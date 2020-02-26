Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andre Mitchell surprised those under his charge recently with a dinner and awards ceremony to celebrate the successes, hard work and dedication of the Officers in the Crime Directorate, where seven supervisors and seven constables were awarded at the Railway Bar and Grill in Old Road.

ACP Mitchell noted that the end of 2018 and the year 2019 were very successful periods for The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in both the prevention and detection of crime. As a result, the decision was taken to award those who went the extra mile.

“As it relates to the detection of major crimes, the Crime Directorate wanted to salute and recognize the efforts of our detectives, who went above and beyond the call of duty to resolve quite a number of high-profile cases. Some of these cases have already gone to trial with unanimous guilty verdicts. So, it was fitting to dine with these courageous and committed officers and to award fourteen of them who, in a significant way, have made not only the organisation, but the country, proud of their service,” he said.

Awarded were Sergeants Consuela Rogers, Winston Thompson, Kashina Burke, and Jerry Watt; Corporals Andrea Battice and Vivian Caesar; Constables Greg Glasgow, Detroit Henry, Damian Challenger, Gleason Burke, Dexter Lawrence, Kevin Foster and Maisha Liburd. These Officers hailed from the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) in St. Kitts, Local Intelligence Office (LIO), Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) in St. Kitts and Nevis, White Collar Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigation Department in Divisions ‘A’ and ‘B’ and the Forensics and Crime Scene Unit in St. Kitts.

Other departments that fall under the Crime Directorate include the Criminal Records Office (CRO), Cyber Crime Unit (CCU), along with the Officers who work at the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial Complex and out of the Director of Public Prosecution’s Office.