,408 135 7,189 84 1 74,632 1,360 18,901 190,419 99,260 199 Liberia 7,360 290 5,747 1,323 2 1,401 55 139,824 26,620 5,252,620 200 Chad 7,246 190 4,874 2,182 421 11 191,341 11,125 17,198,525 201 St. Vincent Grenadines 6,737 106 6,570 61 4 60,412 951 97,955 878,378 111,518 202 British Virgin Islands 6,050 62 N/A N/A N/A 6 197,965 2,029 99,936 3,270,050 30,561 203 Solomon Islands 5,968 85 1,549 4,334 8 8,353 119 5,117 7,162 714,505 204 Sao Tome and Principe 5,930 72 5,848 10 26,258 319 29,036 128,572 225,835 205 Turks and Caicos 5,848 +2 36 5,773 +10 39 4 147,766 910 419,792 10,607,237 39,576 206 Saint Kitts and Nevis 5,523 42 5,461 20 1 102,626 780 65,141 1,210,417 53,817 207 St. Barth 3,735 6 N/A N/A N/A 376,285 604 56,491 5,691,215 9,926 208 Palau 3,627 6 2,791 830 15 198,892 329 35,487 1,945,986 18,236 209 Kiribati 2,867 +6 11 1,660 +72 1,196 4 23,412 90 122,456 210 Anguilla 2,506 9 2,476 21 4 164,619 591 51,382 3,375,287 15,223 211 Saint Pierre Miquelon 1,063 1 1,035 27 1 184,934 174 17,358 3,019,833 5,748 212 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 213 Wallis and Futuna 454 7 438 9 41,590 641 20,508 1,878,710 10,916 214 Tonga 234 38 196 2,173 107,661 215 Montserrat 163 2 161 0 32,620 400 7,796 1,560,136 4,997 216 Falkland Islands 89 N/A N/A N/A 24,410 8,632 2,367,526 3,646 217 Macao 80 79 1 121 5,310 7,999 663,860 218 Samoa 33 3 30 165 200,578 219 Vatican City 29 28 1 36,070 804 220 Vanuatu 15 1 6 8 47 3 23,000 72,120 318,915 221 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 621,421 222 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 223 Marshall Islands 7 7 0 117 59,846 224 Cook Islands 6 +2 6 341 1,115 63,388 17,590 225 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,107 226 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 117,002 Total: 428,569,764 +600,781 5,927,183 +2,914 356,676,715 +748,260 65,965,866 80,165 54,981.5 760.4
The
coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 224 countries and territories. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and their regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest News.” Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data
Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 428,569,764 +600,781 5,927,183 +2,914 356,676,715 +748,260 65,965,866 80,165 54,982 760.4 Korea 2,329,182 +171,448 7,607 +99 969,524 +32,633 1,352,051 512 45,366 148 15,804,065 307,822 51,341,623 40 Iraq 2,294,929 24,897 2,227,997 42,035 191 55,031 597 17,887,384 428,926 41,702,742 41 Bangladesh 1,936,837 28,990 1,771,615 136,232 1,275 11,571 173 13,260,511 79,223 167,382,322 42 Serbia 1,892,187 14,958 1,730,101 147,128 132 218,004 1,723 8,670,454 998,947 8,679,590 43 Hungary 1,769,164 +6,286 43,562 +132 1,546,872 +11,416 178,730 170 183,903 4,528 10,686,340 1,110,837 9,620,079 44 Jordan 1,591,278 13,731 1,432,148 145,399 978 153,459 1,324 