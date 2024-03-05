Cruise Ship Cabin Steward Hid Under Beds To Watch Naked Passengers.

- Advertisement -

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship employee hid cameras inside passengers’ bathrooms to record teen girls naked – and even hid under guests’ beds to film them coming out of the shower, according to an arrest affidavit, reports ABC news based on a Broward County sheriff’s office report.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, a cabin attendant on the Symphony of the Seas, was arrested on voyeurism and child porn charges Sunday after a girl found a camera “affixed to the counter underneath the sink,” WPLG reported, citing a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

The girl, whose name and age were not given, shared the cabin with her mom and sister during the cruise – and the three used the bathroom multiple times while being recorded during the cruise, which began Feb. 24, officials said.

When she notified security about what she found on Feb. 26, Mirasol showed up at the cabin while she was speaking to the officers, who detained him until the ship docked in Port Everglades, Florida.

Authorities seized his electronic devices and discovered several videos of naked females, child porn and even one of Mirasol installing the camera himself, NBC Miami reported.

He admitted to investigators that he had installed the cameras and started when he first began working on the mega-ship in December, according to the outlet.

“I want to control it, but I can’t,” Mirasol reportedly told investigators.

The accused pervert admitted that if he likes whoever is staying in a cabin, he chooses girls 16 years old and over and installs the cameras, the NBC outlet reported, citing the affidavit.

Mirasol also said he would hide under beds to record naked passengers, according to the report.

The suspect appeared in federal court Monday on charges of video voyeurism, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

“We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement. “We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

Mirasol was being held without bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail.

In 2020, Channel 4 in the United Kingdom aired a behind-the-scenes show featuring Symphony of the Seas called Billion Pound Cruise. The three-part series was filmed at the end of 2019 and covers the on-board experiences.