Cricket West Indies clarifies bidding process for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

CWI acknowledges the enthusiasm and interest expressed by various governments, cricket boards, and stakeholders in hosting the highly anticipated tournament.

Johnny Grave, Chief Executive Officer stated: “Following a robust selection process of our seven host venues, CWI-appointed Venues Selection Committee, chaired by President Dr. Kishore Shallow, has made recommendations to the ICC on allocations of matches for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and USA in June 2024.”

He also acknowledged the commendable efforts made by nations within the region; however, he emphasized that final decisions have yet to be reached.

“These recommendations are subject to venues confirming commitment to all required obligations and ICC approval. We are delighted by the enthusiasm and interest expressed by our host governments and cricket Boards and appreciate the hard work and commitment shown as we look to deliver a spectacular Men’s T20 World Cup next year. We will now work with the ICC, our hosts and ICC Members to finalise the match schedule in the coming weeks.”