16,062,203 1,549,003 10,369,380 45 Georgia 1,575,999 +10,230 15,981 +48 1,429,763 +7,223 130,255 396,319 4,019 15,733,907 3,956,627 3,976,596 46 Pakistan 1,503,873 +1,232 30,096 +43 1,409,515 +3,154 64,262 1,230 6,598 132 26,216,305 115,020 227,927,988 47 Slovakia 1,393,534 +19,075 18,314 +35 1,148,563 +20,555 226,657 246 255,040 3,352 6,281,976 1,149,706 5,463,984 48 Kazakhstan 1,300,164 +598 13,545 1,259,430 +3,146 27,189 528 67,910 707 11,575,012 604,588 19,145,293 49 Ireland 1,280,058 6,452 1,139,516 134,090 54 254,570 1,283 11,250,554 2,237,443 5,028,308 50 Norway 1,169,037 1,549 88,952 1,078,536 26 212,907 282 9,852,076 1,794,281 5,490,822 51 Morocco 1,159,584 15,922 1,137,129 6,533 293 30,817 423 11,237,010 298,630 37,628,541 52 Bulgaria 1,077,160 35,245 806,848 235,067 544 156,962 5,136 9,085,046 1,323,855 6,862,570 53 Cuba 1,066,414 8,491 1,054,895 3,028 34 94,246 750 12,920,253 1,141,843 11,315,266 54 Lebanon 1,053,252 10,007 682,977 360,268 186 155,456 1,477 4,795,578 707,807 6,775,263 55 Croatia 1,043,334 14,905 1,008,893 19,536 122 256,745 3,668 4,478,083 1,101,971 4,063,703 56 Tunisia 988,329 27,512 930,260 30,557 234 82,213 2,289 4,286,361 356,555 12,021,585 57 Nepal 976,105 11,928 953,430 10,747 100 32,541 398 5,391,603 179,741 29,996,520 58 Bolivia 891,112 +692 21,400 +14 781,689 +1,731 88,023 220 74,668 1,793 2,669,468 223,680 11,934,309 59 Belarus 890,089 6,392 875,660 8,037 94,247 677 12,317,444 1,304,231 9,444,220 60 Slovenia 882,364 6,236 805,332 70,796 111 424,334 2,999 2,561,069 1,231,634 2,079,407 61 Lithuania 879,371 +7,613 8,316 +16 781,585 +7,198 89,470 108 330,599 3,126 7,691,025 2,891,439 2,659,930 62 UAE 875,884 2,297 823,015 50,572 86,837 228 135,081,553 13,392,299 10,086,510 63 Uruguay 823,784 6,905 782,213 34,666 141 235,805 1,977 5,641,299 1,614,802 3,493,493 64 Ecuador 820,541 35,172 N/A N/A N/A 759 45,377 1,945 2,470,170 136,605 18,082,637 65 Costa Rica 793,835 7,954 644,514 141,367 134 153,533 1,538 3,635,922 703,209 5,170,468 66 Azerbaijan 777,804 9,280 742,326 26,198 75,594 902 6,501,358 631,864 10,289,178 67 Guatemala 762,096 16,833 699,023 46,240 5 41,285 912 3,850,595 208,600 18,459,222 68 Panama 752,173 8,036 734,985 9,152 83 169,936 1,816 5,476,124 1,237,204 4,426,210 69 Saudi Arabia 741,237 8,987 715,514 16,736 764 20,761 252 40,321,585 1,129,347 35,703,451 70 Sri Lanka 639,297 16,055 607,326 15,916 29,651 745 6,282,076 291,368 21,560,639 71 Paraguay 637,225 18,259 599,783 19,183 158 87,575 2,509 2,512,861 345,348 7,276,318 72 Finland 625,463 2,329 46,000 577,134 35 112,598 419 9,848,299 1,772,919 5,554,851 73 Singapore 622,293 956 557,450 63,887 19 105,013 161 23,014,851 3,883,796 5,925,865 74 Kuwait 615,397 2,531 597,655 15,211 79 140,688 579 7,505,795 1,715,923 4,374,202 75 Latvia 612,920 +11,320 5,145 +15 459,926 +11,135 147,849 82 330,957 2,778 6,622,431 3,575,900 1,851,962 76 Dominican