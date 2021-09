COVID-19 death in St. Kitts and Nevis is now at 13 according to the latest COVID-19 situation report for Tuesday 28 September.

The 12th death was recorded on Monday meaning there were a death two days in a row.

For September St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 10 deaths from COVID-19.

The total cases of COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts and Nevis as of Tuesday is 1918 with 915 of them currently active.