CSA Makes Donation To The Comfort Bay Senior Citizens Home In St. Lucia

The Comfort Bay Senior Citizens Home is the recipient of a $1,500 donation by the Civil Service Association (CSA) in observance of Caribbean Public Service and Solidarity Day, observed annually on Oct. 4.

The CSA used the 2023 observance to select and provide financial aid to one charitable organization on island. CSA President, Mr. Cyprian Montrope and the CSA executive took a trip to the south of the island, where they distributed the funds.

“As part of Solidarity Week we agreed to select one charity to make a donation to. The Comfort Bay Senior Citizens Home was selected and we are here to present them with $1,500 toward operating costs undertaken on behalf of the elderly,” he said.

Staff of the Home expressed gratitude for the gesture.

“We are thankful to be considered. On behalf of the staff and residents, thank you for remembering us,” said Nadia St. Ange, manager of the Comfort Bay Senior Citizens Home.

“The Civil Service Association has made a generous financial donation in celebration of Solidarity Day. This will go a long way in helping our residents and the operations of the home,” said Social Worker Francilla Mathurin.

The Caribbean Public Services Association of which the CSA is an affiliate, has decided to recognize October 4 as Caribbean Public Service and Solidarity Day. It is a crucial reminder of the indispensable role of public officers across the Caribbean region in our development and resilience.