Republic 572,596 4,360 566,088 2,148 51 51,929 395 3,084,256 279,714 11,026,453 77 Myanmar 572,127 19,344 526,338 26,445 10,401 352 6,969,070 126,691 55,008,542 78 Palestine 571,662 5,162 537,503 28,997 108 107,944 975 3,078,533 581,306 5,295,889 79 Venezuela 512,169 5,621 497,278 9,270 230 18,096 199 3,359,014 118,678 28,303,662 80 Bahrain 498,637 1,442 465,393 31,802 24 277,253 802 9,326,413 5,185,679 1,798,494 81 Moldova 496,976 11,136 467,312 18,528 101 123,670 2,771 2,975,762 740,503 4,018,571 82 Libya 489,940 +1,373 6,222 +12 450,874 +3,108 32,844 128 69,746 886 2,404,786 342,337 7,024,618 83 Estonia 474,550 +6,564 2,188 +7 344,798 +6,858 127,564 23 357,342 1,648 3,065,876 2,308,642 1,328,000 84 Egypt 473,449 23,857 403,967 45,625 122 4,488 226 3,693,367 35,008 105,500,583 85 Ethiopia 468,426 7,441 409,907 51,078 118 3,916 62 4,475,039 37,406 119,632,988 86 Mongolia 462,321 +525 2,161 +2 313,256 146,904 192 137,395 642 4,030,048 1,197,670 3,364,908 87 Armenia 417,456 +946 8,378 +24 395,700 +1,545 13,378 140,447 2,819 2,875,218 967,326 2,972,336 88 Honduras 408,456 10,671 127,289 270,496 105 40,190 1,050 1,263,329 124,306 10,163,069 89 Oman 378,922 +974 4,238 360,795 +1,350 13,889 67 71,232 797 25,000,000 4,699,623 5,319,576 90 Bosnia and Herzegovina 369,230 15,362 192,218 161,650 113,703 4,731 1,689,874 520,391 3,247,315 91 Qatar 355,032 662 349,042 5,328 39 126,445 236 3,361,418 1,197,169 2,807,805 92 Kenya 322,736 5,638 303,107 13,991 3 5,793 101 3,341,048 59,968 55,713,818 93 Zambia 311,888 +296 3,947 +1 305,673 +67 2,268 4 16,221 205 3,256,694 169,373 19,227,996 94 Cyprus 311,239 830 124,370 186,039 60 254,741 679 9,477,138 7,756,790 1,221,786 95 North Macedonia 294,407 8,937 279,695 5,775 141,322 4,290 1,874,917 900,003 2,083,234 96 Réunion 292,126 640 274,185 17,301 40 322,506 707 1,424,291 1,572,412 905,800 97 Albania 270,455 3,451 263,035 3,969 14 94,149 1,201 1,730,246 602,320 2,872,638 98 Algeria 264,365 6,812 176,966 80,587 18 5,855 151 230,861 5,113 45,150,046 99 Botswana 262,652 2,614 256,886 3,152 1 108,109 1,076 2,026,898 834,283 2,429,509 100 Nigeria 254,352 3,142 230,846 20,364 11 1,186 15 4,317,621 20,127 214,517,283 101 Uzbekistan 235,740 +138 1,624 +1 230,286 +1,267 3,830 23 6,880 47 1,377,915 40,213 34,265,123 102 Zimbabwe 233,980 5,388 225,143 3,449 12 15,375 354 2,058,584 135,273 15,217,945 103 Montenegro 229,222 2,669 224,167 2,386 60 364,889 4,249 1,160,124 1,846,755 628,196 104 Mozambique 224,937 2,190 219,163 3,584 13 6,881 67 1,261,444 38,587 32,690,980 105 Kyrgyzstan 200,388 +20 2,948 +1 194,527 +150 2,913 131 29,905 440 1,907,195 284,622 6,700,794 106 Luxembourg 179,305 986 167,853 10,466 9 278,993 1,534 4,055,214 6,309,781 642,687 107 Afghanistan 172,901 +185 7,574 +5 153,427 +533 11,900 1,124 4,283 188 886,235 21,955 40,366,137 108 Maldives 166,525 292 151,009 15,224 25 299,418 525 2,166,990 