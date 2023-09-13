Crimean War Breaks Out Again With Missiles And Drones Setting Fire To Dockyard.

- Advertisement -

Russian news sources say that Ukraine has launched 10 missiles and several drone boats in an attack on the home of its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

“Two naval vessels, which were damaged by a missile attack of the Kiev regime on 13 September, undergoing scheduled repairs at the ship repair plant named after S. Ordzhonikidze in Sevastopol, will be fully restored and will continue their combat service as part of their fleets,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The fire was extinguished at Sevastopol’s Sevmorzavod following a night attack conducted by the Ukrainian armed forces,” said Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

“The fire was promptly put out,” he added.

Moscow-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that severn of the missiles were shot down, but that two ships had been damaged.

Ukraine has strongly implied western-supplied cruise missiles were used.

A photo shared by Mr Razvozhayev on Telegram shows flames engulfing what appears to be a ship at a port as he stands speaking into his phone.

It is thought to be in an area where ships were undergoing repairs.

A large landing ship, named the Minsk, and a submarine, called the Rostov-on-Don – both thought to be in dry dock – are said to have been damaged.

This makes it one of Ukraine’s most significant attacks so far on the Black Sea fleet.According to state-run Ria Novosti news agency, the Russian defence ministry said both vessels will be fully repaired and continue in normal service.

In a post on Telegram, the head of Ukraine’s air force Mykola Oleshchuk thanked his pilots for their “excellent combat work” – strongly suggesting weaponry had been launched by Ukrainian aircraft. He also warned there was more to come.

Posted in Ukrainian, Mr Oleshchuk used language which strongly implied the use of either UK Storm Shadow or French SCALP cruise missiles. These missiles have a range of over 150 miles (240km) – triple the range of missiles Ukraine used previously.

When contacted, the air force said Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles are the only such weapons currently in Ukrainian use.

This appears to be the first time such weapons have been used on targets inside Crimea.

Images circulating on social media, which have not yet been verified, show several large explosions in the area.

The fact that some missiles got through Russia’s air defences and appear to have done substantial damage will be of real concern in Moscow.

Seven of the missiles were downed and all three unmanned boats were destroyed, the country’s defence ministry claimed.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and this attack shows the tussle for control of the waters.

