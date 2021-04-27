The 2021 Caribbean Premier League tournament (CPL) will be played entirely in St. Kitts and Nevis at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium Minister Of Sports Jonel Powell has announced.

Powell speaking at a CPL media conference on Tuesday made the announcement noting that the Cabinet on Monday approved the hosting of the games.

Powell also announced that as of May 15 half capacity will be allowed at sporting stadiums for fully vaccinated individuals.

The tournament is set to bowl off on August 28th and will run for a four week period all 33 games will be played at Warner Park.