3,896,329 556,162 109 Uganda 163,071 3,580 99,892 59,599 56 3,390 74 2,440,282 50,724 48,108,585 110 Ghana 158,894 1,441 156,941 512 1 4,944 45 2,299,550 71,555 32,136,782 111 Namibia 157,034 4,002 152,480 552 5 60,019 1,530 947,400 362,102 2,616,393 112 El Salvador 147,786 4,048 123,870 19,868 153 22,597 619 1,693,464 258,942 6,539,930 113 Laos 141,694 +253 616 +3 7,660 133,418 19,022 83 997,658 133,935 7,448,795 114 Rwanda 129,419 1,457 45,522 82,440 9,602 108 4,756,978 352,926 13,478,685 115 Cambodia 128,133 +558 3,023 +1 121,553 +428 3,557 7,494 177 2,849,683 166,661 17,098,648 116 Jamaica 127,706 2,795 75,445 49,466 25 42,820 937 839,014 281,323 2,982,384 117 Trinidad and Tobago 124,488 3,582 100,076 20,830 18 88,482 2,546 616,543 438,219 1,406,928 118 Guadeloupe 123,622 828 2,250 120,544 21 308,873 2,069 878,298 2,194,450 400,236 119 Cameroon 119,107 1,920 106,050 11,137 13 4,311 69 1,751,774 63,403 27,629,367 120 Iceland 112,094 61 75,685 36,348 2 325,025 177 1,719,721 4,986,462 344,878 121 Martinique 108,349 861 104 107,384 16 289,095 2,297 645,857 1,723,264 374,787 122 China 108,194 +205 4,636 101,598 +54 1,960 14 75 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 123 Angola 98,671 1,899 96,601 171 2,857 55 1,416,784 41,016 34,541,953 124 DRC 85,876 1,335 50,930 33,611 913 14 846,704 9,005 94,024,425 125 Senegal 85,600 1,959 83,533 108 3 4,901 112 1,008,552 57,739 17,467,362 126 Malawi 85,238 2,609 74,982 7,647 67 4,275 131 543,557 27,259 19,940,451 127 Ivory Coast 81,397 791 79,469 1,137 2,965 29 1,403,648 51,136 27,449,350 128 Suriname 77,880 +70 1,314 49,352 27,214 4 130,834 2,207 227,048 381,427 595,259 129 French Guiana 77,575 389 11,254 65,932 8 249,137 1,249 589,588 1,893,498 311,375 130 Malta 70,829 599 69,055 1,175 3 159,714 1,351 1,211,456 2,731,747 443,473 131 Eswatini 69,021 1,390 67,502 129 11 58,498 1,178 473,191 401,050 1,179,879 132 Hong Kong 66,574 336 13,232 53,006 16 8,763 44 36,260,319 4,773,094 7,596,816 133 Fiji 63,650 826 61,865 959 70,168 911 495,733 546,498 907,108 134 Madagascar 63,433 1,350 57,862 4,221 61 2,198 47 393,562 13,638 28,858,230 135 Guyana 62,746 1,215 60,706 825 10 79,147 1,533 534,986 674,820 792,783 136 French Polynesia 62,571 637 N/A N/A N/A 7 220,651 2,246 283,574 137 Sudan 61,251 3,894 40,329 17,028 1,345 86 562,941 12,365 45,528,197 138 Mauritania 58,618 977 57,556 85 30 12,086 201 735,046 151,555 4,850,040 139 Belize 56,374 647 53,850 1,877 6 137,676 1,580 496,035 1,211,407 409,470 140 Cabo Verde 55,864 401 55,396 67 23 98,717 709 400,982 708,576 565,898 141 Barbados 54,106 311 50,580 3,215 187,899 1,080 578,917 2,010,457 287,953 142 Syria 53,912 3,056 45,868 4,988 2,963 168 146,269 8,038 18,197,783 143 New Caledonia 51,410 +2,425 299 +12 39,478 +5,341 11,633 37 177,274 1,031 98,964 341,252 290,003 144 Channel Islands 49,736 141 46,843 2,752 281,802 799 1,205,516 6,830,390 