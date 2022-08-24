Cruise Ship Rescues Cuban Migrants Stranded on Makeshift Boat

The clip shows passengers clapping and cheering as the migrants neared the ship.

“They didn’t have paddles,” said passenger Cintia Zingoni, who filmed the video. “It wasn’t really a boat. It was a piece of furniture, maybe a cabinet and they made it as a boat.”

Zingoni, a real estate agent from Orlando, Florida, was on the ship with her family and friends when they witnessed the event.

Her video shows what appears to be a small piece of fabric the migrants were using as a sail and styrofoam attached to the sides of their vessel for flotation. Zingoni said it also appeared the migrants were using a pot lid to paddle.

A screenshot of the video shows the dramatic rescue.

The migrants were welcomed on board the ship where they received a medical check-up, food and clothes, according to Carnival Cruise Lines spokesman Matt Lupoli. When the boat reached Cozumel, they were turned over to Mexican officials, he said.

According to Zingoni, the ship’s captain announced to passengers that the migrants were dehydrated but otherwise fine.

“I felt sad. Everyone on the boat was dancing and having fun and they were dying,” Zingoni said. “That was almost a suicide mission to go inside that piece of wood.”

Fellow passenger Lee Smith said the weather that evening took a turn for the worse.

“As we headed toward Mexico we were going fast to make up for lost time, but there was a thunderstorm and lightning behind us in the area where we had left,” he said. “Good thing we picked up the people in the raft.”

A screenshot from the video shows the migrants’ makeshift raft.