The section of road from Big Rock to the Social Security road junction of the Craddock Road Rehabilitation Project is completed following the final asphalting by the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday, March 13.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works, who is also responsible for the Public Works Department who executed the project, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the department so far on the project when he visited the site on Friday.

“I am happy to see that another phase of the Craddock Road Rehabilitation Project is completed today. I believe that the Public Works Department continues to work long and hard to ensure that we deliver for the people of Nevis good quality roadways,” he said.“I’m satisfied with the quality of work. I believe that the Public Works Department continues to deliver a good quality product and I certainly want to continue to encourage them. I hope that they will continue to grow from strength to strength and continue to make significant improvement.”

Work had commenced on that portion of the project in late January.

Mr. Brand used thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the road’s construction.

“We will continue to make sure that we deliver high quality road network throughout the length and breadth of Nevis. We certainly understand that there is a great demand for improved road networking throughout Nevis and we will do the best we can with the limited resources that we have,” he said.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works, said work from the Big Rock to the Island Main Road section in the vicinity of Harlem Shelter has now commenced.

“Currently, a few walls are being reconstructed before the actual road work is done. The Nevis Water Department has already completed the pipe upgrade in the area,” he said.“Both sections of the road from Big Rock to the main road by Harlem Shelter Bar and from Big Rock to TDC should be completed by June 2020 barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Work on the 5,600-foot Craddock Road Rehabilitation Project began in Dec. 2018. The project, which is expected to cost the NIA more than $5 million, also entails a comprehensive drainage plan by the PWD and an upgrade of the water transmission and distribution system in the area by the Nevis Water Department.