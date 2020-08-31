In a shocking report the New York Times suggests that the usual diagnostic tests, called PCR may simply be too sensitive and too slow to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

This follows up a concern raised in a letter to the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on May 12th, 2020 in which doctors in Wales raised similar concerns.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a method widely used to rapidly make millions to billions of copies of a specific DNA sample, allowing scientists to take a very small sample of DNA and amplify it to a large enough amount to study in detail.

But now leading scientists say that standard tests are diagnosing as positive huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus.

Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them as positive may just increase confusion all around. But researchers say the solution is not to test less, or to skip testing people without symptoms, as recently suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a not untypical about-face on testing.

“The decision not to test asymptomatic people is just really backward,” Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health told the New York Times, referring to the C.D.C. recommendation.