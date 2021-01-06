LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — With many countries starting the new year with another national lockdown, working from home has transcended as a norm.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led destinations, hospitality providers and travellers to implement creative travel solutions, including extended stays for people who are able to work remotely.

In the tourism-reliant Caribbean, citizenship by investment programmes helps provide a method for regional destinations to maintain a level of tourism activity while also ensuring local communities’ health and safety.

Several nations across the planet currently offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes. These Programmes grant investors an instantaneous route to nationality in return for a contribution to the host country’s society, culture or economy.

Ranked best in the industry are the Caribbean islands of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. Their 12-week citizenship process, affordable investment thresholds and tropical climate make the islands give high-earning remote workers the chance to elevate their work-life balance with sun, sand, sea and safety.

“As remote working becomes the norm, individuals are welcoming the idea of living and working remotely from a safer, less populated destination that offers a healthier lifestyle,” says Micha Emmett, the CEO of London headquartered legal advisory firm CS Global Partners.

The firm continually monitors the various citizenship by investment programmes, and since the beginning of the pandemic, the firm has noticed a peak in inquiries about second citizenship. “Many of the hotels and resorts offer villa experiences so travellers and remote workers can quarantine and social distance in luxury,” Emmett added.

Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis also have some of the lowest coronavirus cases in the region. As of January 5th, the UK no longer requires getting a PCR test to depart Dominica and the CDC has marked St Kitts and Nevis as “Level 1: Low Level of COVID-19”.

With second citizenship from these Caribbean countries, investors and their families can also live and work in the nation while gaining visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 75 percent of the globe. Those interested in applying can do so from their homes’ safety by getting in touch with an authorised agent. Once due diligence checks are cleared, applicants can apply for a passport and embody the digital nomad persona.