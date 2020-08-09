Bermuda is open and welcoming visitors back to the island as of July 1, 2020, states its Government Web site.

Ideally within 72 hours, but no more than seven days before departure, visitors must take a PCR COVID-19 test and obtain a negative result.

Within 48 hours of departure, complete the Bermuda travel authorisation process online which gathers important information for the island’s health and immigration officials; a $75 fee per traveller is required, which includes the cost all COVID-19 testing in Bermuda including on arrival.

Test results must be entered as part of the online travel authorization process and be presented upon arrival in Bermuda either on paper or on a digital device like a phone. Travelers without test results are turned around at the airport.

Tourists must also pack a thermometer.

On arrival at the Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport they must then be tested again with PCR COVID-19 testing . They will quarantine at their accommodation until results are ready (turnaround time is approximately 24 hours for most results, though results may take longer).

During their stay tourists, (and presumably returning residents) must take their own temperature twice per day and report any fever via the online app portal.

Bermuda’s COVID-19 statistics.

On August 7th there were 501 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda has in total 157 confirmed positive cases so far, and a total of 144 have recovered. 9 have died. 4 are still sick.

“The source of all local cases is as follows:

53 are Imported

are Imported 85 are Local transmission, with known contact

are Local transmission, with known contact 19 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and 0 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average real time reproduction number (R number) is less than 1.

[ Source: Bermuda Ministry of Health press release.]

U.S. Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Travel Advisory For Bermuda.

It sounds like Bermuda has it under control and it would be a good place to visit if you are prepared to go through this rigmarole, but no! On the CDC Web site are recommendations regarding travel to each country, and for Bermuda the CDC says this:

The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential international travel to Bermuda.

COVID-19 risk in Bermuda is high.

Some examples of essential travel may include traveling for humanitarian aid work, medical reasons, or family emergencies. Older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Bermuda.

So no travel to Bermuda for purposes of tourism. But if not Bermuda, then where, exactly?

Bermuda Responds To U.S.

A furious Bermuda government was quick to respond.

A Government spokesperson stated, “According to the World Health Organization, Bermuda only has Sporadic Cases. This is the lowest WHO classification outside of No COVID-19 cases.”

The spokesperson concluded, “The government has contacted the US Consulate in Bermuda to communicate its concern with this listing that does not match the reality on the Island. Bermuda has one of the most stringent testing regimes in the world and we have worked extremely hard to successfully control the coronavirus on our shores.”

The CDC was unavailable for comment at press time.