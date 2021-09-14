Barbados has withdrawn from Miss Universe 2021 “in light of the worsened state of affairs in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic in Barbados.”

“…the Directors of Crown Events Inc. have taken the difficult decision that there will be no Miss Universe Barbados this year,” said the official statement.

Barbados now joins Malaysia and Laos, who will not be participating in the 2021 competition.

Reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza will crown her successor at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, to be hosted in Israel in December. Miss Universe Barbados 2020 Hillary-Ann Williams did not place in the top 21.

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi has become the longest-reigning titleholder in Miss Universe history after the annual pageant was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.