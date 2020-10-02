BRIDGETOWN, Barbados –- Chairman of the Caribbean Examinations Council® (CXC®), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has convened a team that will review the modified approach for the administration of the July/August 2020 CSEC® and CAPE® Examinations; the moderation process applied to the School-Based Assessment (SBA) for the July/August 2020 CSEC® and CAPE® Examinations, and the grading process for the July/August 2020 CSEC® and CAPE® examinations, among other related matters.

Chair of the review team is Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald, Professor Emerita and retired Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Open Campus, The University of the West Indies.

Other members of the team are Professor Andrew Downes, retired Pro Vice- Chancellor, Planning and Development, The University of the West Indies; Professor Francis De Lanoy, President of the University of Curacao; Mr. Harrilal Seecharan, retired Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; and the Hon. Michael S. Browne, Minister of Education in Antigua and Barbuda and Chair of the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD).

The team met with the Chairman of CXC® on October 2. They will commence work immediately and report to the Chairman, CXC® by October 16.