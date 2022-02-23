WHO: New COVID cases fall for the 3rd week, Deaths also drop

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that COVID-19 cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

In the U.N. health agency’s weekly pandemic report, WHO said there were more than 12 million new coronavirus infections last week. The number of new COVID-19 deaths fell 8% to about 67,000 worldwide, the first time that weekly deaths have fallen since early January.

The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump, while the number of infections elsewhere dropped significantly. The number of new deaths also rose in the Western Pacific and Africa while falling everywhere else. The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were seen in Russia, Germany, Brazil, the U.S. and South Korea.

WHO said omicron remains the overwhelmingly dominant variant worldwide, accounting for more than 99% of sequences shared with the world’s biggest virus database. It said delta was the only other variant of significance, which comprised fewer than 1% of shared sequences.

WHO also reported that available vaccine evidence shows that “booster vaccination substantially improves (vaccine effectiveness),” against the omicron variant, but said more details are still needed on how long such protection lasts.

The agency had previously said there was no proof that boosters were necessary for healthy people and pleaded with rich countries not to offer third doses to their people before sharing them with poorer countries.

Health officials have noted that omicron causes milder disease than previous COVID-19 variants and in countries with high vaccination rates, omicron has spread widely but COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates have not increased substantially.

Scientists, however, warn that it’s still possible that more transmissible and deadly variants of COVID-19 could still emerge if the virus is allowed to spread uncontrolled.

WHO’s Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge says the region is now entering a “plausible endgame” for the virus and said there is now a “singular opportunity” for authorities to end the acute phase of the pandemic.

This week, Britain announced it would scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement for people with the illness to self-isolate, even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged there could be future deadly variants of the virus. Earlier this month, Sweden abandoned wide-scale testing for COVID-19 even in people with symptoms, saying that testing costs and the expense of its pandemic restrictions were “no longer justifiable.”

Hong Kong’s leader, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that the city will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 three times in March as it grapples with its worst outbreak yet, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

========================================

Capitol Police ask DC Guard for assistance 

 

© Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

It could be D.C.’s turn to deal with trucker protests against COVID-19 measures soon.

Washington, D.C., law enforcement agencies have asked the Pentagon for assistance ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address next week, an event expected to coincide with truck convoy protests.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency asked for D.C. National Guard personnel “to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help … address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Tuesday.

Kirby said the Defense Department is “analyzing” the requests but “no decisions have been made yet” on whether to approve them.

Military Times was the first to report on the requests, with National Guard troops notified of a potential activation between Feb. 22 and March 7 or later, according to internal directives obtained by the outlet.

The guardsmen, if activated, would provide vehicles and personnel at “43 critical blocking positions 24/7,” Military Times reported.

D.C. law enforcement agencies have said since last week that they have received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates. These plans follow similar protests and blockades formed by Canadian truck drivers in the past month.

==================================================

CDC: More teen girls in ER for mental health 

The roughly two years since the beginning of the pandemic have seen a significant increase in teenage girls visiting emergency rooms due to mental health conditions, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

The study found that the proportion of emergency room visits made by girls aged 12 to 17 doubled for eating disorders and approximately tripled for tic disorders during the pandemic when compared with 2019.

It also reported that adolescent girls’ emergency room visits rose for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder in 2021 and for anxiety, trauma and stressor-related disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorder in January 2022 in comparison with 2019.

The study claimed that risk factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as “lack of structure in daily routine, emotional distress and changes in food availability,” could have been a trigger for eating disorders in particular.

The increase in visits for tic disorders was “atypical,” according to the study, as such disorders usually have an onset at a younger age and are more commonly present in boys than in girls.

Read more here.

IRAN RETURNS DONATED COVID-19 VACCINES MANUFACTURED IN US

Iran has returned 820,000 donated COVID-19 doses because they were manufactured in the United States.

The doses were among roughly a million of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine donated to the country by Poland, according to The Associated Press, which cited state media.

“But when the vaccines arrived in Iran, we found out that 820,000 doses of them which were imported from Poland were from the United States,” Mohammad Hashemi, an official in Iran’s Health Ministry, said, the AP reported.

Hashemi added that “after coordination with the Polish ambassador to Iran, it was decided that the vaccines would be returned.”

Iran has relied on Sinopharm, China’s state-supported vaccine, to vaccinate its population, according to the AP, but it also offers citizens vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V and Indian company Bharat’s Covaxin, as well as the COVIran Barekat shot developed in the country.

In 2020, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that American and British vaccines were “forbidden” in the country, the AP noted. The country now exclusively imports Western vaccines that were not manufactured in either the U.S. or the United Kingdom.

================================================

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

428,569,764

Deaths:

5,927,183

Recovered:

356,676,715
Daily New CasesCases per DayData as of 0:00 GMT+0Jan 22, …Feb 27, 2020Apr 03, 2020May 09, 2020Jun 14, 2020Jul 20, 2020Aug 25, 2020Sep 30, 2020Nov 05, 2020Dec 11, 2020Jan 16, 2021Feb 21, 2021Mar 29, 2021May 04, 2021Jun 09, 2021Jul 15, 2021Aug 20, 2021Sep 25, 2021Oct 31, 2021Dec 06, 2021Jan 11, 2022Feb 16, 202201M2M3M4M7-day moving average
Daily DeathsDeaths per DayData as of 0:00 GMT+0Jan 22, 2…Feb 27, 2020Apr 03, 2020May 09, 2020Jun 14, 2020Jul 20, 2020Aug 25, 2020Sep 30, 2020Nov 05, 2020Dec 11, 2020Jan 16, 2021Feb 21, 2021Mar 29, 2021May 04, 2021Jun 09, 2021Jul 15, 2021Aug 20, 2021Sep 25, 2021Oct 31, 2021Dec 06, 2021Jan 11, 2022Feb 16, 202205k10k15k20k7-day moving average
The charts above are updated after the close of the day in GMT+0. See more graphported Cases and Deaths by Country or Territory

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 224 countries and territoriesThe day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and their regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest News.” Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data

Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

[back to top ↑]

Latest News

February 23 (GMT)

Updates

  • 137,642 new cases and 785 new deaths in Russia [source]
  • 1,373 new cases and 12 new deaths in Libya [source]
  • 253 new cases and 3 new deaths in Laos [source]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR