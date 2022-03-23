Covid Surge in Europe, Pfizer to Aid UNICEF, 2 Year Lockdown, India’s 4th Wave, World Covid Stats, More

WHO blames rising Covid cases in Europe on curbs lifted too soon
Regional director says several countries including the UK lifted restrictions ‘brutally’
Several European countries lifted their coronavirus restrictions too soon, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, and as a result are now witnessing sharp rises in infections probably linked to the new, more transmissible BA2 subvariant.
Hans Kluge, director of the WHO’s Europe region, said countries including Germany, France, Italy and Britain had lifted their Covid curbs “brutally – from too much to too few”. Infections are rising in 18 out of the region’s 53 countries, he said.
Kluge told journalists in Moldova on Tuesday that more than 5.1 million new cases – often linked to the BA2 variant, which experts say is about 30% more contagious – and 12,496 deaths have been reported in the region over the past seven days.
“The countries where we see a particular increase are the United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Germany,” he said, adding that he nonetheless remained “optimistic but vigilant” about the pandemic’s progress in Europe.
Health experts have said the surge is probably due to a range of factors including the reduced immunity offered by vaccines over time, the relatively high transmission rate of Omicron and its BA2 subvariant, and the relaxing of curbs such as mask wearing and vaccine passes for access to many indoor public places.
WHO data shows the number of new Covid cases in Europe fell sharply from a peak at the end of January, but has been rising again since early March. In some countries, infection numbers are reaching new records even as most curbs are being lifted.
Most pandemic controls were lifted in Germany’s “Freedom Day” on Sunday despite the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases per million hitting 2,619 on Saturday, the highest since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. “The situation is much worse than the mood,” the health minister, Karl Lauterbach, warned.
Austria last week reimposed the use of FFP2 masks indoors from Wednesday with its seven-day average per million standing at a record 4,985. The country’s health minister, Johannes Rauch, admitted the country had eased most restrictions too early, on 5 March.
“A decline in the current figures is not expected until after the next few weeks,” the ministry said, regretting that that “the tense situation” would therefore be likely to last “much longer than previously expected”.
Controls in France – including the requirement to wear masks in most indoor settings and a vaccine pass to access cafes, cinemas and restaurants – were lifted early last week, but its daily average per million has surged to 1,331 from 774 on 5 March.
French authorities have said that for the time being the situation in the country’s hospitals was manageable, while the number of patients in intensive care and the number of daily coronavirus fatalities were going down.
“For the past few days the number of people being admitted to hospital each day has stopped falling,” France’s health minister, Olivier Véran, acknowledged, adding that he expected to see the number of new infections “continue to rise until about the end of March, before falling back again in April”.
Véran said there no “alarming signals” had so far been observed in intensive care wards in France. “The greatest risk is for people with underlying conditions and those who have not been fully vaccinated,” he said. “We are strongly advising them to continue wearing masks and to get their booster shot as soon as possible.”
Italy announced last week that people would no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter indoor public spaces from 1 May, with outdoor venues exempt after 1 April and masks no longer required indoors from 30 April.
The country’s seven-day average of new cases has, however, almost doubled since early March to 1,156 per million inhabitants. The equivalent figure in the UK has risen even more dramatically, from 398 at the end of February to 1,189 this weekend.
Despite the rise in new infections, Kluge said Europe was in a relatively good position to cope with the virus. “There is a very large capital of immunity … either thanks to the vaccination or due to the infection,” he said, while the end of winter meant people would be less likely to gather in “small, crowded places”.
Moreover, Omicron and its subvariant are known to cause milder symptoms in people who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, he added – although he warned that in countries with a low vaccination rate, “this is still a disease that kills”.
Kluge said the world would have to live with Covid “for quite a time, but that does not mean that we cannot get rid of the pandemic”. To be able to do so, he said, countries must protect vulnerable people, strengthen surveillance and sequencing, and make sure they had access to new antiviral medicines.
PFIZER TO SUPPLY UNICEF WITH ORAL COVID TREATMENT
Pfizer has agreed to provide nearly 4 millions courses of its oral COVID-19 treatment to UNICEF to be used in 95 low- and middle-income countries.
The two-drug treatment, known as Paxlovid, will be divvied up depending on the demand, clinical recommendation and necessary approvals. Paxlovid has been granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. and is currently under assessment by the World Health Organization.
“This agreement will help ensure that low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have timely access to this novel COVID-19 therapeutic. Supply will be made available for procurement and delivery to 95 LMICs, which includes some upper-middle income countries,” said UNICEF in a press release on Tuesday.
Pfizer said it expects to be able to supply orders beginning in April and throughout 2022.
The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, though Pfizer said it was offering the treatment with its not-for-profit price to low- and lower middle-income countries.
Two year lockdown anniversary
It’s two years since the first lockdown was introduced in the UK. In Scotland there were 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two years on we’re recording thousands of infections across the UK on a daily basis. There’s a UK-wide day of remembrance organised by charity Marie Curie, which sees Northern Ireland among those marking the lockdown anniversary. Meanwhile, in Wales we’ve focused on one village’s pandemic recover
New Zealand set to ease key restrictions
Scrapping face masks outdoors and easing compulsory vaccinations are some of the key changes set to be introduced in New Zealand as it looks to significantly relax its Covid restrictions. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling it a “new beginning for the country”, which had some of the world’s toughest rules.
Fourth wave of Covid for India?
New cases of Covid have fallen to the lowest levels in nearly two year in India. But there’s a global surge of infections, and a controversial modelling study has predicted a fourth wave in the country. Many epidemiologists are sceptical about it, and are in fact cautiously optimistic. So, should India be bracing itself for a fourth wave? Find out here.
Face coverings in communal areas and when moving around secondary schools in Scotland will need to be worn after the Easter holidays. The rules will remain in place amid a rising number of cases which have resulted in high levels of staff absences. So far six schools have closed and moved to remote learning. Read more here.
