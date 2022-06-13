Covid Rising in UK, More Than 100 London Transport Covid Fatalitiies, US Ends Int. Testing Rule, World Covid Stats

Airlines and travel groups cheered the Biden administration’s decision to lift its COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers entering the U.S., a long-sought victory for the industry.
It follows a lobbying blitz: Travel and tourism interests have pressed the White House for months to lift the requirement in a series of meetings, letters and opinion pieces. They argued that the rule was hurting demand for travel and noted that other countries such as the U.K. and France had already dropped similar restrictions.
“Lifting this policy will help encourage and restore air travel to the United States, benefiting communities across the country that rely heavily on travel and tourism to support their local economies,” Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the top U.S. carriers, said in a statement.
“We are eager to welcome the millions of travelers who are ready to come to the U.S. for vacation, business and reunions with loved ones.”
The travel industry pitched the Biden administration on the potential economic growth of dropping the testing requirement. The U.S. Travel Association released an analysis this month finding that making the change could increase travel spending in the U.S. by 12 percent, bringing in an additional $9 billion.
