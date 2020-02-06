by Loshaun Dixon

The Pavilion at Warner Park was broken into on Wednesday evening with some equipment and other items from the Barbados Pride team, which was set to play at the venue starting Thursday, being stolen.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes was set to do battle against the Barbados Pride in a Regional four-day game at the venue from Thursday to Sunday.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed, due to the overnight break-in at the player’s pavilion at Warner Park, the scheduled start of the fourth round match has been delayed by one day.

The match will now start on Friday at 10am.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the St. Kitts Cricket Association have confirmed that local police are investigating the matter and that all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate against such a situation recurring. The delayed start to this fixture is not expected to have any significant impact on the ongoing series of matches across the region.

The other matches ongoing in the fourth round are:

Guyana Jaguars vs Jamaica Scorpions at Guyana National Stadium

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Windsor Park, Dominica