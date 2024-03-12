Cruise Ship Passengers Gone Missing In BVI.

- Advertisement -

The Department of Immigration and Royal Virgin Islands Police Force are seeking help from the public in finding three Colombian nationals, a man and two women, who disembarked from a cruise ship at Tortola Island and failed to return to the ship before it set off for La Romana.

Mr. Jean Carlo Ospina Cano, Ms. Pamela Mesa Escobar and Ms. Yesica Yojana Marin Ramirez arrived in the Virgin Islands aboard the Norwegian Sky cruise ship on Sunday, March 10th but failed to re-board before its departure.

Immigration officials and police have issued a public advisory with photos of Ospina Cano, Mesa Escobar and Marin Ramirez, urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to immediately come forward.

Persons with knowledge that could aid in locating the missing Colombian nationals are asked to contact the Department of Immigration at 468-4717, 468-4754, 468-4705 or the RVIPF’s hotline at 311.

The Norwegian Sky cruise ship was built in 1999 and is currently operating a series of cruises out of the port of La Romana in the Dominican Republic. It spend one day on March 10th in Tortola Island before departing back to Romana the next day.

Source: BVI GIS.