176,493 145 Gabon 47,506 303 45,387 1,816 1 20,549 131 1,564,505 676,731 2,311,857 146 Brunei 41,049 112 21,555 19,382 8 92,379 252 712,994 1,604,563 444,354 147 Papua New Guinea 40,296 636 37,959 1,701 7 4,368 69 249,149 27,008 9,225,040 148 New Zealand 39,345 +3,183 56 17,267 +187 22,022 7,866 11 6,565,561 1,312,561 5,002,100 149 Seychelles 39,181 160 38,481 540 394,389 1,611 99,346 150 Curaçao 38,778 261 38,093 424 3 234,741 1,580 486,812 2,946,893 165,195 151 Burundi 38,018 +7 38 773 37,207 3,048 3 345,742 27,723 12,471,283 152 Andorra 37,820 151 36,993 676 14 488,202 1,949 249,838 3,225,048 77,468 153 Togo 36,755 272 36,399 84 4,275 32 684,010 79,565 8,596,910 154 Mayotte 36,631 187 2,964 33,480 129,160 659 176,919 623,813 283,609 155 Guinea 36,393 440 32,939 3,014 49 2,653 32 587,607 42,838 13,716,808 156 Aruba 33,631 211 33,360 60 7 312,817 1,963 177,885 1,654,590 107,510 157 Tanzania 33,620 798 N/A N/A N/A 7 538 13 62,523,405 158 Bahamas 33,081 770 26,116 6,195 9 82,824 1,928 218,223 546,362 399,411 159 Lesotho 32,599 696 23,330 8,573 15,022 321 396,454 182,687 2,170,124 160 Faeroe Islands 32,044 24 7,693 24,327 5 651,725 488 774,000 15,741,946 49,168 161 Mali 30,352 722 28,630 1,000 1,431 34 616,351 29,064 21,206,999 162 Haiti 30,287 819 25,180 4,288 2,604 70 132,422 11,386 11,630,644 163 Mauritius 30,116 786 26,379 2,951 23,616 616 358,675 281,262 1,275,233 164 Benin 26,567 163 25,506 898 5 2,101 13 604,310 47,795 12,643,828 165 Somalia 26,313 1,348 13,182 11,783 1,583 81 400,466 24,095 16,620,136 166 Congo 23,925 377 20,178 3,370 4,168 66 347,815 60,586 5,740,801 167 Saint Lucia 22,568 357 21,365 846 2 121,986 1,930 133,501 721,608 185,005 168 Timor-Leste 22,485 125 21,423 937 20 16,538 92 246,794 181,515 1,359,637 169 Isle of Man 22,471 79 22,098 294 261,985 921 150,753 1,757,602 85,772 170 Burkina Faso 20,751 375 20,309 67 950 17 248,995 11,399 21,842,972 171 Taiwan 20,156 +56 852 18,106 +56 1,198 844 36 11,419,890 478,069 23,887,544 172 Cayman Islands 18,728 17 8,553 10,158 2 279,568 254 222,773 3,325,516 66,989 173 Nicaragua 18,004 220 4,225 13,559 2,666 33 6,753,900 174 Tajikistan 17,388 124 17,252 12 1,758 13 9,888,968 175 South Sudan 16,940 137 13,250 3,553 1 1,485 12 336,010 29,451 11,409,101 176 Equatorial Guinea 15,874 182 15,625 67 5 10,736 123 273,437 184,939 1,478,524 177 Djibouti 15,542 189 15,345 8 15,364 187 282,301 279,071 1,011,575 178 Gibraltar 15,091 101 14,368 622 10 448,150 2,999 510,161 15,149,997 33,674 179 San Marino 14,207 112 13,703 392 4 417,264 3,289 134,668 3,955,240 34,048 180 CAR 14,187 113 6,859 7,215 2 2,856 23 81,294 16,365 4,967,531 181 Grenada 13,565 214 13,184 167 5 119,643 1,887 135,013 1,190,811 113,379 182 Gambia 11,924 365 11,461 98 4 4,717 144 135,608 53,643 2,527,969 183 Yemen 11,746 2,124 8,580 1,042 23 380 69 265,253 8,583 30,903,300 184 Greenland 11,581 13 2,761 8,807 9 203,418 