Covid Rising Again, Jamaica in 5th Wave, Some Americans Say Pandemic Over, World Covid Stats, More

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while traveling in Berlin, the department announced.
“This morning in Berlin, ahead of G7 meetings for health ministers, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test,” said HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim. “He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation.”
Becerra most recently visited the White House on Thursday. However, President Biden is not considered a close contact, according to HHS.
Becerra is the latest in a string of high-profile Biden administration officials to contract the virus, as the United States sees a surge in cases. Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken both recently had the virus.
Biden so far has avoided having a known case of the virus, but the White House has acknowledged it is possible he will be infected as well. The administration argues that tools like vaccines, booster shots, and treatments now exist that make the virus much more management.
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
526,027,276
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|526,027,276
|+483,608
|6,297,317
|+338
|495,802,774
|+474,200
|23,927,185
|38,409
|67,484
|807.9
|Total:
|526,027,276
|+483,608
|6,297,317
|+338
|495,802,774
|+474,200
|23,927,185
|38,409
|67,484.4
|807.9