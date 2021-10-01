The John A Osborne Airport in Montserrat reopened for normal operations this morning following an incident yesterday with an SVG Islander aircraft which left two passengers injured.

A statement from the airport says on September 29, SVG Islander (BN2) J8VBI aircraft flight 207 with seven people and 1 hour 20 minutes fuel, en route from Antigua, landed on John A Osborne Airport (Montserrat) at 21:33 UTC or 5:33 pm LST and veered to the right, taking it off the runway where it came to rest on the southern embankment.

It said thankfully, no lives were lost, however, two passengers sustained injuries. We hope that all passengers will recover quickly from the distressing event.

The Airport reopened at 8:30 am on September 30 for normal operations. The UK Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the cause of the incident and a report will be published once the investigations are completed.

The aircraft is reported to be owned by SVG Air.

The Governor’s Office in Montserrat expressed sympathy to all those involved in yesterday’s incident at the airport and hoped that the two injured passengers will recover swiftly.

The Office said the UK’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) have engaged their local Accident Investigation Manager (AIM) to commence the investigation process which began last night.

The Governor’s Office in Montserrat added that such incidents are inevitably traumatic for all concerned but hope the stress will ease soon now that all are safe.

It said that no lives were lost is the most important thing.

The Governor also thanked the emergency services and airport staff who responded swiftly with courage and commitment.