228 164,926 2,896,895 56,932 185 Bermuda 11,423 123 11,096 204 184,540 1,987 787,731 12,725,864 61,900 186 Liechtenstein 11,410 +108 76 11,017 +88 317 7 297,849 1,984 80,413 2,099,118 38,308 187 Dominica 10,953 57 10,470 426 151,538 789 164,891 2,281,313 72,279 188 Bhutan 10,196 6 6,644 3,546 12,979 8 1,920,885 2,445,268 785,552 189 Saint Martin 9,827 63 1,399 8,365 7 247,233 1,585 78,366 1,971,571 39,748 190 Eritrea 9,689 103 9,572 14 2,671 28 23,693 6,532 3,626,963 191 Sint Maarten 9,535 85 9,402 48 10 218,317 1,946 62,056 1,420,859 43,675 192 Monaco 9,267 51 9,011 205 4 233,432 1,285 54,960 1,384,418 39,699 193 Niger 8,745 306 8,415 24 1 341 12 226,119 8,818 25,642,365 194 Comoros 8,024 160 7,825 39 8,916 178 899,983 195 Guinea-Bissau 7,953 166 6,961 826 6 3,890 81 122,770 60,055 2,044,277 196 Sierra Leone 7,663 125 N/A N/A N/A 930 15 259,958 31,537 8,243,060 197 Caribbean Netherlands 7,542 31 7,409 102 283,289 1,164 30,126 1,131,578 26,623 198 Antigua and Barbuda 7,408 135 7,189 84 1 74,632 1,360 18,901 190,419 99,260 199 Liberia 7,360 290 5,747 1,323 2 1,401 55 139,824 26,620 5,252,620 200 Chad 7,246 190 4,874 2,182 421 11 191,341 11,125 17,198,525 201 St. Vincent Grenadines 6,737 106 6,570 61 4 60,412 951 97,955 878,378 111,518 202 British Virgin Islands 6,050 62 N/A N/A N/A 6 197,965 2,029 99,936 3,270,050 30,561 203 Solomon Islands 5,968 85 1,549 4,334 8 8,353 119 5,117 7,162 714,505 204 Sao Tome and Principe 5,930 72 5,848 10 26,258 319 29,036 128,572 225,835 205 Turks and Caicos 5,848 +2 36 5,773 +10 39 4 147,766 910 419,792 10,607,237 39,576 206 Saint Kitts and Nevis 5,523 42 5,461 20 1 102,626 780 65,141 1,210,417 53,817 207 St. Barth 3,735 6 N/A N/A N/A 376,285 604 56,491 5,691,215 9,926 208 Palau 3,627 6 2,791 830 15 198,892 329 35,487 1,945,986 18,236 209 Kiribati 2,867 +6 11 1,660 +72 1,196 4 23,412 90 122,456 210 Anguilla 2,506 9 2,476 21 4 164,619 591 51,382 3,375,287 15,223 211 Saint Pierre Miquelon 1,063 1 1,035 27 1 184,934 174 17,358 3,019,833 5,748 212 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 213 Wallis and Futuna 454 7 438 9 41,590 641 20,508 1,878,710 10,916 214 Tonga 234 38 196 2,173 107,661 215 Montserrat 163 2 161 0 32,620 400 7,796 1,560,136 4,997 216 Falkland Islands 89 N/A N/A N/A 24,410 8,632 2,367,526 3,646 217 Macao 80 79 1 121 5,310 7,999 663,860 218 Samoa 33 3 30 165 200,578 219 Vatican City 29 28 1 36,070 804 220 Vanuatu 15 1 6 8 47 3 23,000 72,120 318,915 221 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 621,421 222 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 223 Marshall Islands 7 7 0 117 59,846 224 Cook Islands 6 +2 6 341 1,115 63,388 17,590 225 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,107 226 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 117,002 Total: 428,569,764 +600,781 5,927,183 +2,914 356,676,715 +748,260 65,965,866 80,165 54,981.5 760.4
