Covid cases Rise in US, Shanghai Lockdown, Virus Leveling Off in UK, More

© Associated Press/Charles Krupa COVID-19 cases are showing signs of rising again, even as many Americans are eager to move on. c Washington, D.C., has been hit with a string of high-profile cases in Congress and the administration, and cases in the city overall are on the rise. New York City and other areas in the northeast are also seeing increases, with Philadelphia announcing on Monday that it will reintroduce a requirement that people wear masks in indoor public places. But there are important ways that any coming spike in COVID-19 cases, fueled by a subvariant of omicron known as BA.2, is likely to be less damaging than previous surges, experts say. And that may lead the nation to treat a new rise in cases different. First, it is not clear how steep any spike will be. While there are now upticks in the Northeast, there are not yet signs of the massive spike that hit over the winter. That omicron variant-fueled spike already infected many people, helping provide them some immunity against the current outbreak, in addition to the immunity provided by vaccines and booster shots. Second, people who are vaccinated and boosted still have strong protection against severe illness, even if it is possible they contract the virus. A new treatment, the Pfizer pill known as Paxlovid, cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by about 90 percent for people who do get infected. That combination of vaccines, booster shots, and treatments means that even if cases rise, the hope is hospitalizations and deaths will not rise by as sharp a degree. Read more here. Six more lawmakers test positive for COVID © Bonnie Cash There’s a series of new breakthroughs on Capitol Hill, but not the sort lawmakers want. At least six more House lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, adding to the growing number of Washington, D.C., figures coming down with the virus. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) have all announced positive COVID-19 test results since Friday. A number of high-profile political figures have disclosed coronavirus cases in the past week, including top-ranking lawmakers and administration officials, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Attorney General Merrick Garland among them. The six lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days were all vaccinated and boosted. Blumenauer, Krishnamoorthi, Pallone and Blunt Rochester all announced their positive cases on Friday. Tlaib announced hers on Monday. Blumenauer said he tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up with a sore throat. The congressman, who has represented Oregon in the lower chamber since 1996, said he was “feeling well” and experiencing “minor cold-like symptoms.” “I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted,” he added in a statement. Krishnamoorthi wrote on Twitter that he felt fine, but would still isolate and follow guidelines from the CDC. Read more here.