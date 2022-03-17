Covid Cases Up-Deaths Down, Europe Sees Cases Rising, More

- Advertisement -

WHO: WEEKLY COVID-19 DEATHS DOWN

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the number of new coronavirus deaths declined by 17 percent over the last week, though cases of the virus continue to climb.

WHO’s weekly report, which was released on Tuesday, revealed that in the last week over 11 million new COVID-19 infections were reported along with 43,000 new deaths. According to that data, the number of deaths related to the coronavirus globally has decreased continually over the last three weeks, The Associated Press reported.

The Western Pacific and Africa reportedly saw the largest increase in COVID-19 infections, reporting a 29 percent increase and a 12 percent increase in infections, respectively, the news outlet noted.

In the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas, the number of coronavirus cases fell by 20 percent. Case numbers increased in Europe by nearly 2 percent, according to The AP.

WHO, however, reportedly noted that the recent data “should be interpreted with caution,” citing that several countries have altered their COVID-19 testing strategies and have begun testing less frequently — a move it said could cause new cases to be undetected.

