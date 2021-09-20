The former prime minister Gordon Brown

The former prime minister has sent research by Airfinity to global leaders before a vaccine summit on Wednesday. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Health editor
Guardian

More than 100m Covid vaccine doses are due to expire and be “thrown away” unless global leaders urgently share surplus supplies with the world’s poorest countries, Gordon Brown has warned.

The “staggering” number of stockpiled “use now” jabs will be of no use to anyone by December, according to a new report from the research group Airfinity.

The former prime minister said the failure of Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and EU leaders to agree on a plan to distribute the spare doses meant the world was facing a “vaccine waste disaster”.

Brown has sent Airfinity’s research to leading politicians, including the US president, the UK prime minister, and senior figures in Brussels, before a global vaccine summit on Wednesday.

Airfinity said its research predicted that by the end of this month, 7bn vaccine doses would be available around the world, rising to 12bn by December.

Brown said the crucial issue was how and where the vaccines would be distributed, warning that there was no agreement on who would provide the vaccines to poor countries by December. Unless a plan was drawn up urgently, he said, lives would be lost needlessly.

“We need a vaccine release plan to provide ‘use now’ vaccines to prevent a vaccine waste disaster because ‘use by’ dates are missed,” he said.

“It is unthinkable and unconscionable that 100 million vaccines will have to be thrown away from the stockpiles of the rich countries while the populations of the world’s poorest countries will pay for our vaccine waste in lives lost.

“It will be a profound and collective political tragedy if this summit misses the opportunity to act, with doses transferred immediately to poorer countries.”

The campaign group Global Justice Now said wasting millions of doses of Covid vaccines would be an “atrocity” when they could be used in poorer countries.

Its director, Nick Dearden, said: “Rich countries like the UK are hoarding vaccines that are desperately needed in low- and middle-income countries.

“Poorer countries shouldn’t have to wait until our doses are about to expire to vaccinate their populations. Many are capable of safely manufacturing vaccines, if only we would waive intellectual property, so vaccines can be produced patent-free in the countries that need them most.”

Last month, the director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for a global pause of Covid vaccine booster programmes until at least the end of the year to allow all countries to get more of their populations vaccinated.

Tedros said there should not be widespread use of third doses for healthy people who were already double-jabbed.

Covax, a programme backed by the WHO to help distribute jabs to developing countries, has cut its forecast of deliveries of doses by a quarter for this year.

Speaking before Wednesday’s summit, Brown added: “The Airfinity report is a guide for world leaders to fix a more ambitious action plan. It shows we have enough vaccines either on shelves or in production even to vaccinate 70% of the global population by May next year.

“Global political leaders must match the extraordinary commitment and cooperation of scientists and manufacturers who have created the opportunity to vaccinate the entire world.”

==========================================

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective in kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer on Monday announced that testing showed that its COVID-19 vaccine was “safe” and “well tolerated” by children ages 5 to 11 and “robust neutralizing antibody responses” were observed.

The pharmaceutical company said that a “favorable safety profile” had been observed in its trial of the vaccine among children under the age of 12. For its trial, the company used doses a third of what is administered to people ages 12 and up.

“Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

“Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the [Food and Drug Administration (FDA)] and other regulators with urgency,” he added.

Pfizer’s trial included 2,268 participants between the ages of 5 and 11. According to the company, the doses resulted in side effects comparable to what was observed among the trial for patients ages 16 to 25. It also said that it expects to include its results in an upcoming submission to the FDA for emergency use authorization.

In the U.S., no COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children under the age of 12, leaving many children and the adults who are in close proximity to them particularly vulnerable during the most recent surge brought on by the delta variant.

National Institute of Health Director Francis Collins on Sunday said he believed parents and teachers should be placed in the same category as health care workers in terms of COVID-19 risk, due to their close contact with children who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

In August, the number of pediatric hospitalizations in the U.S. due to COVID-19 reached a record high of nearly 2,000. While children are generally believed to be less likely to develop severe cases of the coronavirus, new variants continue to pose the potential threat of causing more severe symptoms.

This announcement comes shortly after an advisory panel for the FDA voted last week in favor of recommending a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people over 65 and in certain high-risk groups. The panel voted against administering a third dose to all vaccine-eligible people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 75 percent of the eligible population — ages 12 and up — has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around 64 percent of those over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

==========================================

WORLD STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

229,349,150

Deaths:

4,706,668

Recovered:

206,002,161
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

[back to top ↑]

Latest News

September 20 (GMT)

Updates

  • 3,401 new cases and 48 new deaths in Japan [source]
  • 2,265 new cases an

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR