Covid cases Rise in US, Shanghai Lockdown, Virus Leveling Off in UK, More

Why this rise in cases is being treated differently
Ashish Jha has officially taken over the White House COVID-19 response, and he started the day with a round of morning show interviews.
He said that extending the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks, which is set to expire next week, is “absolutely” under consideration.
“This is a CDC decision and I think it is absolutely on the table,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on NBC’s “Today.”
Jha said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will make the decision on extending the mask mandate for transportation networks based on a scientific framework that the agency is developing. He also said that framework will be available in the “next few days.”
Jha said on Monday that he’s “not overly concerned right now” about another surge due to the BA.2 variant. He stressed that there are still very low inflection numbers and low hospitalization numbers.
“I don’t think this is a moment where we have to be excessively concerned,” Jha said.
Why ‘relaxed’ Shanghai U-turned on Covid
Some 25 million people in Shanghai are in the second week of a strict lockdown, after a surge in Omicron cases. It’s the first time the Chinese city has imposed such strict restrictions – until last month, it had taken a more relaxed approach than other cities in the country. We examine the reasons for the U-turn.
Early signs of UK infections levelling off?
Covid-19 infections in the UK may be starting to level off, although case numbers remain high, with an estimated one in every 13 people infected, according to an Office for National Statistics infection survey. The number of hospital patients with coronavirus is also stabilising and levels remain well below those seen in previous waves of the pandemic.